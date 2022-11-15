Read full article on original website
Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?
The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
Cardinals Select Connor Thomas
The Cardinals announced that they have selected left-hander Connor Thomas to their 40-man roster. That protects him from being selected in the upcoming Rule 5 draft.
Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel
The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
Steven Kwan Loses Out On American League Rookie Of The Year To Mariners' Julio Rodriguez
It was always going to be a tough ask for Steven Kwan to win Rookie of the Year. He was up against some of the best competition we've seen in the last few years and some of the prospects he was up against have been followed since the day they were drafted. For good reason too.
Padres Select Tom Cosgrove
The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among Teams With Interest
After finishing the 2022 season in third place in the National League West with an 81-81 record and 30 games behind the division champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants are expected to be active in free agency this winter. As many have linked San Francisco as a possible...
Rockies acquire infielder Nolan Jones from Guardians
The Guardians have traded infielder Nolan Jones to the Rockies for infield prospect Juan Brito, according to an announcement from Cleveland. It’s an out-of-the-blue swap of talented young players. Jones, a former second-round pick, appeared among Baseball America’s list of the game’s top 100 prospects each season from 2019-21....
Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player
Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.
Orioles Select Grayson Rodriguez, Four Others
The Orioles announced that they have added five players to their roster in advance of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are right-handers Grayson Rodriguez, Seth Johnson and Noah Denoyer, along with lefty Drew Rom and shortstop Joey Ortiz.
Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs
Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
Mariners Select Four Players
The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have acquired a new starting outfielder in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez was traded from Toronto to the Mariners on Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The Blue Jays are getting pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko in the deal. Hernandez played in...
Lone Star Ball
SBN Sim Offseason — Texas Rangers review
In what has become an annual tradition, Max Rieper with Royals Review ran a simulated offseason the past couple of days. Your intrepid blogger helmed the Texas Rangers, with an eye towards trying meet the real life Rangers’ goal of contending for a playoff spot in 2023 without going too crazy.
Astros Select J.P. France
The Astros announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander J.P. France onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. A 14th-round pick from Mississippi State in the 2018 draft, France spent all of this year at Triple-A Sugar Land. He worked in a swing capacity for the Space Cowboys, starting 15 of his 34 outings. France pitched to a 3.90 ERA across 110 2/3 innings, punching out an above-average 28.3% of opponents against a slightly elevated 10.6% walk rate.
A’s Select Lawrence Butler, Hogan Harris
The Athletics announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contracts of outfielder Lawrence Butler and left-hander Hogan Harris. The pair of moves brings their 40-man roster count to 39 players. Butler, 22, spent the bulk of the season in High-A where he slashed .270/.357/.468 with a 12% walk rate and...
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants let Longo hit free agency
SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi's preference is to go into stealth mode when chasing free agents, but at times he will give big hints about where he's leaning with guys who have just played for him. Last October, Zaidi made it pretty clear during his end-of-season media session that he...
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Gleyber Torres to the Mariners
The New York Yankees floated the idea of trading infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline in early August. Torres went on to have an abysmal month after hearing the news but bounced back nicely in September before the season winded to an end. However, Torres has taken a few...
Yardbarker
Julio Rodriguez Has Seen The Odds Go Well In His Favor
Julio Rodriguez had himself quite the coming out party in 2022. Rodriguez forced his way onto the Seattle Mariners‘ Opening Day roster and took the center field job for his own. At the plate, Rodriguez did not disappoint, hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBI. With the...
Brewers Select Jon Singleton and Cam Robinson
The Brewers announced they have selected first baseman Jon Singleton and right-hander Cam Robinson to their roster ahead of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They also previously announced that infielder Brice Turang and right-hander Abner Uribe have been selected.
Yardbarker
Heartfelt Video Shows Julio Rodriguez Enjoying 2 Celebrations
Julio Rodriguez was crowned the American League Rookie of the Year last night after a strong first season in the majors. The Seattle Mariners rookie hit .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBI during the regular season and helped lead the team back to the postseason for the first time in over two decades.
MLB Trade Rumors
