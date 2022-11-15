ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWII bracelet found in the alps, now home in Mesa after 80 years

By Cameron Polom
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01S5vw_0jAqhdEA00

On July 16th, 1945, a crew of seven aboard a B-17 crashed during a final cargo run at the end of World War II near Vils, Austria.

“Every time I look at it, it brings their memory back of me,” said Russell O’Rourke pointing to a picture on his wall.

O’Rourke’s uncle was on that aircraft living his dream as a pilot but gone far too soon after volunteering for that final mission.

“He was 19 when he died, way too young,” said O'Rourke.

Born seven years after his death, Russell would inherit his uncle's name. A framed photograph is one of the few items left to remember him. That is until a year ago when he was contacted by an organization called Get It Home United.

“We don’t consider it a success until it goes home,” said Ian Walker.

Walker is a volunteer member of the organization whose goal is to return lost military items to families across the nation.

He partners with metal-detecting enthusiasts and archeological explorers who find these items on battlefields all across the world.

Last year, at the sight of a B-17 crash in the Alps, one of those partners found a sterling silver World War II ID bracelet and buttons.

“It had his name on it, had his service number, remarkably good condition for you know being in the dirt for more than eighty years,” said Walker.

The name on it was Russell O’Rourke. Walker was contacted by the person who discovered it and went to work tracking down who this man was in hopes of finding his family.

“We do a lot of research, in some instances the projects can take upwards of a year if not longer,” said Walker. “Since we began doing this in 2020, we’ve reunited items with more than seventy families. But it wouldn’t be possible without our incredible partners.”

This one would lead to a nephew in Mesa with the same name.

“The research group for the missing is respectfully returning your late uncle Russel’s military bracelet,” said Nancy, Russell’s wife while reading a letter they received. “As you are now aware, Mr. Lucas Meier found the bracelet in the Alps at your uncle's B-17 crash site where many parts of the bomber still rest today.”

That letter, the bracelet, and the uniform buttons finally arrived home two weeks ago.

“You don’t know what it means to me, it’s really emotional,” said O'Rourke through tears.

O'Rourke's wife Nancy says she plans to fix the bracelet for her husband who will wear it with pride, honoring his uncle and sharing his story with everyone he can.

“I’ve always been proud of my name, whoever wants to look at it can look at it,” said O'Rourke.

