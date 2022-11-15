Traditions in Santa Clarita are one of the many aspects that make our city so special. From our annual events to the unique history we have preserved over the years, we are proud of the traditions we hold so dear. With the holidays beginning, there is one yearly event that is especially meaningful to our community. Light Up Main Street has been the unofficial kickoff to the season for our city and community members for many years.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO