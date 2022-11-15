SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Efforts are underway to restore a Word War II landing craft, which was discovered last year at the bottom of California’s largest reservoir. According to officials at the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the Higgins boat was said to be used to take soldiers to beach invasions during the war. The attacks depended on these types of boats to transport the troops from the ship to the shore.

