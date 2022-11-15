Read full article on original website
Working Fusion at Mill Street: Tiny Homes With Big OpportunitiesColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measuresSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
4 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Springs Is a Great City for Sleep and Here's Why, According to Sleep FoundationColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs Airport gets $110 million investmentInna DColorado Springs, CO
Colorado wildlife officials save owl found stuck in grill of truck
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have rescued a Great Horned Owl that was found stuck in the grill of a truck on Tuesday. According to their report, Officer Travis Sauder responded to the scene, discovering that the owl was injured but still alive. It is believed the owl got struck by the truck while diving for prey on the previous night.
Massive fish caught at 11,130 feet of elevation breaks Colorado record
When Matt Smiley, of Lake City, pulled a massive brook trout to the shore of Hinsdale County's Waterdog Lake, he broke a record that once stood for 75 years. That being said, the same record has now been broken three times in 2022 alone. On October 8, Smiley set the...
Should horseback riders 'scoop the poop'? The answer is obvious
Perhaps one of the most mentally stimulating exercises around, trail running forces the athlete to pay attention to where they're stepping. Terrain constantly changes, with loose rocks and other hazards sneaking their way into a runner's path at a moment's notice, capable of resulting in catastrophe if reaction times aren't quick enough.
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
Winter escapes: Beat the cold at these destinations in Colorado
While frigid air and frosty conditions grip much of Colorado, some quadrants stay relatively dry and balmy come winter. Consider this your guide for a possible escape. An epic winter road trip around Colorado (sans skis) Fremont CountyMountain bikers rejoice: the Royal Gorge region finds itself along a banana belt...
WATCH: Turkey fryer safety demonstration conducted by Colorado Springs Fire Department
Here’s how much snow Denver could see by Friday
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning as another round of snow and cold moves into Colorado.
Ticks are emerging locally and across the country
You are not done with those creepy, crawly pests that burrow under your skin and cause pain, irritation or worse. Not content to be just warm weather nuisances, ticks are an even bigger long term risk these days, say scientists. New research shows they are more pervasive than ever in areas including Boulder County and not going away just because of colder temperatures.
Sharpshooters needed to control Colorado’s elk population
Calling all sharpshooters. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants qualified hunters to shoot elk in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuges in the San Luis Valley next year. The elk dispersal project is slated to kick off in February of 2023 and aims to curb overpopulations of the iconic animal. A similar program was used from 2009 to 2011 in Rocky Mountain national Park, which now has appropriate levels of elk. Colorado has the largest elk herd in the world with 300,000 animals.
Sand Creek Massacre: History Colorado Center exhibit aims to shed light on dark events
Nearly 158 years ago, on Nov. 29, 1864, Colonel Chivington led U.S. Army soldiers in an attack on innocent Cheyenne and Arapaho people, mostly women, children and elders on Big Sandy Creek in southeastern Colorado. What became known as the Sand Creek Massacre and the deadliest day in Colorado history, remains one of the most controversial events in American history and would change the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes forever. History Colorado Center director of exhibit planning Shannon Voirol appeared on CBS News Colorado to discuss the new exhibit "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal That Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever"...
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
15 Colorado Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names
Colorado is loaded with unique town names that help tell the unique story of our state. Some of these names are historic, some keep the names of significant people around for us to remember, and others are just totally strange. Get ready for a bunch of uncontrollable snickering as we...
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
There is major street flooding near Cheyenne Road and Corona Street. Video courtesy of Jamie Gallegos. The man was reportedly having a mental health issue and was found lying in the street. He reportedly tried fighting off first responders. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Colorado Springs police officer and a...
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
4 Great Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
WATCH: Small Colorado community has new police chief after whole force quit
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'
A Colorado witness at Fort Collins reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object at 400 feet overhead at about 11:18 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Crews battle small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 3:40 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the fire was close to E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Union Boulevard. Based off a view from the KKTV 11 News Cheyenne Mountain camera, the fire was closer to the MLK Bypass, south of the Evergreen Cemetery.
Thanksgiving turkey almost $25 this year for southern Colorado food bank, compared to $16.75 last year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Your Thanksgiving dinner will cost a lot more this year!. 11 News spoke with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, which reports last year turkeys cost about $16.75 each in bulk buy. This year, the cost is up almost $25. “A massive increase...
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
