ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

New Zealand scored C+ for physical activity in children and teens – what’s driving this and what can be done?

By Melody Smith, Professor, Co-Associate Head (Research), University of Auckland
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ucv1M_0jAqfnPW00
Getty Images

C+ – that’s Aotearoa New Zealand’s overall grade in the most comprehensive global assessment of physical activity in children and adolescents . Even more worryingly, the 57 participating countries scored a D average overall.

The Active Healthy Kids Global Alliance’s Global Matrix 4.0 used ten indicators related to physical activity to score countries’ performance. The findings are consistent with earlier assessments and show children and adolescents around the world are not moving enough to promote healthy growth and development.

The report’s authors say young people worldwide have formed new habits “in response to the new normal, provoked by a socially accepted screen-centric indoor living society, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, global conflicts and severe weather associated with climate change”.

Aotearoa’s grade was better than the global average because of our high rates of participation in organised sports and physical activity, where we tied for fifth place (B-), compared with a C- overall.

An indicator that scores government initiatives related to physical activity placed Aotearoa at the top of all countries, in part thanks to Ihi Aotearoa/Sport NZ’s development of a national outcomes framework and Waka Kotahi’s programme to make streets safer for people , rolled out in early 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Us0iu_0jAqfnPW00
Children and teenagers in Aotearoa have comparatively higher rates of participation in organised sports. Getty Images/Peter Meecham

A dismal D for active transport

Despite these investments, Aotearoa had one of the lowest grades for active transport (D), with only five countries performing more poorly. This is in keeping with a trend of low and declining active transport over the last decade.

Read more: NZ’s most walkable towns and cities ranked: see how your neighbourhood stacks up

Denmark and Japan topped the table for active transportation with an A-, compared with a C- average overall. Denmark noted their comprehensive networks of cycle lanes and their government’s persistent efforts to implement safe routes to school as key contributors to their success.

Research in Aotearoa with children , schools and whānau/families consistently shows we need improved traffic safety to facilitate active transport. There is a dearth of connected and safe cycling infrastructure across the country, resulting in extremely low rates of biking .

In earlier research we also identified safe road crossings as a priority and called for more signalised crossings and raised zebra crossings to slow traffic down. Initiatives to improve driver behaviour are also essential – speeding, inattentive driving, red-light running and failing to stop at pedestrian crossings are all common.

Other factors also come into play. School leadership and partnerships with community groups and agencies can both play an integral role in the success of initiatives that promote active transport. Ultimately, getting to and from school actively needs to be a safe and easy option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKots_0jAqfnPW00
Biking to school should be easy and safe. Getty Images

It is worth noting that transformative changes have happened since we collated evidence for our report card, including the government’s NZ$350 million transport choices programme . But even when better active transport options are in place, it takes time for people to change how they travel . We can expect an increase in active transport to lag behind the completion of infrastructure.

Addressing inequities for adolescents

We have identified several inequities for young people in Aotearoa across all indicators.

We found striking differences for sedentary time across age groups, with the worst outcomes for rangatahi/adolescents in school years 11-13 (aged about 15-17 years). In this group, only 12% met the threshold of no more than two hours per day of recreational screen time, compared with 36% of those in school years 7-10 and 61% in years 0-6.

Read more: Kids' screen time rose by 50% during the pandemic. 3 tips for the whole family to bring it back down

This teenage group was also less likely to report being active in physical education at school or to participate in organised sport (31% and 44% respectively), compared with younger children (years 0-10) whose rates were between 64%-74% for these indicators.

Active transport was also lower, at 22%, compared with 30% of children in school years 0-6 and 34% in years 7-10. Unsurprisingly, overall physical activity was also lower for those in school years 11-13, at 47% (C-), compared with around 60% for their younger counterparts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtICo_0jAqfnPW00
Overall physical activity drops for teenagers, compared with around 60% of their younger counterparts. Getty Images/Hagen Hopkins

Considering physical inactivity tracks from adolescence into adulthood , we urgently need effective mechanisms to facilitate activity in ways that work for adolescents.

It is likely the shift away from compulsory physical education from year 11 has a significant impact on school-based activity. Physical education and organised sports can also be unwelcoming and unsafe spaces for many young people, particularly if they don’t fit the norm, for example around athleticism and gender , (dis)ability and body size .

Adolescents are a diverse group with numerous competing priorities, notwithstanding the significant impact of transitioning through this life stage in the context of climate change and a global pandemic. Providing a range of safe and welcoming opportunities for physical activity that meet young peoples’ needs is essential.

