FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: TSA looks to grow across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — From Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, to Central Wisconsin Airport, to Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, commercial airports across Wisconsin rely on the Transportation Security Administration to make sure passengers can travel safely. Now, the TSA is looking to make a hiring push at airports statewide.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Milwaukee County approves first historic LGBTQ landmark

This week, The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved historic landmark designation for the site of the Black Nite Uprising, 400 N. Plankinton Ave. This is the first official historical monument, marker or memorial in Wisconsin to be devoted to the history of LGBTQ people. The Black Nite Uprising was...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting

MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
KENOSHA, WI
wpr.org

As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance

As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
thetosacompass.com

Person of Interest: Ms. Cieri

“I have been working as Tosa East’s building sub for three weeks.”. “I am actually originally from New Jersey. I moved to Milwaukee in March. I was a teacher in Jersey and I got my teaching license transferred to Wisconsin so I’m subbing, but I’m also waiting for a job.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
PLANetizen

Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee

After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

1 dead after fire destroys both units of Milwaukee townhome

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say the victim killed in a residential fire Tuesday night is a 68-year-old Milwaukee man. The cause of the fire remains undetermined; however, officials say it does not appear to be suspicious. Published: 9:21 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2022. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Milwaukee Krampusnacht celebrates 5-year anniversary in new location

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Since 2017, Milwaukee Krampusnacht has honored the deliciously dark Krampus tradition with local art, music, performers, food and drink. Krampus is a monster of folklore that originates from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches are expected.

NOW: First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches are expected. The National Weather Service is not issuing a winter weather advisory at this time. The first snow of the season is expected for the entire area on Tuesday. This evening will remain quiet; however, after 4 am we do expect snow to develop across southeastern Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI

