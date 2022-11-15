Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Cullman police searching for suspect who robbed a person at Factory Connection
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is searching for a suspect they say robbed someone at Factory Connection Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. Here is the surveillance footage of the suspect provided by the Cullman Police Department. If you know anything about this crime, call Cullman police. Get news...
Hanceville PD counters ALEA statement that 3 teens killed in Cullman County wreck were attempting to elude police
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that three teens killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident. The teens were traveling at a high rate of speed away from a Hanceville officer when the car they […]
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help identifying, locating Gadsden store robbery suspect
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a robbery and asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Police said on Monday, November 14 around 7:00 p.m., patrol officers responded to a call of an armed robbery in the 1600 block of E. Meighan Boulevard at a Dollar General store.
WAFF
Cullman officers continue search for robbery suspect
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department is looking for a suspect after a robbery on Monday evening at Factory Connection. According to the CPD, the subject was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange-colored mask. Officers say the subject was armed but believe...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $25. November 15. domestic violence-3rd degree; Main Ave. N.E. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise;...
ABC 33/40 News
ALEA says driver in crash that killed 3 teens in Cullman County was eluding police
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A law enforcement agency investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed three teens in Cullman County Friday, said the crash happened during a chase with police. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the 17-year-old driver of the pickup truck was attempting to elude a Hanceville...
Alabama: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 p.m. Monday. She was last seen wearing a black Wendy’s uniform shirt, blue jeans and a brown corduroy jacket. Cullman County […]
wbrc.com
All suspects in custody following Ohatchee jewelry store burglaries
OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - All three suspects in a series of jewelry store robberies in Ohatchee are now in custody. The first was captured Monday evening. Two others were taken into custody early Tuesday morning. One around 3 a.m. in St. Clair Co and the third was apprehended shortly after in a different location.
Two Arab residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
Vinemont man killed in overnight crash
A Vinemont man was killed in a crash just after midnight Tuesday in Cullman County.
ABC 33/40 News
Third day of federal trial for woman accused of kidnapping Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — The third day of the federal kidnapping trial of Derick Brown continued Wednesday with several testimonies from government witnesses. Brown is accused of taking three-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney from a Birmingham housing community in 2019. The child's body was found in a dumpster ten days later.
ABC 33/40 News
Suspects captured after burglaries in Southside
Multiple police agencies were involved in a search for three suspects near Cherry Street and Hwy 77 in Ohatchee. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the search was for three Hispanic males who were involved in burglarizing a jewelry store in Southside. Police said guns were stolen from the...
wvtm13.com
Illegal drugs allegedly found at house in McCalla
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — One man was arrested after illegal drugs were allegedly found at a house in McCalla. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Owens, 35, is charged with drug trafficking, domestic violence and other drug-related charges. Owens was arrested after JCSO deputies noticed marijuana in plain...
WAFF
Witness shoots, kills alleged robber in Limestone County
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
wvtm13.com
Vinemont man killed in crash Tuesday
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — One person was killed and another injured in a crash near Hanceville Tuesday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the vehicle he was driving, left the road, and struck a ditch and a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was...
Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43. Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment. Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Pinson woman killed in crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
ABC 33/40 News
Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday afternoon at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was serving a life sentence for robbery after being convicted in 2008 in Mobile County. He was stabbed by another inmate on November...
WAAY-TV
2 killed in Marshall County wreck
A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
