Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
The latest: Coaching search update, an honor for Hall, shooters go cold
Auburn has and has had interest in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He has and has had interest in Auburn. What Kiffin does not have, at this point, is a firm offer from Auburn. According to reports, Ole Miss has offered Kiffin a contract that would pay him $9.5 million per year to stay. Is Auburn willing to offer a long-term deal that Ole Miss can’t match?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss football: Wide receiver Malik Heath continuing to emerge for Rebels
Ole Miss is known this year for a rushing attack led by freshman standout Quinshon Judkins that ranks No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 3 in the nation. But while the ground game has dominated and the passing game has largely been a work in progress as transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart has continued to develop, there have been some games that the Rebels have accomplished a good bit through the air. Take Dart’s 448-yard passing game in the 52-28 win over Vanderbilt as 1 instance.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: The 10 biggest upsets in Egg Bowl rivalry history
Ole Miss and Mississippi State have played 114 times. In that span, they’ve only been both ranked only 6 times on the day of the Egg Bowl, and the Rebels hold a 3-2-1 edge in those games. The Rebels have dominated in games in which they were ranked and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry
The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University played each other in football for the first time in 1902. The game — known as the Egg Bowl — has been played every year since 1944, and most every year from 1902 to 1942. They’re sort of neighbors, with...
Ole Miss Coach Apologizes to Player’s Mom to Get Back at Referees
Lane Kiffin is the Head Football Coach at the University of Mississippi. He is a very smart football coach and a genuine smart-ass too. Kiffin knows the rules and he knows when and how to throw "shade". Which is something a head football coach shouldn't and can't do when it comes to game officials. But that doesn't mean a smart coach can't get someone else to do his dirty work for him.
WAFF
Smith signs with Arkansas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - He helped lead the Hartselle High baseball team to a Class 6A State Championship, and currently has the Tigers football team undefeated and in the State Playoff quarterfinals as the starting Quarterback. Senior Jack Smith made it official, signing a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks as a pitcher.
thv11.com
Hogs land 5-Star commit, Baye Fall
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas basketball program landed yet another five-star talent on Tuesday, when Baye Fall committed to the Razorbacks. Ball is a center out of Denver and is currently enrolled at Accelerated Prep. Fall chose the Hogs over Auburn, Seton Hall and Rutgers. Fall, who 6-11, 217,...
wtva.com
Scott Brown named head football coach at Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Scott Brown has been named the new head football coach at Booneville High School. The school made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 14.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
thv11.com
Bodycam footage of Anthony Brown, Myles Slusher arrests
In bodycam footage, a Fayetteville officer forcibly moves Anthony Brown who reacts by pushing the officer away. Brown and Myles Slusher were arrested on Nov. 6.
livability.com
Why Oxford, MS is a Great Place to Live
A young professional shares why Oxford will always be special. Oxford and Lafayette County, Mississippi, are unique among the cities of the South for many reasons — an award-winning combination of forward-thinking creativity, Southern culture and business innovation that put this micropolitan on the map as an ideal place to call home.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s Dunkin’ Donuts To Open Friday
The long awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store that moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
wtva.com
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
Daily Mississippian
Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria brings a slice of Mexico to Oxford
Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria is quickly growing in popularity after opening an authentic Mexican food truck serving fresh, slow cooked tacos, quesadillas and more. Tucked between an auto shop and a gravel road on 266 County Road 101 in Oxford, patrons driving into the parking lot are greeted with the smell of fresh tacos. You can stop by the food truck and sit outside to grab some quesabirria tacos and then walk through the front doors of Karlee’s ice cream and popsicle shop to snag a cup of tres leches homemade ice cream for dessert.
Armed man captured at MS school escapes from police
This story has been updated with the suspect’s correct name, based on information from police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week escaped police custody and is now on the run. Christopher Bernard Mohammed, Jr. of Southaven, Mississippi is the subject of […]
thv11.com
Fire that killed Arkansas family of 6 caused by electrical issues, officials say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — New information has been released months after a house fire killed six family members in the area of Nob Hill and Springdale. After midnight on July 24, 2022, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the rural Nob Hill area. The fire...
Comments / 0