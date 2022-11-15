ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FloridaDaily

New Effort Launches to ‘Fix the Cracks’ in Florida’s Windshield Laws

While some progress has been made in Florida to address the state’s deepening property insurance market crisis, data shows there is also a crisis in the auto market. The number of auto glass lawsuits filed in Florida went up by more than 4,000 percent in ten years (2011 to 2021). According to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Service of Process database, In 2011, there were 591 glass/windshield claim lawsuits filed in the state. The number grew to 28,156 lawsuits in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office

The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

911 dispatchers overlooked, miss out on $1K bonuses from Gov. DeSantis

'All of this stuff that they go through is very stressful, and they need to be recognized for the work that they do.'. As Hurricane Ian swept across the beachfront towns of Southwest Florida, when panicked callers to 911 reported they were crouched in attics or standing in high water and fearful they would drown as floodwaters rose, Christine Hodges was a reassuring voice on the other end of the line.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Numerous programs exist to assist, recognize Florida’s 1.5 million veterans

(The Center Square) – Calling Florida the “most veteran-friendly state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis says state agencies and partners are committed to caring for its 1.5 million veterans through a range of programs and resources. Throughout Military Family Appreciation Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is also highlighting the state’s efforts to protect them from scams targeting those in the military. “Florida’s veterans have made countless sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and in return we are working hard to ensure they have the resources and support they...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency

A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WFLA

Floridians could pay billions to power companies to stormproof the grid

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Public Service Commission approved four plans submitted by power companies allowing roughly $22 billion for efforts to “harden” the state power grid over the next 10 years. On Thursday, commissioners will vote on just how much Florida power bills will go up. Those billions will be paid solely by […]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Businesses face the brunt of a housing market slowdown in South Florida

Businesses tied to the real estate industry say they’ve started to feel the effects of the housing market slowing down in South Florida. Feeling the brunt of a declining market are mortgage lenders, inspectors, appraisers, real estate agents and remodeling companies, among the list of businesses. “It’s a ghost town,” says Bruce Gubnitsky, the owner of BG Appraising and Consulting, of the ...
995qyk.com

Florida Woman Uses Sword To Claim Her Parking Spot

A Florida Woman used a sword to claim a parking spot in her apartment complex. This story comes to us from St. Petersburg. The Florida Woman, Quiana Manning, got into an argument over a parking spot at her apartment complex. It appears the driver of the box truck was in a spot that Manning wanted to park in. When the box truck driver didn’t move, Manning got out of her car wielding a two-foot sword! According to police, she pointed the sword close to the truck driver’s open window and threatened him.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting goods. The new 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at Interstate...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

