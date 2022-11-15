Read full article on original website
AG Moody announces $26M for Florida in settlement with Google
Google owes Florida almost $27 million following a lawsuit over the company's app tracking policies.
New Effort Launches to ‘Fix the Cracks’ in Florida’s Windshield Laws
While some progress has been made in Florida to address the state’s deepening property insurance market crisis, data shows there is also a crisis in the auto market. The number of auto glass lawsuits filed in Florida went up by more than 4,000 percent in ten years (2011 to 2021). According to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Service of Process database, In 2011, there were 591 glass/windshield claim lawsuits filed in the state. The number grew to 28,156 lawsuits in 2021.
Florida rent prices on the rise while other big metros slow
Apartment costs are starting to slow down in some big cities, but Florida is bucking that trend, according to new rental data.
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
Disney announces developer for affordable housing project in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World has chosen a developer for its new affordable and attainable housing development, which will be built on approximately 80-acres of land in southwest Orange County, Florida just miles from the theme park resort. The development – which will be privately financed – will be...
911 dispatchers overlooked, miss out on $1K bonuses from Gov. DeSantis
'All of this stuff that they go through is very stressful, and they need to be recognized for the work that they do.'. As Hurricane Ian swept across the beachfront towns of Southwest Florida, when panicked callers to 911 reported they were crouched in attics or standing in high water and fearful they would drown as floodwaters rose, Christine Hodges was a reassuring voice on the other end of the line.
Per month $4,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Florida residents.
Stimulus payments worth $4,000 per month are coming for millions of Florida residents because inflation is taking a big bite out of Floradian's purchasing power. They may feel the hit to their wallets more intensely than elsewhere.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Provides Special Designation For Over 100 Military-Friendly Schools
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ beef with the public education system are well documented. But on Monday he recognized more than 100 schools around the state for their commitment to the children of Florida’s military veterans. The newly re-elected Republican governor identified 114 schools across 10
Numerous programs exist to assist, recognize Florida’s 1.5 million veterans
(The Center Square) – Calling Florida the “most veteran-friendly state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis says state agencies and partners are committed to caring for its 1.5 million veterans through a range of programs and resources. Throughout Military Family Appreciation Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is also highlighting the state’s efforts to protect them from scams targeting those in the military. “Florida’s veterans have made countless sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and in return we are working hard to ensure they have the resources and support they...
Florida residents need up to 74% more income to buy homes than in 2021
Floridians need up to 74% more income to buy homes in 2022, compared to the same homes and housing needs in 2021.
Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency
A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Floridians could pay billions to power companies to stormproof the grid
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Public Service Commission approved four plans submitted by power companies allowing roughly $22 billion for efforts to “harden” the state power grid over the next 10 years. On Thursday, commissioners will vote on just how much Florida power bills will go up. Those billions will be paid solely by […]
Businesses face the brunt of a housing market slowdown in South Florida
Businesses tied to the real estate industry say they’ve started to feel the effects of the housing market slowing down in South Florida. Feeling the brunt of a declining market are mortgage lenders, inspectors, appraisers, real estate agents and remodeling companies, among the list of businesses. “It’s a ghost town,” says Bruce Gubnitsky, the owner of BG Appraising and Consulting, of the ...
DCF is denying state licenses to shelters that care for migrant kids
A shelter created to house migrant children in Florida is pushing back against the Governor’s crackdown on illegal immigration after being denied its state renewal license.
Florida Facing Potential Tripledemic Of Illness
COVID, influenza and RSV are hitting Florida all at once.
Florida Woman Uses Sword To Claim Her Parking Spot
A Florida Woman used a sword to claim a parking spot in her apartment complex. This story comes to us from St. Petersburg. The Florida Woman, Quiana Manning, got into an argument over a parking spot at her apartment complex. It appears the driver of the box truck was in a spot that Manning wanted to park in. When the box truck driver didn’t move, Manning got out of her car wielding a two-foot sword! According to police, she pointed the sword close to the truck driver’s open window and threatened him.
Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups
Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting goods. The new 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at Interstate...
