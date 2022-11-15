Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Snowplow operators ask public for safe driving ahead of snow
Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House. Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans. A Madison man has a massive collection of something most people own, but likely don’t think much about.
nbc15.com
Salt crews out for first expected accumulating snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready or not, here snow comes. Wisconsin is bracing for the first expected accumulating snowfall of anywhere between one and three inches. In the city, once snow begins sticking to the pavement, 32 city trucks roll through the salt routes of Madison. Residential roads only get plowed if three or more inches of snow fall, and those are never salted.
wearegreenbay.com
Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital
EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Several inches of snow in Slinger, WI
November 14, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – Sunny skies and overnight temps were in the 20s and the snowmaking machines were running on high at Little Switz in Slinger, WI. The National Weather Service is calling for more snow from Mother Nature tonight and motorists are being advised to brush up on their winter driving skills.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WIFR
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
nbc15.com
Madison Axe to open on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
nbc15.com
Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Car crashes into Middleton nail salon, sending employee to hospital
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A nail salon employee was injured Tuesday after a driver accidentally crashed into the building’s storefront. Middleton police said they responded to Le Nails Salon on University Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m. after getting a report that a car had crashed into the building. According...
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
nbc15.com
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
nbc15.com
Avoid delays and fees by shipping holiday gifts sooner
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the holiday shopping season ramps up, now is the time to start shopping and also shipping gifts to beat an influx of deliveries and fees that could slow down the process. UPS Fitchburg Owner Melissa Ross said high fuel costs have carried over to delivery...
nbc15.com
Hunting-style knife confiscated from student at Sun Prairie elementary school
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a Sun Prairie elementary school Monday after hunting-style knife was confiscated from a second grade student, school officials stated. In a letter to caregivers, Meadow View Elementary School Principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez said one student reported that another student had a knife...
oregonobserver.com
Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal Town of Oregon crash
A two vehicle crash left one driver dead and another in critical condition on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the deceased as 56-year-old Richard Wille of Arena, Wisconsin. Emergency responders were dispatched at...
wktysports.com
La Crosse’s Davis has arguably best game of career, as Badgers hold off UW-GB
La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
nbc15.com
Veto keeps Dane County Jail project moving forward
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jail Consolidation Project is waiting on the final designs following a proposal veto during the 2023 budget process, keeping the project moving forward. “The board has been going back and forth for a number of years over how to replace it and what to replace...
nbc15.com
Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night
VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
nbc15.com
UW Health celebrates 12,000th kidney transplant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating an incredible milestone -- 12,000 kidneys transplanted. The center transplanted the 12,000th kidney in early November and medical director Dr. Dixon Kaufman said they are one of a few centers in the country that has transplanted that many kidneys.
nbc15.com
MPD: Multiple crashes in the area, drivers need to slow down with ice possible
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reporting multiple crashes in the area Saturday night. MPD did not give a cause to any of the reported crashes but said drivers need to slow down with ice accumulating on the roads. NBC15 is keeping an eye on three specific...
