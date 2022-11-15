ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel

The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
New Details Emerge From Blue Jays, Mariners Trade

The MLB hot stove is off and running, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners making a deal Wednesday morning. Toronto sent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, a 2021 American League All-Star, to the Pacific Northwest. Hernandez has hit 121 home runs since becoming a regular in Toronto in 2018. According...
Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player

Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.
Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs

Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
SBN Sim Offseason — Texas Rangers review

In what has become an annual tradition, Max Rieper with Royals Review ran a simulated offseason the past couple of days. Your intrepid blogger helmed the Texas Rangers, with an eye towards trying meet the real life Rangers’ goal of contending for a playoff spot in 2023 without going too crazy.
Great Lakes Loons’ Austin Chubb Named 2022 Midwest League Manager Of The Year; Dodgers Prospects Imanol Vargas & Jorbit Vivas Selected To Postseason All-Star Team

On the heels of leading the High-A Great Lakes Loons to a first half division title and playoff appearance, Austin Chubb has been the 2022 Midwest League Manager of the year. Chubb, in his second season at the helm, became only the third Loons manager to win the postseason award, joining Juan Bustabad (2010) and John Shoemaker (2019). Chubb previously earned Manager of the Year honors in 2019 when he was with the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League.
