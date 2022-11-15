ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Suspect caught in man hunt after shooting in Whetstone

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
Updated on November 14, 2022 at 10:44 p.m.
Deputies arrested a suspect after an hours long man hunt in Cochise County, Monday evening.

Deputies say they arrested the suspect, who they believed to be a 37-year-old veteran, after a standoff.

Sheriff Dannels with the Cochise County Sheriff's Department says he was arrested without incident thanks to local law enforcement and federal agents.

Hours earlier deputies were called to an active shooter at Desert RV in Whetstone around 5:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect went into the business with an AR-15 and started shooting employees.

One person was killed and another was hospitalized.

Sheriff Dannels says the owner of the business had a gun and shot back.

The suspect took off and deputies chased him but lost him in the desert.

After hours of searching, law enforcement set up a perimeter and arrested the unnamed suspect without incident.

In a live interview with KGUN 9, Sheriff Dannels said "For us, we wanted to get him in custody and get this community back at rest. So I thank our community. I thank our law enforcement, state, local and federal, working together and that's how we brought him into custody tonight."

"Special thanks to our citizen's because it's been pretty tense on them tonight," Dannels said.

Sheriff Dannels said law enforcement will continue to investigate.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is warning the public in the area around Redwing Place to stay inside and lock their doors after a shooting, Monday night.

CCSO says the shooting happened in the Whetstone area.

Highway 90 from Intersection 10 to Fort Huachuca is closed.

Deputies are currently searching for a suspect(s).

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

According to CCSO, he appears to be armed.

Stay with KGUN9 for further information.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

