ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 296

Rocky Garner
1d ago

He is a trader. He should be charged with treason. He turned against our president as he was a acting vise president. There’s no we’re for him in our political governing offices.

Reply(15)
61
Ilene Ramharter
2d ago

This man sold out President Trump he was out demon in disguise Democrat far left my opinion care if it’s yours I will buy his book I wouldn’t vote him into anything he laid he waited and he’s straight when he handed over his vice President to Harris

Reply(8)
75
Charles Jewell
1d ago

So let me guess Democrats will have pence running for Republican president so if Republicans win the democrats will win to.

Reply(12)
42
Related
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Page Six

Ivanka Trump crops Kimberly Guilfoyle out of Tiffany Trump wedding photo

Ivanka Trump seemingly snubbed brother Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, by cropping her out of a photo from sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos. The 41-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump shared several snaps from the lavish Mar-a-Lago nuptials to social media over the...
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
The Independent

Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’

Bulls, sheriff badges and now, martians.All the above-mentioned nouns have now, somehow, been featured in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s speeches over the past few months as he rallies to beat the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia’s bitter Senate race.Ahead of the midterms, the GOP candidate made a final push on Sunday night for voters to get out and vote at a campaign rally in Hiram, Georgia.While standing at the pulpit, the former football player turned politician proclaimed: “If you’re a martian and you live in the United States of America, I’m gonna protect you too. Because you belong...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
TheDailyBeast

Don Jr. and Ivanka Fail to Show Up for Trump’s 2024 Speech, Despite His Pleas

Donald Trump made his presidential announcement Tuesday night in the presence of hundreds of adoring fans. But there were two people whose attendance was conspicuously missing: Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka.A source familiar told The Daily Beast that Don Jr., the self-proclaimed “general of the meme wars,” was busy on a “hunting trip in the Mountain West” and “couldn’t get a flight out to make it back for the speech because of bad weather.”As for Ivanka Trump—who the former president pleaded with to make an appearance, according to the New York Post—is seeking to distance herself from politics altogether. While...
NEW YORK STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy