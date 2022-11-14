ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The latest: Coaching search update, an honor for Hall, shooters go cold

Auburn has and has had interest in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He has and has had interest in Auburn. What Kiffin does not have, at this point, is a firm offer from Auburn. According to reports, Ole Miss has offered Kiffin a contract that would pay him $9.5 million per year to stay. Is Auburn willing to offer a long-term deal that Ole Miss can’t match?
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss football: Wide receiver Malik Heath continuing to emerge for Rebels

Ole Miss is known this year for a rushing attack led by freshman standout Quinshon Judkins that ranks No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 3 in the nation. But while the ground game has dominated and the passing game has largely been a work in progress as transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart has continued to develop, there have been some games that the Rebels have accomplished a good bit through the air. Take Dart’s 448-yard passing game in the 52-28 win over Vanderbilt as 1 instance.
OXFORD, MS
KPEL 96.5

Ole Miss Coach Apologizes to Player’s Mom to Get Back at Referees

Lane Kiffin is the Head Football Coach at the University of Mississippi. He is a very smart football coach and a genuine smart-ass too. Kiffin knows the rules and he knows when and how to throw "shade". Which is something a head football coach shouldn't and can't do when it comes to game officials. But that doesn't mean a smart coach can't get someone else to do his dirty work for him.
OXFORD, MS
WAFF

Smith signs with Arkansas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - He helped lead the Hartselle High baseball team to a Class 6A State Championship, and currently has the Tigers football team undefeated and in the State Playoff quarterfinals as the starting Quarterback. Senior Jack Smith made it official, signing a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks as a pitcher.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thv11.com

Hogs land 5-Star commit, Baye Fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas basketball program landed yet another five-star talent on Tuesday, when Baye Fall committed to the Razorbacks. Ball is a center out of Denver and is currently enrolled at Accelerated Prep. Fall chose the Hogs over Auburn, Seton Hall and Rutgers. Fall, who 6-11, 217,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
livability.com

Why Oxford, MS is a Great Place to Live

A young professional shares why Oxford will always be special. Oxford and Lafayette County, Mississippi, are unique among the cities of the South for many reasons — an award-winning combination of forward-thinking creativity, Southern culture and business innovation that put this micropolitan on the map as an ideal place to call home.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford’s Dunkin’ Donuts To Open Friday

The long awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store that moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Daily Mississippian

Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria brings a slice of Mexico to Oxford

Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria is quickly growing in popularity after opening an authentic Mexican food truck serving fresh, slow cooked tacos, quesadillas and more. Tucked between an auto shop and a gravel road on 266 County Road 101 in Oxford, patrons driving into the parking lot are greeted with the smell of fresh tacos. You can stop by the food truck and sit outside to grab some quesabirria tacos and then walk through the front doors of Karlee’s ice cream and popsicle shop to snag a cup of tres leches homemade ice cream for dessert.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Armed man captured at MS school escapes from police

This story has been updated with the suspect’s correct name, based on information from police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week escaped police custody and is now on the run. Christopher Bernard Mohammed, Jr. of Southaven, Mississippi is the subject of […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS

