Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
ACU’s Long takes advantage of opportunity to fill in at quarterback
The ACU Wildcats are in a position to go to the NCAA FCS playoffs for the first time in the Division I era, and they can thank the play of backup quarterback Ethan Long in the Wildcats victory over Sam Houston State. Long filled in for starter Maverick McIvor, and...
When the Cougars, Eagles and Bulldogs win, it’s good for Abilene, according to Cooper’s Aaron Roan
The Cooper Cougars went out to El Paso and beat the Andress Eagles from start to finish. The offense and the defense played about as well as they can in this game. Chris Warren and the offense put up over 500 total yards and scored 49 yards. Defensively, Cooper picked...
Abilene High adds even more to the offense, and it’s impressive
Abilene High put it on the Del Valle Conquistadors on Friday night for their first playoff victory in two seasons. It took a quarter and a half to get the offense going, but once it did, there was no stopping it. They gained 441 yards and put 42 points on...
AHS head coach Mike Fullen says he pulls for the other Abilene schools to win because it’s good for the community
Head coach Mike Fullen’s Eagles advanced to the second round with a dominating performance against the best team coming out of El Paso. The Eagles topped Del Valle 42-14. Abilene High’s victory on Thursday and first round victories by Cooper and Wylie means the Key City was 3-0 against the Border City in the first round of the postseason.
Five Big Country teams enter the second week of the playoffs in the Harris Ratings
There were no changes in the Harris Ratings Top 10 for Big Country schools after Week 1 of the postseason. Brownwood, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, and Albany are all still listed, and they are in the exact positions as last week. Brownwood is still tenth in Class 4A Division I. Hawley...
Jonathan McHugh ’17 & Matthew McHugh ’17
Jonathan and Matthew McHugh have always wanted to give back to the community that supported them so well. The identical twins, who both majored in interdisciplinary studies and graduated from McMurry in 2017, credit their coaches at the institution and hearts for service as to why they chose their profession.
LAWSUIT DISMISSED: McMurry to Keep Patty Hanks School of Nursing, Hardin-Simmons to make new program
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University have reached an agreement that has ended an ongoing legal battle over the Patty Hanks School of Nursing. Wednesday, the universities publicized their agreement, announcing McMurry University will retain control of Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing while Hardin-Simmons University will start their own, competing program […]
Abilene hometown hero laid to rest at Texas State Veterans Cemetery Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The family and friends of Abilene high graduate and Senior Airman Isaac Hernandez gathered Friday, November 11th at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. They said a final goodbye to their loved one on Veterans day. Hernandez passed away October 27th, 2022 following a motorcycle incident. The 29-year-old Airman graduated from […]
2022 West Texas Young Professional Leadership Summit
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The West Texas Young Professional Leadership Summit is coming back to the Abilene Convention Center. Each year, this all-day conference focuses on developing future leaders. This event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Abilene Convention Center. Tickets are $25 for members of […]
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 15th
You will see much cooler weather for the rest of the week as a cold front has moved through from yesterday and another is expected later this week keeping fall weather for the area. For this afternoon, we will see mainly sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees. The winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around freezing at 31 degrees. The winds will be light from the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Help name Abilene Zoo’s latest baby blue duiker
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo welcomed a baby blue duiker in September, and is now asking the community to help name her. Around the size of a chihuahua, this duiker can be seen while exploring the giraffe habitat. In partnership with ZooBorns, the Abilene Zoo has chosen three final name choices for you […]
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 14th
Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.
Proposed wind farm in southeastern Stephens County leads to differing opinions among local landowners
There’s a battle brewing in southeastern Stephens County, pitting landowner against landowner, neighbor against neighbor, and, in some cases, kinfolk against kinfolk. Throughout the history of this land we call Texas, similar fights have been waged as humans have sought to control the natural resources here, from grasslands and hunting grounds to water and oil. But, this time, they’re seeking the rights to the wind and the land usage that is necessary to harvest its energy.
GALLERY: Abandoned home catches fire in Clyde
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An abandoned house in Clyde caught fire Monday night. With Clyde Volunteer and City Fire Departments responding to the fire in the 2000 block of Gashouse Road, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the house was abandoned and nobody was hurt as a result of the fire. Authorities said the fire […]
McMurry Students create new play “Cirque de Memoire”
McMurry University Theatre is doing something before done at the university. “Cirque de Memoire” is a play devised and created by an ensemble of 8 people. From the costumes to the playwriting everything is student created under the direction of a new professor, LW Miller. The show is...
Big Country man writes heartwarming song after Kentucky coal miner ‘father of the year’ goes viral
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Kentucky coal miner went viral after racing home from his shift to take his son to a basketball game, showing up covered head to toe in coal dust and overalls – all so he could watch as his young son experienced the opening moments of the game. The inspiring story […]
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
