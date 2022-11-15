ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Salt crews out for first expected accumulating snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready or not, here snow comes. Wisconsin is bracing for the first expected accumulating snowfall of anywhere between one and three inches. In the city, once snow begins sticking to the pavement, 32 city trucks roll through the salt routes of Madison. Residential roads only get plowed if three or more inches of snow fall, and those are never salted.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital

EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
EAGLE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Several inches of snow in Slinger, WI

November 14, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – Sunny skies and overnight temps were in the 20s and the snowmaking machines were running on high at Little Switz in Slinger, WI. The National Weather Service is calling for more snow from Mother Nature tonight and motorists are being advised to brush up on their winter driving skills.
SLINGER, WI
WIFR

Accumulation Snow Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Madison Axe to open on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans

Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House. Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans. A Madison man has a massive collection of something most people own, but likely don’t think much about.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing

Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House. Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans. A Madison man has a massive collection of something most people own, but likely don’t think much about. Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Avoid delays and fees by shipping holiday gifts sooner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the holiday shopping season ramps up, now is the time to start shopping and also shipping gifts to beat an influx of deliveries and fees that could slow down the process. UPS Fitchburg Owner Melissa Ross said high fuel costs have carried over to delivery...
FITCHBURG, WI
oregonobserver.com

Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal Town of Oregon crash

A two vehicle crash left one driver dead and another in critical condition on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the deceased as 56-year-old Richard Wille of Arena, Wisconsin. Emergency responders were dispatched at...
OREGON, WI
wktysports.com

La Crosse’s Davis has arguably best game of career, as Badgers hold off UW-GB

La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Veto keeps Dane County Jail project moving forward

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jail Consolidation Project is waiting on the final designs following a proposal veto during the 2023 budget process, keeping the project moving forward. “The board has been going back and forth for a number of years over how to replace it and what to replace...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night

VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health celebrates 12,000th kidney transplant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating an incredible milestone -- 12,000 kidneys transplanted. The center transplanted the 12,000th kidney in early November and medical director Dr. Dixon Kaufman said they are one of a few centers in the country that has transplanted that many kidneys.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy