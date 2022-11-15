ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High adds even more to the offense, and it’s impressive

Abilene High put it on the Del Valle Conquistadors on Friday night for their first playoff victory in two seasons. It took a quarter and a half to get the offense going, but once it did, there was no stopping it. They gained 441 yards and put 42 points on...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

AHS head coach Mike Fullen says he pulls for the other Abilene schools to win because it’s good for the community

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Eagles advanced to the second round with a dominating performance against the best team coming out of El Paso. The Eagles topped Del Valle 42-14. Abilene High’s victory on Thursday and first round victories by Cooper and Wylie means the Key City was 3-0 against the Border City in the first round of the postseason.
ABILENE, TX
mcm.edu

Jonathan McHugh ’17 & Matthew McHugh ’17

Jonathan and Matthew McHugh have always wanted to give back to the community that supported them so well. The identical twins, who both majored in interdisciplinary studies and graduated from McMurry in 2017, credit their coaches at the institution and hearts for service as to why they chose their profession.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

LAWSUIT DISMISSED: McMurry to Keep Patty Hanks School of Nursing, Hardin-Simmons to make new program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University have reached an agreement that has ended an ongoing legal battle over the Patty Hanks School of Nursing. Wednesday, the universities publicized their agreement, announcing McMurry University will retain control of Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing while Hardin-Simmons University will start their own, competing program […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

2022 West Texas Young Professional Leadership Summit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The West Texas Young Professional Leadership Summit is coming back to the Abilene Convention Center. Each year, this all-day conference focuses on developing future leaders. This event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Abilene Convention Center. Tickets are $25 for members of […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown

Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 15th

You will see much cooler weather for the rest of the week as a cold front has moved through from yesterday and another is expected later this week keeping fall weather for the area. For this afternoon, we will see mainly sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees. The winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around freezing at 31 degrees. The winds will be light from the northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Help name Abilene Zoo’s latest baby blue duiker

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo welcomed a baby blue duiker in September, and is now asking the community to help name her. Around the size of a chihuahua, this duiker can be seen while exploring the giraffe habitat. In partnership with ZooBorns, the Abilene Zoo has chosen three final name choices for you […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday November 14th

Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Proposed wind farm in southeastern Stephens County leads to differing opinions among local landowners

There’s a battle brewing in southeastern Stephens County, pitting landowner against landowner, neighbor against neighbor, and, in some cases, kinfolk against kinfolk. Throughout the history of this land we call Texas, similar fights have been waged as humans have sought to control the natural resources here, from grasslands and hunting grounds to water and oil. But, this time, they’re seeking the rights to the wind and the land usage that is necessary to harvest its energy.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: Abandoned home catches fire in Clyde

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An abandoned house in Clyde caught fire Monday night. With Clyde Volunteer and City Fire Departments responding to the fire in the 2000 block of Gashouse Road, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the house was abandoned and nobody was hurt as a result of the fire. Authorities said the fire […]
CLYDE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

McMurry Students create new play “Cirque de Memoire”

McMurry University Theatre is doing something before done at the university. “Cirque de Memoire” is a play devised and created by an ensemble of 8 people. From the costumes to the playwriting everything is student created under the direction of a new professor, LW Miller. The show is...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy