alaskasnewssource.com
kinyradio.com
ktoo.org
alaskasnewssource.com
2 snowmachiners missing near Selawik Lake
alaskasnewssource.com
Recent inmate death becomes 17th in Department of Corrections custody this year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Corrections announced that another incarcerated person has died in their custody this year, becoming the 17th in 2022. According to a press release from the department, 51-year-old Khari Wade was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. on Nov. 11. The release describes Wade’s death as “anticipated.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Local hospitals running near capacity as flu, RSV cases rise
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Influenza has arrived in Alaska, as the most recent graphical data from the Alaska Division of Public Health shows this year’s flu season is steadily on the rise earlier than it has in recent years. In a public health ECHO held Tuesday, Dr. Joe McLaughlin,...
newsnationnow.com
Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy
(NewsNation) — Police have made an arrest in the case of an Idaho toddler who vanished last year. The Fruitland Police Department announced Sarah Wondra, 35, was taken into custody Friday in connection with the case. Police said they had received a tip that the body of Michael Vaughan, 5 years old when he went missing, could be found in the backyard of Wondra’s home. She was arrested on suspicion of failing to report his death.
Fish and Game officers asking for public's help in identifying vehicle, related to violation
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the occupants of a pickup that they believe may have more information about a reported violation. According to IDFG officers, the vehicle is a newer four-door black Dodge Ram pickup....
kdll.org
An Anchor Point man's journey to legalize emus in Alaska
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department plans to carry the overdose-reversing Narcan. Also,...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: How Inflation is Impacting Food Security
Inflation in the United States is at a 40-year high, driving up the already-inflated prices of food around Alaska. Low salmon runs in parts of the state and wide-scale natural disasters have also affected subsistence living, leaving many Alaskans struggling to feed their families. What is the current state of food insecurity in Alaska, and what resources are available. We’ll talk with folks working to get food to those who need it, on the next Talk of Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Good news, Alaskans: Your emus are legal now
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
lonelyplanet.com
The perfect 8-day Alaska road trip
Along with its spectacular wildlife, gorgeous fjords and glaciers, Alaska is also a great place to learn about Native Alaskan culture and is an example of Indigenous groups managing authentic tourism experiences that also embrace sustainability. Alaska Native Richard Perry maps out an eight-day road trip that will help you...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska gas prices among highest in U.S., despite producing most of it in-state
Across the country, Americans have seen record high gas prices this year, but the spikes haven’t been distributed evenly. Many southern states are currently paying around $3 a gallon at the pump, but a few western states, including Alaska, are averaging nearly $5 a gallon. Anchorage Daily News reporter...
alaskasnewssource.com
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection at the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
Dunleavy: Adam Crum becomes commissioner of Revenue, Heidi Hedberg becomes Health Dept. commissioner
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Health Department Commissioner Adam Crum as the new commissioner of the Department of Revenue. Crum has served with Dunleavy since the first days of his administration, and managed the state through the Covid-19 pandemic, with some of the best outcomes in the United States, including one of the lowest death rates from the virus.
kinyradio.com
Governor Selects Adam Crum to Lead the Alaska Department of Revenue
November 14, 2022 (Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Adam Crum to be the new commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue. Crum takes over the department after serving as commissioner at the Alaska Department of Health. “Commissioner Crum demonstrated to me, and all Alaskans, his management...
kxloradio.com
Montana measure that would implement harsh penalties for medical providers not giving life-sustaining care to newborns voted down last week
A Montana measure that would have implemented harsh penalties for medical providers who did not give life-sustaining care to newborns was voted down last week.Eric Tegethoffgives the details. Eric….2:32 #70002.
alaskasnewssource.com
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