Melody Smith receives funding from the Health Research Council of New Zealand, Lotteries Health Research, and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mothers of children under four ‘get only 18 minutes of daily physical activity’

UK mothers with children aged four and under get less than 20 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day, research suggests.The study also found less than half of mothers meet the recommended levels of exercise, regardless of the age of their children.Results also showed those with multiple children engaged in lower amounts of daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity compared to those with one child.Based on their findings, published in the journal Plos One, the researchers said efforts should be made to help mothers take part in high-intensity physical activity.More needs to be done by local government planners and leisure facility providers...
KXLY

Less Intense Physical Activity Seen Among Mothers With Young, Multiple Children

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Mothers of young children and mothers of multiple children may engage in lower amounts of moderate or vigorous physical activity (MVPA), according to a study published online Nov. 16 in PLOS ONE. Rachel F. Simpson, from the University of Cambridge School of...
sciencealert.com

Pumping Beats Threaten The Hearing of Nearly Half of All Teens And Young Adults

Music is an integral part of human life. It's all around us, just like sunshine, lifting our mood. We enjoy it so much that many of us take it with us everywhere on our phones or we spend weekends hitting the club scene, live-music venues or concerts. Meanwhile, many of...
Fortune

Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes

Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
TheConversationAU

You are now one of 8 billion humans alive today. Let's talk overpopulation – and why low income countries aren't the issue

Today is the Day of Eight Billion, according to the United Nations. That’s an incredible number of humans, considering our population was around 2.5 billion in 1950. Watching our numbers tick over milestones can provoke anxiety. Do we have enough food? What does this mean for nature? Are more humans a catastrophe for climate change? The answers are counterintuitive. Because rich countries use vastly more resources and energy, greening and reducing consumption in these countries is more effective and equitable than calling for population control in low income nations. Fertility rates in most of the world have fallen sharply. As countries...
UPI News

Pregnancy risks are greater for young teens, preteens

When preteen children or very young teenagers become pregnant, they face higher rates of complications and a greater risk of winding up in the intensive care unit than older teens do, a new study finds. The question about what happens when a young girl goes through pregnancy and delivery takes...
MedicalXpress

Children learn more quickly than adults, neuroimaging study confirms

If you've ever had the feeling that your elementary school kids were "smarter" than you—or at least capable of picking up new information and skills faster—a new study in Current Biology on November 15 suggests you're absolutely right. The new study also offers a reason: kids and adults exhibit differences in a brain messenger known as GABA, which stabilizes newly learned material.
Healthline

For People Over 65, Dementia Prevalence Has Dropped By Nearly a Third￼

New research finds the prevalence of dementia is dropping for people over age 65 in the U.S. Researchers found in 2000, the age-adjusted prevalence of dementia for those over 65 was a little over 12%. However, by 2016 it had dropped to 8.5%, a drop of nearly one-third. For men...
Medical News Today

What is the average walking speed?

Walking is a simple form of exercise and a means of getting from place to place. For most healthy adults, the average walking speed is about 3 mph. Several factors can affect walking speed. They can include:. age. sex. size. overall fitness level. A person’s walking speed can vary based...
TheConversationAU

New study finds Australia's preschool expansion 'has not better prepared' kids for school

Since 2008, Australia has spent more than A$11 billion dollars over ten years to expand government-funded preschool (or kinder in Victoria) for four-year-olds to better prepare children for school. But as our new study finds, to date, there is no rigorous evidence to suggest this investment was warranted in the first place or that it has paid off. The case for preschool funding Almost every policy report arguing for expansion of early childhood education cites the Perry Preschool Project. This study was a randomised controlled trial in the 1960s that provided high-quality preschool education to 123 (a small sample) low-income, three-...
MICHIGAN STATE
Healthline

Your Guide to Staying Active in Older Adulthood

Before you start a new exercise routine, please be sure to consult with your doctor. Are you getting enough physical activity in your daily routine?. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines physical activity as any movement that uses energy and moves muscles. But research shows that the older...
TheConversationAU

Kids' screen time rose by 50% during the pandemic. 3 tips for the whole family to bring it back down

Has your child’s screentime increased since COVID? If you were to estimate by how much would you say 20%, 30% or even a 50% increase? A newly released review comparing children’s screentime before and during COVID, shows children’s screentime spiked by a whopping 52% between 2020 and 2022. Increases were highest for children aged 12 to 18 years, and for handheld devices and personal computers. Even though life is (almost) back to normal, many parents have noticed their child’s technology use is still much higher than pre-COVID levels. Their instinct may be to come down hard with rules and restrictions. But another...
TheConversationAU

Pumping loud music is putting more than 1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss

Music is an integral part of human life. It’s all around us, just like sunshine, lifting our mood. We enjoy it so much that many of us take it with us everywhere on our phones or we spend weekends hitting the club scene, live-music venues or concerts. Meanwhile, many of us may have felt annoyed by loud sound from music venues or remarked on sound emanating from someone else’s headphones. We’re probably aware we should prevent hearing loss from loud industrial noise at work or from using power tools at home. A systematic review released today in BMJ Global Health reports...
TheConversationAU

We're taking the government to court to challenge New Zealand’s outdated Mental Health Act – here's why

It’s been five years since an independent inquiry into mental health and addiction called on the government to repeal and replace the Mental Health Act (MHA). The He Ara Oranga inquiry described New Zealand’s mental health law as out of pace with societal shifts and recommended it be replaced to reflect human rights and minimise compulsory or coercive treatment. But the reform process has been so slow, so a colleague and myself decided to take a court case against the Attorney General and the Ministry of Health. We want to clarify the MHA’s legal provisions that force someone deemed to have a...
YAHOO!

How much sleep do you need at every age? Guidance for babies, kids, teens, adults

Sleep is an essential bodily function for people of all ages; it restores your body and mind at the end of each day. This restorative process keeps us healthy, energized and improves mental clarity, memory, concentration, inflammation, mood and other vital aspects of the human body. On the flip side, a lack of sleep has been linked to negative health effects like poor mental health, obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and even early death.
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy