Rocky Garner
1d ago
He is a trader. He should be charged with treason. He turned against our president as he was a acting vise president. There’s no we’re for him in our political governing offices.
Ilene Ramharter
2d ago
This man sold out President Trump he was out demon in disguise Democrat far left my opinion care if it’s yours I will buy his book I wouldn’t vote him into anything he laid he waited and he’s straight when he handed over his vice President to Harris
Charles Jewell
1d ago
So let me guess Democrats will have pence running for Republican president so if Republicans win the democrats will win to.
Related
Pence on if Trump should be president again: ‘I think we’ll have better choices in the future’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview that aired Monday he believes there are “better choices” when asked if former President Trump should ever be president again. “Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be president again?” ABC’s David Muir asked Pence. “David,...
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump finally announced he's running for president in 2024 on Tuesday, November 15, and of course, he received support from his son Donald Trump Jr., who shared the news via Instagram. Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo from Twitter of his father with the caption, "President Trump: 'In order...
TMZ.com
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Worst Nightmare Could Be Coming True
Greene is among the lawmakers who have backed Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker, but he faces a tougher road to the job than expected.
Lara Trump's Arms in Wedding Photo Prompt Intense Discussion
The unusually long sleeves on Lara's dress at sister-in-law Tiffany Trump's wedding led to jokes online about her "missing" arms.
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president
Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Ivanka Trump crops Kimberly Guilfoyle out of Tiffany Trump wedding photo
Ivanka Trump seemingly snubbed brother Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, by cropping her out of a photo from sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos. The 41-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump shared several snaps from the lavish Mar-a-Lago nuptials to social media over the...
"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns
A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
Mike Pence says GOP has ‘better choices’ for 2024 than Trump ahead of ex-president’s ‘special announcement’
Pence Said Trump’s January 6 Actions Were ‘Reckless’ and Endangered Him and His Family. Mike Pence has said that the Republican Party has “better choices” than Donald Trump for 2024 and refused to rule out his own White House run – in a stinging rebuke just hours before the former president makes his so-called “special announcement”.
Pence reveals what Trump said as he tried to persuade him to reject elections results on Jan 6
In an upcoming book about his time in office, former Vice President Mike Pence reveals new details about his relationship with Donald Trump. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’
Bulls, sheriff badges and now, martians.All the above-mentioned nouns have now, somehow, been featured in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s speeches over the past few months as he rallies to beat the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia’s bitter Senate race.Ahead of the midterms, the GOP candidate made a final push on Sunday night for voters to get out and vote at a campaign rally in Hiram, Georgia.While standing at the pulpit, the former football player turned politician proclaimed: “If you’re a martian and you live in the United States of America, I’m gonna protect you too. Because you belong...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial
A government witness recorded a meeting with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes after January 6. Jason Alpers said Rhodes typed a message for Trump warning his children would "die in prison." Alpers denied that he was working on behalf of law enforcement during the January 10 meeting. Just days after...
Washington Examiner
'I'm not suicidal': Kari Lake reacts to Hillary jab with 'Clinton Body Count' joke
A war of words between Kari Lake and Hillary Clinton took a conspiratorial turn on Thursday. Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, alluded to the "Clinton Body Count" while reacting to the former secretary of state's criticisms of her. "I’m in perfect health, my brakes on my car are...
Opinion: Kari Lake told Arizona's McCain Republicans to 'get the hell out.' They did
"Sen. John McCain may have died four years ago, but his spirit still looms over Arizona politics. That maverick attitude was still strong enough to defeat the state's 'America First' candidates," writes political columnist Jon Gabriel.
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Tiffany & Donald Trump's Awkward Post-Debate Moment
Tiffany Trump Pulls Aways From Her Father's Attempted Kiss
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Don Jr. and Ivanka Fail to Show Up for Trump’s 2024 Speech, Despite His Pleas
Donald Trump made his presidential announcement Tuesday night in the presence of hundreds of adoring fans. But there were two people whose attendance was conspicuously missing: Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka.A source familiar told The Daily Beast that Don Jr., the self-proclaimed “general of the meme wars,” was busy on a “hunting trip in the Mountain West” and “couldn’t get a flight out to make it back for the speech because of bad weather.”As for Ivanka Trump—who the former president pleaded with to make an appearance, according to the New York Post—is seeking to distance herself from politics altogether. While...
CNN
