FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan Pet Alliance declares statewide “capacity crisis” in animal shelters
Experts from the Michigan Pet Alliance held a virtual discussion on Monday, going over solutions to get pets adopted into loving homes and to keep them safe during extended stays at the shelters.
Detroit Zoo Wild Lights start this weekend -- What to know
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's annual holiday event, Wild Lights, starts this weekend. The lights go on Saturday, Nov. 19, illuminating nearly 300 lit-up sculptures. Find more things to do this holiday season here. When is Wild Lights?. Nov. 19, 25-26 from 5-10:30 p.m. and Nov....
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
After a Detroit firefighter died on duty, prosecutors looked for someone to blame. Did they get it all wrong?
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part II)
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
Michigan's overcrowded animal shelters appeal to the public to foster or adopt a pet
Animal shelters across the state are in an overcrowding crisis, according to Deborah Schutt, chair of the Michigan Pet Alliance. The Alliance represents animal welfare groups including shelters. Schutt said it's due to a perfect storm of issues related to the pandemic. She said people were less likely to take...
Black market cough syrup sales bring millions for Metro Detroit pharmacist, feds say
A Dearborn pharmacist made millions of dollars selling to drug dealers black-market prescription cough syrup, a key ingredient in sizzurp, a powerful drink favored by rappers and gangsters, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Zaman Alshafey is portrayed as a sizzurp king of Metro Detroit in the 20-count indictment...
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
Led by Wayne County spike, Michigan reports rise in COVID infections
Reported COVID-19 infections in Michigan are on the rise while virus-related deaths decreased last week compared to the prior week. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Michigan reported 12,860 new cases and 123 new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Service’s weekly coronavirus update. Over the last week,...
Detroit Phoenix Center celebrates new headquarters to help homeless youth
The Detroit Phoenix Center is taking thousands of youth ages 13 to 24 affected by homelessness and poverty in the Detroit-area, and giving them the tools and resources necessary to succeed in life. On Wednesday it opened its brand new headquarters in Youthville Detroit.
Local nonprofit provides free internet to Detroit residents
There’s no catch and no income requirements, just an initiative to keep residents of New Center, Highland Park, and Hamtramck wired
Examining arrests of children in Southeast Michigan schools
SOUTHFIELD (CBS DETROIT) - In recent weeks, we've reported on several instances of police arresting students. Many of them are related to school threats. But CBS Detroit wanted to know how prevalent the issue is by examining federal data for the region.In Michigan, there isn't a minimum age when a child can get arrested and prosecuted.Children as young as five can find themselves in front of a judge. "Most behavior that would sit in the category of a juvenile offense doesn't require adjudication," Shaun Cooper, Ph.D. Chief of Clinical and Program Services at Assured Family Services in Detroit said. CBS...
Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire
Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
Highly Casual THC-infused seltzer is launching in Michigan
The booze-free drink is part of collab between Pleasantrees and Andrew Blake
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
Suspect missing after fleeing Detroit traffic stop • District Detroit's $1.5B plan • Ex-cop's track record
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - The search is on for the suspect driver of an unknown SUV after a confrontation with police led to shots being fired and at least one person sustaining injuries. The passenger of the SUV fled on foot while the driver sped away after police attempted a...
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
