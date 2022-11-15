Read full article on original website
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
kvrr.com
Cabin North of Staples, Minnesota Found All Shot Up
WADENA CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A cabin in rural Wadena County, north of Staples, is found all shot up. It was reported to Wadena County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A deputy responded to the cabin on Cottingham Drive and found that it had been shot around 11 times, with two rounds going through the walls.
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
voiceofalexandria.com
kvrr.com
Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria
CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man shaken up in rollover north of Renville
(Renville MN-) A Willmar man was slightly hurt in a rollover crash in Renville County Tuesday morning. The sheriff's Department says just before 6 a.m. they got a call reporting a one vehicle roll over crash on County Road 21 near the intersection of 880th Avenue, 6 miles north of Renville. The car was driven by 40-year-old Ahmed Mohamed of Willmar. Mohamed was traveling north on County Road 21 when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. The vehicle then rolled over into the ditch coming to a stop on its roof. Mohamed was initially trapped in the vehicle but was assisted out by a passerby. He sustained minor injuries from the crash.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash in Grant County on snowy roads
(Grant County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car in Grant County. According to the report, the crash took place Tuesday morning on Hwy 59 in Roseville Township west of Hoffman. A freightliner, driven by Jeremy Hanson, 45, of Spring Park, was traveling southbound on Highway 59 while a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Timohty Laux, 54, of Morris, was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when the two vehicles collided.
Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County. Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child. According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human...
Man Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County
FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Bennett Blooflat of Fort Ripley was driving his pickup northbound Monday just before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 371 near Highway 115 when he lost control and went into the median and rolled.
kvrr.com
Jackknifed semi temporarily blocks eastbound I-94 near Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Icy roads are once again causing some travel headaches across the region. The driver of an Amazon semi lost control and jackknifed on I-94 near Fergus Falls Tuesday. The truck was turned sideways and crashed into a fence in the median. Minnesota State Patrol...
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in Otter Tail County Crash
trfradio.com
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Wants To Know Who Let The Cows Out?
Yesterday afternoon the Stearns County Sheriff's Office posted about some loose cattle. The heifers were moved off the road, for the animal's safety, and for the safety of anyone out driving in the area. But the question still seems to remain, who's cattle are they?. 19 Holstein Heifers and 1...
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday
THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
willmarradio.com
Woman injured in car-semi collision near Regal
(Regal MN-) No information is available about an injury crash in Kandiyohi County Tuesday morning. A car collided with a semi on Highway 55 at 160th Street Northeast, near Regal, injuring the woman who was driving the car. The crash was reported around 7:26 a.m.
willmarradio.com
Accused Pope County child abductor pleads guilty to kidnapping
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man pleaded guilty in Pope County District Court Tuesday to a charge of kidnapping. A settlement conference took place for 22-year-old Beningo Alvarrez-Gutierrez who was charged with Kidnapping and Depriving Another of Custody or Parental Rights for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarrez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. In Court Tuesday, Alvarrez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge and the Deprivation of Parental Rights charge was dropped. He will be sentenced February 9th. (1 p.m.)
