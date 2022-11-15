Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks sentenced to six life sentences plus 762 yearsThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Related
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: TSA looks to grow across Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — From Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, to Central Wisconsin Airport, to Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, commercial airports across Wisconsin rely on the Transportation Security Administration to make sure passengers can travel safely. Now, the TSA is looking to make a hiring push at airports statewide.
1470 WMBD
‘Hurts to breathe’: Angry families confront Wisconsin parade attacker
(Reuters) -Grieving relatives of those injured and killed when a man drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year confronted the driver with anger and tears on Tuesday during the first day of a two-day sentencing hearing. The driver, Darrell Brooks, 40, faces life in prison after a circuit...
On Milwaukee
As Black babies die at a higher rate, it's time to listen to Black mothers
They lift your spirits, prompt you to think, make you feel grateful, and inspire you to do more. They connect you to our community – in a positive way -- shining a spotlight on what is good about Milwaukee. These are Radio Milwaukee’s Community Stories. Data doesn’t just...
On Milwaukee
Engage in the spirit of giving: Bars & restaurants give back to local causes
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. It’s officially the season of giving! And that means giving generously to support important initiatives in our community. These local bars and restaurants are harnessing the spirit of...
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee County approves first historic LGBTQ landmark
This week, The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved historic landmark designation for the site of the Black Nite Uprising, 400 N. Plankinton Ave. This is the first official historical monument, marker or memorial in Wisconsin to be devoted to the history of LGBTQ people. The Black Nite Uprising was...
WISN
Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting
MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
CBS 58
Dancing Grannies ready to move forward as 1-year anniversary of Waukesha parade tragedy approaches
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dancing Grannies say they're ready to move forward and bring positivity and light to the community almost a year after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. As Betty Streng looks back and reads over one of the many get-well cards she received from the community...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
empowerwisconsin.org
Justice for Danari? Chisholm and ‘progressive’ justice strike again
MADISON — Danari Peer had a smile that could light up a room, the people who knew him best say. The young Milwaukee man was filled with the kind of laughter and love that warmed everyone around him with joy. Danari was …. That’s the tense that his mother,...
Whoa! Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
wpr.org
As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance
As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
thetosacompass.com
Person of Interest: Ms. Cieri
“I have been working as Tosa East’s building sub for three weeks.”. “I am actually originally from New Jersey. I moved to Milwaukee in March. I was a teacher in Jersey and I got my teaching license transferred to Wisconsin so I’m subbing, but I’m also waiting for a job.”
PLANetizen
Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee
After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
CBS 58
1 dead after fire destroys both units of Milwaukee townhome
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say the victim killed in a residential fire Tuesday night is a 68-year-old Milwaukee man. The cause of the fire remains undetermined; however, officials say it does not appear to be suspicious. Published: 9:21 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2022. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee...
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee Krampusnacht celebrates 5-year anniversary in new location
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Since 2017, Milwaukee Krampusnacht has honored the deliciously dark Krampus tradition with local art, music, performers, food and drink. Krampus is a monster of folklore that originates from the...
CBS 58
First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches are expected.
NOW: First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches are expected. The National Weather Service is not issuing a winter weather advisory at this time. The first snow of the season is expected for the entire area on Tuesday. This evening will remain quiet; however, after 4 am we do expect snow to develop across southeastern Wisconsin.
Comments / 0