West Virginia city votes to continue lawsuit against problematic bar
Huntington City Council met Monday evening to discuss this issue of moving forward with a declaration of public nuisance against the Premier Pub and Grill.
wchsnetwork.com
City of Dunbar tells Kanawha County Commission it cannot afford to maintain front half of Shawnee Park
DUNBAR, W.Va. — The City of Dunbar is telling the Kanawha County Commission that it will end its agreement to maintain the front half of Shawnee Park at the end of the year. This week, Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott wrote a letter to the Kanawha County Commission informing the body of the decision.
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
wchsnetwork.com
Nitro begins demolishing dilapidated structures
NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro is tearing down more than two dozen dilapidated structures as part of a statewide effort to attract more families and business owners to West Virginia. The demolition started Tuesday in the city’s downtown and a commercial area on 1st Avenue (Route 35)....
West Virginia woman named ‘Sunshine’ pleads guilty to carrying gun during drug crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A 40-year-old Huntington woman pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday for carrying a gun during and in relation to a drug crime. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says the woman, named Sunshine Amanda Taylor sold a shotgun and about six grams of fentanyl worth $1,350 to an anonymous informant on […]
West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety checkpoint in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Mason County in December to bring awareness to driving under the influence. According to the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will take place between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on WV Route 2 near the intersection […]
Metro News
Counties wrapping up election duties with canvassing efforts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — County commissions across the state are sitting as boards of canvassers this week going up some of the ballots from last week’s general election. Two of the largest counties, Kanawha and Monongalia, finished up their canvassing efforts Monday. Monongalia County commissioners reviewed 145 provisional ballots,...
WVDOH maintenance crews making emergency repairs to I-79 bridge near Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) –The southbound Interstate 79 ramp onto Interstate 77 is closed and traffic is reduced to one lane on I-79 near mile marker 0 while West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) bridge crews make emergency deck repairs just north of Charleston. WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy...
Crews battle West Virginia fire, find Bible 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
2-vehicle accident at Elkview exit of I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene after a crash in Elkview. Kanawha County dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-79 SB Elkview exit at Frame Rd. There is no word on any injuries. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will […]
Kanawha County school bus involved in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (4:50 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022) – According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, low lighting and rain are believed to have been a factor in a crash between a Kanawha County school bus and a sedan. A spokesperson for the KCSO says the school bus allegedly pulled out in front of the sedan. […]
WSAZ
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
Metro News
Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Staffing shortages in Kanawha County, West Virginia schools could lead to remote learning Thanksgiving week
With 24 bus driver vacancies in the county and shortages in numerous other areas he said having one or two people out would be a major problem.
WSAZ
Man sentenced for shooting man during argument
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment...
Wild turkey roaming West Virginia town, delighting residents but also concerning them
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Why did the turkey cross the road? To celebrate Thanksgiving in the town of Eleanor, West Virginia! A wild turkey named “Ellie” has been recently spotted in Eleanor, and several residents have posted photos and videos online. People who have come across Ellie are delighted but also concerned for her safety […]
lootpress.com
Lincoln County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randall Jim Hughes, 38, of Alkol, was sentenced today to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents...
