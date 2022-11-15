Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Local hospitals challenged with rising RSV cases
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Emergency rooms are filling up with patients dealing with respiratory illnesses as we enter the winter months. Mercy Medical Center in Redding had 145 kids test positive for RSV and eight admitted for care between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. Enloe Medical Center in Chico said...
krcrtv.com
New partnership at Mad River Community Hospital to train North Coast nurses
MAD RIVER, Calif. — Mad River Community Hospital (MRCH) has announced a partnership with Western Governors University (WGU) that would reportedly provide training to healthcare workers in Northern California, including the ability to earn bachelor's and master's degrees. In a press release, the organization stated that residents interested in...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff law firm destroyed in early-morning fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A fire destroyed large parts of a two-story building in downtown Red Bluff Wednesday morning in a very historical part of the city. Fire crews responded to calls of a fire at Martin & Logan Attorneys at Law’s office on Washington St. at around 4 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire had taken over the second-story framing and roof of the structure.
krcrtv.com
21st Annual Coats for Kids Program to provide warm winter items for families in need
North State winters can be especially hard for families struggling to make ends meet. A warm winter coat is something no child or adult should go without. That’s why the City of Redding’s Solid Waste Utility and Fire Department have joined forces with The Good News Rescue Mission to provide the 21st Annual Coats for Kids Donation Program, intending to collect new and gently used coats for children, then giving them to families in need.
tourcounsel.com
Burney Falls in Redding, California (with Map & Photos)
President Theodore Roosevelt Jr. dubbed Burney Falls, a 113- foot waterfall in Northern California's McArthur-Burney Falls State Park, the "eighth wonder of the world." When you see that it pumps 379 million liters of water a day, you understand why. In addition, it is also easy to get to it....
krcrtv.com
Local woman found shot outside Los Molinos Fire Station, suspect at large
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says they are currently investigating the shooting of a local woman near a fire station last week. The TCSO said their deputies were dispatched to the Los Molinos Fire Station at around 6 a.m. on Nov. 11, after receiving a report of a victim of violence.
Mount Shasta Herald
Don't want to cook Thanksgiving dinner? These Siskiyou, Shasta County restaurants will
Take your pick of North State restaurants that serve Thanksgiving feasts or carry-out for drumsticks without pot-scrubbing drudgery. Chefs are preparing special holiday dinner menus for you and your family on Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day. Some have children's menus and vegetarian options, as well as traditional turkey,...
actionnewsnow.com
1 lane of northbound I-5 closed in Redding following crash
REDDING, Calif. - One lane of northbound Interstate 5 is blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The crash is south of E Cypress Street, just before Highway 44 on-ramp. The Redding Fire Department and the CHP is at the scene. As of 8 a.m., traffic is moving. People...
krcrtv.com
Two people caught with meth, fentanyl and more at Red Bluff McDonald's on Friday
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Officers arrested two people in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Friday morning after they were found with meth, fentanyl, and other paraphernalia while under the influence of illegal drugs. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers was patrolling the...
actionnewsnow.com
Train vs. Car: Woman escapes with seconds to spare in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Amtrak train was stopped after slamming into a small car early Tuesday morning. The woman inside the car got out moments before the train slammed it, police say. She apparently ran off before they got there. The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects remain at large after shooting in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - The suspects in a shooting in Los Molinos Friday morning remain at large, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Los Molinos Fire Station off Sherwood Avenue Friday at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Bridget...
krcrtv.com
'Give Redding Holiday Drive' coming Nov. 18 at O2 Employment Services
REDDING, Calif. — It's that time of year again. As the community gets ready for the 10th annual Give Redding Holiday Drive, local nonprofits need your help to make sure every local in need is able to celebrate the holidays. The holiday season is a critical time for our...
krcrtv.com
Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation hosts its third annual food distribution event
CORNING, Calif. — The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, will be hosting its third annual community food distribution event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The foundation will be donating food items to 1,000 families in the local community ahead of the holiday season. Food items...
fox29.com
WWII ‘Ghost Boat’ discovered in California lake: ‘Quite remarkable’
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Efforts are underway to restore a Word War II landing craft, which was discovered last year at the bottom of California’s largest reservoir. According to officials at the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the Higgins boat was said to be used to take soldiers to beach invasions during the war. The attacks depended on these types of boats to transport the troops from the ship to the shore.
actionnewsnow.com
New Costco location in Redding to add 75 jobs
REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location on Bechelli Lane in Redding will help bring in 75 jobs to the area. The new location, which will be 25% larger than the current location, will have 350 employees. The current Costco on Dana Drive employs 275. The new location is set...
actionnewsnow.com
2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Family loses contact with 28-year-old Redding woman
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who lost contact with her family, which has them concerned for her safety. Police said 28-year-old Mariah Lynn Ames has been staying with friends but typically keeps in contact with...
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds in Orland confront Glenn County Fairgrounds Board on Orland Raceway closure
The board will create a committee over the raceway with two board members and 5 community members to decide what happens. Hundreds in Orland confront Glenn County Fairgrounds Board on Orland Raceway closure. The board will create a committee over the raceway with two board members and 5 community members...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest suspected drug dealer armed with assault rifles
REDDING, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Redding Police on Tuesday afternoon after drugs and assault rifles were located following a search by law enforcement. At approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Redding Police Department's Bike Team were conducting patrols in the area of the Schreder Planetarium and Magnolia Park on the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue.
actionnewsnow.com
7 CHP officers receive Medal of Valor award for 2020 plane crash at Benton Airpark
REDDING, Calif. - Seven employees with the California Highway Patrol received a Medal of Valor award on Tuesday for their actions after a plane crashed at the Benton Airpark in Redding in 2020. On August 27, 2020, a private plane attempting to take off crashed at the Benton Airpark. Sergeant...
