Navy Times

Leah Kilpatrick: TAP into available programs to prepare for transition

It was the summer of 2021. I had just had a conversation with my first sergeant, who was planning on making his exit from the Army. He informed me that the timeline for starting the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) if you were retiring was different than if you were ETSing (end of time in service ... ing?) This was news to me — splendid, wonderful, exciting, overwhelming news.
WebMD

Amazon Launches Messaged-Based Virtual Health Care Service

COLORADO STATE
HIT Consultant

HLTH22: Amazon Launches Amazon Clinic Across 32 States

Today, Amazon announced the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual health service that will operate across 32 states to support more than 20 common health conditions. Amazon Clinic will serve as a convenient virtual care option that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions.
MilitaryTimes

AFA’s listless leading professional development event needs a redesign

The Air Force Associatiom’s annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference, recently held at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland, prominently bills itself as the “leading professional development event for Air Force and Space Force officers, enlisted members, civilians, veterans and defense industry leaders and representatives.”. Over...
MARYLAND STATE
healthpodcastnetwork.com

How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive

How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.

