ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Local hospitals challenged with rising RSV cases

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Emergency rooms are filling up with patients dealing with respiratory illnesses as we enter the winter months. Mercy Medical Center in Redding had 145 kids test positive for RSV and eight admitted for care between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. Enloe Medical Center in Chico said...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

New partnership at Mad River Community Hospital to train North Coast nurses

MAD RIVER, Calif. — Mad River Community Hospital (MRCH) has announced a partnership with Western Governors University (WGU) that would reportedly provide training to healthcare workers in Northern California, including the ability to earn bachelor's and master's degrees. In a press release, the organization stated that residents interested in...
MAD RIVER, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff law firm destroyed in early-morning fire

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A fire destroyed large parts of a two-story building in downtown Red Bluff Wednesday morning in a very historical part of the city. Fire crews responded to calls of a fire at Martin & Logan Attorneys at Law’s office on Washington St. at around 4 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire had taken over the second-story framing and roof of the structure.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

21st Annual Coats for Kids Program to provide warm winter items for families in need

North State winters can be especially hard for families struggling to make ends meet. A warm winter coat is something no child or adult should go without. That’s why the City of Redding’s Solid Waste Utility and Fire Department have joined forces with The Good News Rescue Mission to provide the 21st Annual Coats for Kids Donation Program, intending to collect new and gently used coats for children, then giving them to families in need.
REDDING, CA
tourcounsel.com

Burney Falls in Redding, California (with Map & Photos)

President Theodore Roosevelt Jr. dubbed Burney Falls, a 113- foot waterfall in Northern California's McArthur-Burney Falls State Park, the "eighth wonder of the world." When you see that it pumps 379 million liters of water a day, you understand why. In addition, it is also easy to get to it....
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Local woman found shot outside Los Molinos Fire Station, suspect at large

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says they are currently investigating the shooting of a local woman near a fire station last week. The TCSO said their deputies were dispatched to the Los Molinos Fire Station at around 6 a.m. on Nov. 11, after receiving a report of a victim of violence.
actionnewsnow.com

1 lane of northbound I-5 closed in Redding following crash

REDDING, Calif. - One lane of northbound Interstate 5 is blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The crash is south of E Cypress Street, just before Highway 44 on-ramp. The Redding Fire Department and the CHP is at the scene. As of 8 a.m., traffic is moving. People...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Train vs. Car: Woman escapes with seconds to spare in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Amtrak train was stopped after slamming into a small car early Tuesday morning. The woman inside the car got out moments before the train slammed it, police say. She apparently ran off before they got there. The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspects remain at large after shooting in Los Molinos

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - The suspects in a shooting in Los Molinos Friday morning remain at large, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Los Molinos Fire Station off Sherwood Avenue Friday at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Bridget...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
krcrtv.com

Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation hosts its third annual food distribution event

CORNING, Calif. — The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, will be hosting its third annual community food distribution event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The foundation will be donating food items to 1,000 families in the local community ahead of the holiday season. Food items...
CORNING, CA
fox29.com

WWII ‘Ghost Boat’ discovered in California lake: ‘Quite remarkable’

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Efforts are underway to restore a Word War II landing craft, which was discovered last year at the bottom of California’s largest reservoir. According to officials at the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the Higgins boat was said to be used to take soldiers to beach invasions during the war. The attacks depended on these types of boats to transport the troops from the ship to the shore.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New Costco location in Redding to add 75 jobs

REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location on Bechelli Lane in Redding will help bring in 75 jobs to the area. The new location, which will be 25% larger than the current location, will have 350 employees. The current Costco on Dana Drive employs 275. The new location is set...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Family loses contact with 28-year-old Redding woman

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who lost contact with her family, which has them concerned for her safety. Police said 28-year-old Mariah Lynn Ames has been staying with friends but typically keeps in contact with...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police arrest suspected drug dealer armed with assault rifles

REDDING, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Redding Police on Tuesday afternoon after drugs and assault rifles were located following a search by law enforcement. At approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Redding Police Department's Bike Team were conducting patrols in the area of the Schreder Planetarium and Magnolia Park on the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy