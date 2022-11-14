We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re looking for a bottle of wine fit for a celebration, chances are you’ve encountered Champagne. But what is Champagne — beyond a fizzy, fun beverage? The TL;DR answer: Champagne is a type of sparkling wine made in the Champagne region of France. Although other varieties of sparkling wine — including Prosecco and Cava — are frequently misidentified as Champagne, only bottles made in that region can claim the title (it’s a Kleenex/tissue or Q-Tip/cotton swab situation). And that’s the reason Champagne is always capitalized: It doesn’t just represent a wine, but the geographical region it comes from.

