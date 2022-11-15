Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races
NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
signalscv.com
Race for 40 Assembly District tightens up
Incumbents in Santa Clarita City Council and 27th Congressional District races hold their leads. The race for the state’s 40th Assembly District tightened further as incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares held her lead by 1.64 percentage points over Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo — just 2,109 votes kept Valladares ahead of Schiavo — as of Tuesday’s election results update.
signalscv.com
Sheriff Villanueva concedes to opponent Robert Luna
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference Tuesday afternoon sharing his achievements while holding the county’s top position in law enforcement, but he took a moment to acknowledge the pending election victory of his challenger Robert Luna. “I want to wish the incoming sheriff well. I...
signalscv.com
COC’s issuance of Measure E bonds yields $70 million
Funds intended to upgrade, expand campus facilities. Officials from the Santa Clarita Community College District, which encompasses College of the Canyons, announced that its third bond issuance under Measure E, sold in late October, yielded $70 million for the purpose of building out the Canyon Country campus and upgrading the Valencia campus.
signalscv.com
Vehicle strikes 25 sheriff’s cadets during training in Whittier, all transported to hospitals
A vehicle struck and injured 25 cadets from a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Recruit training class Wednesday morning in unincorporated Whittier, Sheriff’s Department officials said. Five cadets were in critical condition and a 22-year-old Hispanic man, who was driving the vehicle, was detained for investigation. According to...
signalscv.com
Fostering Youth Independence wins Aging Out Institute award
Fostering Youth Independence has been named one of eight winners of the 2022 Aging Out Institute Awards Program for its strategies supporting youth after they age out of foster care. The Aging Out Institute Awards Program celebrates the positive impact and influence of organizations that work with youth who age...
signalscv.com
High wind warning in effect for the SCV
The National Weather Service issued three hazardous weather advisories for the Santa Clarita Valley as high winds are expected to stir some trouble until Wednesday evening, including the potential for fast-spreading wildfires and wind damage. There is a wind advisory in effect from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for...
signalscv.com
Laurene Weste | ‘Tis the Season for Light Up Main Street
Traditions in Santa Clarita are one of the many aspects that make our city so special. From our annual events to the unique history we have preserved over the years, we are proud of the traditions we hold so dear. With the holidays beginning, there is one yearly event that is especially meaningful to our community. Light Up Main Street has been the unofficial kickoff to the season for our city and community members for many years.
signalscv.com
City, county offer free household hazardous waste collection
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event is a...
signalscv.com
Foot chase leads to transient woman’s arrest
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies chased a 24-year-old transient woman suspected of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walgreens store in Canyon Country, LASD officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 6:30 p.m. at...
signalscv.com
Three suspects steal $1,000 of alcohol in smash-and-grab
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three suspects in connection with a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at the Vons located on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to Sgt. Barkon, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Barkon...
signalscv.com
The Sanctuary Church opens its doors for Operation Christmas Child
Volunteers quickly scurried and began to get ready for the arrival of another batch of shoeboxes, all in response to Operation Christmas Child Santa Clarita Valley area coordinator Bob Dobes cupping his hands and yelling, “We have a delivery!”. This shoebox isn’t a delivery for himself, but a delivery...
signalscv.com
Annual Holiday Home Tour and Preview Gala set for last week of November
Celebrating its 42nd year, the annual Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays. The annual Gala is Friday, Dec. 2, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, and there will be a special VIP preview on Nov. 30. This year, holiday home design enthusiasts will virtually showcase three decorated...
signalscv.com
Man and woman arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms, drugs and grand theft
A man and woman were arrested Saturday on suspicion of a slew of crimes including possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, grand theft and more, according to law enforcement officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of brandishing weapon against his wife
A Castaic man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of making verbal threats and brandishing a firearm toward his wife, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 28600 block of Black Oak Lane in Castaic after they received a call regarding a family disturbance. Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, said responding deputies discovered the suspect made verbal threats toward his wife while brandishing a firearm.
signalscv.com
Canyon wins season opener, 55-33 over Lancaster
Canyon boys’ basketball (1-0) brought home a win after a 55-33 win over Lancaster (0-1) on Monday. The Cowboys did a great job spreading out the scoring. Point guard Carson Rodi racked up 14 points and seven rounds. Senior Lincoln Phillips had 13 points, six assists and three steals. Erick Kubel added 10 points.
signalscv.com
Trinity boys win season opener, 70-49 over Frazier Mountain
Trinity boys’ basketball (1-0) came away with a 70-49 win in its season opener against the hosting Frazier Mountain (0-1) on Monday. The Knights were led by senior point guard Gabe Chavez, who poured in 25 points and five assists. Trinity head coach Daniel Hebert couldn’t have asked for...
Comments / 0