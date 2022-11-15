Read full article on original website
WNDU
South Bend approves plan to extend emergency services to German Township
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, South Bend’s Board of Public Safety held a meeting. First on the agenda, the approval of a new fiscal plan! It will allow city emergency services to serve an annexed area in German Township. The area is about 2.8 acres. “A fiscal...
WNDU
Crash in Constantine Township kills South Bend Man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash in Saint Joseph County, Michigan that killed a 74 year-old South Bend man. Police responded to the area of N. River road near Quaker Road to a report of a one vehicle accident around 7 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
abc57.com
Cass County offering free housing assistance to residents this winter
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County officials are offering free, weekly housing assistance counseling to residents this winter thanks to a partnership with the nonprofit, Telamon Corporation. Each Thursday, residents in need of advice, financial aid, or any other housing-related information can meet with a counselor for free in the...
This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
WGNtv.com
Griffith man pleads guilty to stocking more than 2,600 pounds of catfish into suburban lake
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of importing live fish without a permit. Investigators determined Sullivan imported more 2,600 pounds of catfish into...
WNDU
South Bend fire on Longley Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend fire is currently on location at a fire in the 1800 block of Longley Avenue at the Walt Temple Able Tree Doctor building. The crew members do not yet know what caused the fire, or if there are any injuries, but they are advising people to stay away from the area due to heavy smoke.
go955.com
South Bend IN man killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a South Bend Indiana man. Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township.
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Nov. 15–21)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
22 WSBT
Mishawaka ice rink and trail ready for Mishawaka's Winterfest
The wait is almost over... Mishawaka will open its new ice rink and trail in just a couple of weeks. The city is putting the finishing touches on the Ironworks Ice Rink now. It sits in downtown Mishawaka near Beutter Park. The official grand opening is December 3rd during Winterfest.
abc57.com
Two arrested in carjacking in Mishawaka
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Mishawaka on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. On the south side of Mishawaka late Monday night, a red sedan was allegedly stolen at gunpoint from its owner. A "be on...
abc57.com
One injured in fire on Wolf Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a fire on Wolf Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Crews arrived to the fire in the 400 block of E. Wolf Ave. at 1:31 p.m. When they arrived, they found a one-story wood frame structure with flames showing...
abc57.com
South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
WNDU
Goshen mayor, city officials help rake leaves around the city
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about two local leaders doing their part to keep the city beautiful?. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman joined Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer to rake leaves around Goshen. The duo joined the street department for the day and worked to beautify...
95.3 MNC
School closings in Michigan due to Wednesday morning’s snow
THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. JOSEPH, LAPORTE, BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SIX INCHES OF SNOW OR MORE POSSIBLE IN THE LAKE EFFECT BANDS. RIGHT NOW, SNOW FALLING, HEAVY IN SPOTS IN BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY, AS WELL AS NORTHERN ST. JOSEPH AND ELKHART COUNTIES. ROADS WERE MAINLY WET, TO SLUSHY IN SPOTS, ON THE INDIANA SIDE OF THE BORDER.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WNDU
South Bend showcases energy assistance solar savings initiative projects
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend, along with multiple partners and non-profit organizations showcased the latest in their energy assistance solar savings initiative projects (EASSI) at Howard Park. The Tuesday night event showed off the projects work to make the city carbon neutral. Alex Bazan, the...
WNDU
Power outages reported across Michiana
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported power outages due to snowfall across Michiana on Wednesday afternoon that has impacted hundreds of customers. According to Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) latest outage map, there are under 1,000 outages—mostly in southwest Michigan. As of 12:00 p.m., the areas that saw the...
WNDU
From the streets to our schools; Juvenile crime in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the past three years, the City of South Bend has averaged about 930 incidents per year involving a firearm alone. What you may not know, is the number of times the suspect in those cases was identified as a juvenile. Christine Karsten takes a...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Demi Sue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Demi Sue!. Demi Sue is about 3 years old, does well around other dogs...
WNDU
Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph Township crash
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in St. Joseph Township, Michigan. The pedestrian was struck just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday while in the South Bend travel lane of Niles Road near Royalton Heights. According to the St. Joseph Charter Township...
