Colorado Springs, CO

The Longmont Leader

Ticks are emerging locally and across the country

You are not done with those creepy, crawly pests that burrow under your skin and cause pain, irritation or worse. Not content to be just warm weather nuisances, ticks are an even bigger long term risk these days, say scientists. New research shows they are more pervasive than ever in areas including Boulder County and not going away just because of colder temperatures.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Sharpshooters needed to control Colorado’s elk population

Calling all sharpshooters. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants qualified hunters to shoot elk in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuges in the San Luis Valley next year. The elk dispersal project is slated to kick off in February of 2023 and aims to curb overpopulations of the iconic animal. A similar program was used from 2009 to 2011 in Rocky Mountain national Park, which now has appropriate levels of elk. Colorado has the largest elk herd in the world with 300,000 animals.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Sand Creek Massacre: History Colorado Center exhibit aims to shed light on dark events

Nearly 158 years ago, on Nov. 29, 1864, Colonel Chivington led U.S. Army soldiers in an attack on innocent Cheyenne and Arapaho people, mostly women, children and elders on Big Sandy Creek in southeastern Colorado. What became known as the Sand Creek Massacre and the deadliest day in Colorado history, remains one of the most controversial events in American history and would change the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes forever. History Colorado Center director of exhibit planning Shannon Voirol appeared on CBS News Colorado to discuss the new exhibit "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal That Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever"...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

There is major street flooding near Cheyenne Road and Corona Street. Video courtesy of Jamie Gallegos. The man was reportedly having a mental health issue and was found lying in the street. He reportedly tried fighting off first responders. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Colorado Springs police officer and a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Crews battle small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 3:40 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the fire was close to E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Union Boulevard. Based off a view from the KKTV 11 News Cheyenne Mountain camera, the fire was closer to the MLK Bypass, south of the Evergreen Cemetery.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

