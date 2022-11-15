ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Meridian's Christmas tree finds its new home for the holidays

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian's Christmas tree is in it's new home for the holidays at Generations Plaza. The city plans to decorate the tree with more than 85,000 LED lights. A public lighting ceremony is planned for December 2nd. We will update this story with more information and details as they become available.
MERIDIAN, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Winter Wonderland in Caldwell starts this weekend

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Winter Wonderland Opening Weekend Event in Caldwell is taking place Nov. 18-20, 6-9 p.m. The lights will begin on Nov. 18. Every year, the City of Caldwell decorates Indian Creek in downtown Caldwell with over a million lights. Anyone can come and view the lights during opening weekend.
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Rescue Mission Begins ‘ Idaho Turkey Week’ In Nampa

This week kick's off the eleventh year of Miller's Mission broadcasting from the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. The 'turkey drive' benefits the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, which feeds and houses the homeless and the poor working community in the Treasure Valley. The Mission funds their programs through local donations. They do not accept funds from any government agency.
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Home Has A 400 Bottle Wine Cellar With Amazing Views!

It's always fun to go look at homes that are 100% out of your budget, like multi-million dollar homes listed on any real estate website. I was just looking through Redfin.com and came across a listened located in Southeast Boise and what really stood out was the view. This view...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity

With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?

If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
BOISE, ID

