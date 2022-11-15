Read full article on original website
Michigan Pet Alliance declares statewide “capacity crisis” in animal shelters
Experts from the Michigan Pet Alliance held a virtual discussion on Monday, going over solutions to get pets adopted into loving homes and to keep them safe during extended stays at the shelters.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Detroit kicks off the season with the Campus Martius tree lighting, while the first Eastern Market Holiday Market is Sunday. Plan your weekend here:. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Tree Lighting. Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. until midnight. Campus Martius Park...
Detroit News
Black market cough syrup sales bring millions for Metro Detroit pharmacist, feds say
A Dearborn pharmacist made millions of dollars selling to drug dealers black-market prescription cough syrup, a key ingredient in sizzurp, a powerful drink favored by rappers and gangsters, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Zaman Alshafey is portrayed as a sizzurp king of Metro Detroit in the 20-count indictment...
metrodetroitmommy.com
Looking for amazing Holiday lights? The CP Holiday Train returns to Metro Detroit!
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train program has two trains, and one of them is passing through Metro Detroit on December 1st, after being absent for three years. The U.S. train departs Montreal, Canada on November 22nd and will travel through Ontario before returning to southeast Michigan. Metro Detroit families can...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland Township residents fear newly-built house threatens 500-year-old grand champion tree
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Could a new housing development in Oakland Township kill a 500-year-old tree?. Fans of the Historic Grand Champion Schuette Oak grew worried after a home that was built across the street from the tree got too close for comfort. Members of the township's Historic District Commission questioned whether the tree was permanently damaged when its roots were cut to make room for a gas line to the new home.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
fox2detroit.com
Supporters eye bus routes to Twelve Oaks Mall, Bloomfield Hills after millage approval
(FOX 2) - Thomas Yazbek wasn't just happy with the passage of the public transit millage in Metro Detroit. He was ecstatic. "This is a pretty incredible moment. This went beyond our wildest expectations," he said. Expanding public transit has been a passion for Yazbek for years. He started the...
fox2detroit.com
Police still searching for answers 4 years after Michigan hunter killed
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Chong Moua Yang was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area in Bath Township on Nov. 16, 2018, when he was shot and killed. Yang, 68, left his Lansing home between 3-4 p.m. that day to go hunting. When he didn't return home after dark, his family went to look for him.
10 Merry & Bright Walk Through Christmas Lights Experiences in Michigan for 2022
Is taking a walk through Christmas lights on your Christmas activities bingo card? It’s on mine!. More and more holiday light festivals are popping up across the state. While special features of each destination differ, the magic of trees aglow after dark brings magic to each of these events.
Led by Wayne County spike, Michigan reports rise in COVID infections
Reported COVID-19 infections in Michigan are on the rise while virus-related deaths decreased last week compared to the prior week. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Michigan reported 12,860 new cases and 123 new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Service’s weekly coronavirus update. Over the last week,...
Highly Casual THC-infused seltzer is launching in Michigan
The booze-free drink is part of collab between Pleasantrees and Andrew Blake
Michigan's Enchanted Borealis Trails offer festive hiking experience
(CBS DETROIT) - This holiday season, Michiganders have the opportunity to check out one of the Enchanted Borealis Trails, which offer an outdoor hike in the snow with a festive feel.People can visit Seven Lakes State Park or Ionia State Recreation Area for one of seven Enchanted Borealis hikes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says these hikes feature lanterns, holiday lights, and campfires.Visitors at Ionia State Recreation Area will be able to check out a community campfire where they can warm up and hang out with others.Campfire spots will be available for rent for $20 at Seven Lakes as a fundraiser for the park.Visitors are encouraged to bring materials to roast marshmallows.The hikes are happening throughout December from 5 to 8 p.m. on the following days: Dec. 9 - Dec. 11- Ionia State Recreation AreaDec. 9 & Dec. 10- Seven Lakes State ParkDec. 16 & Dec. 17- Seven Lakes State ParkThe hikes are free to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to register for one of the hikes, visit here.
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
awesomemitten.com
Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan
As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
fox2detroit.com
Police, school leaders warn students to stop threatening schools
On Monday, numerous schools in Metro Detroit received threats. In Ferndale, a teen girl was arrested for making threats against the high school.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
