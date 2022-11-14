Lane Kiffin is the Head Football Coach at the University of Mississippi. He is a very smart football coach and a genuine smart-ass too. Kiffin knows the rules and he knows when and how to throw "shade". Which is something a head football coach shouldn't and can't do when it comes to game officials. But that doesn't mean a smart coach can't get someone else to do his dirty work for him.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO