Lootpress

WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Nitro begins demolishing dilapidated structures

NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro is tearing down more than two dozen dilapidated structures as part of a statewide effort to attract more families and business owners to West Virginia. The demolition started Tuesday in the city’s downtown and a commercial area on 1st Avenue (Route 35)....
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Counties wrapping up election duties with canvassing efforts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — County commissions across the state are sitting as boards of canvassers this week going up some of the ballots from last week’s general election. Two of the largest counties, Kanawha and Monongalia, finished up their canvassing efforts Monday. Monongalia County commissioners reviewed 145 provisional ballots,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced for shooting man during argument

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment...
CROSS LANES, WV
lootpress.com

Lincoln County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randall Jim Hughes, 38, of Alkol, was sentenced today to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV

