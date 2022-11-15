ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help identifying, locating Gadsden store robbery suspect

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a robbery and asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Police said on Monday, November 14 around 7:00 p.m., patrol officers responded to a call of an armed robbery in the 1600 block of E. Meighan Boulevard at a Dollar General store.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Cullman officers continue search for robbery suspect

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department is looking for a suspect after a robbery on Monday evening at Factory Connection. According to the CPD, the subject was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange-colored mask. Officers say the subject was armed but believe...
CULLMAN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $25. November 15. domestic violence-3rd degree; Main Ave. N.E. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise;...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

All suspects in custody following Ohatchee jewelry store burglaries

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - All three suspects in a series of jewelry store robberies in Ohatchee are now in custody. The first was captured Monday evening. Two others were taken into custody early Tuesday morning. One around 3 a.m. in St. Clair Co and the third was apprehended shortly after in a different location.
OHATCHEE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Suspects captured after burglaries in Southside

Multiple police agencies were involved in a search for three suspects near Cherry Street and Hwy 77 in Ohatchee. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the search was for three Hispanic males who were involved in burglarizing a jewelry store in Southside. Police said guns were stolen from the...
OHATCHEE, AL
wvtm13.com

Illegal drugs allegedly found at house in McCalla

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — One man was arrested after illegal drugs were allegedly found at a house in McCalla. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Owens, 35, is charged with drug trafficking, domestic violence and other drug-related charges. Owens was arrested after JCSO deputies noticed marijuana in plain...
MCCALLA, AL
WAFF

Witness shoots, kills alleged robber in Limestone County

One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Vinemont man killed in crash Tuesday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — One person was killed and another injured in a crash near Hanceville Tuesday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the vehicle he was driving, left the road, and struck a ditch and a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43.   Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene.   The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment.   Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. 
VINEMONT, AL
CBS 42

Pinson woman killed in crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson Correctional Facility

An inmate was stabbed to death Monday afternoon at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was serving a life sentence for robbery after being convicted in 2008 in Mobile County. He was stabbed by another inmate on November...
BESSEMER, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed in Marshall County wreck

A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

