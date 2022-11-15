Read full article on original website
ClutchPoints
Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel
The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
New Details Emerge From Blue Jays, Mariners Trade
The MLB hot stove is off and running, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners making a deal Wednesday morning. Toronto sent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, a 2021 American League All-Star, to the Pacific Northwest. Hernandez has hit 121 home runs since becoming a regular in Toronto in 2018. According...
Steven Kwan Loses Out On American League Rookie Of The Year To Mariners' Julio Rodriguez
It was always going to be a tough ask for Steven Kwan to win Rookie of the Year. He was up against some of the best competition we've seen in the last few years and some of the prospects he was up against have been followed since the day they were drafted. For good reason too.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among Teams With Interest
After finishing the 2022 season in third place in the National League West with an 81-81 record and 30 games behind the division champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants are expected to be active in free agency this winter. As many have linked San Francisco as a possible...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospects Jose Ramos & Andy Pages Contribute In Arizona Fall League Championship Game
Los Angeles Dodgers prospects Andy Pages and Jose Ramos each had an RBI in the 2022 Arizona Fall League (AFL) Championship Game, but it wasn’t enough for the Glendale Desert Dogs as they fell 7-6 to the Surprise Saguaros in 11 innings. It represented the longest AFL postseason game...
Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player
Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.
ClutchPoints
Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs
Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Flaherty expected to be Padres' new hitting coach; Brdar heads to Detroit
Michael Brdar's departure after one season means Padres will have yet another hitting coach, though it will be familiar face
Lone Star Ball
SBN Sim Offseason — Texas Rangers review
In what has become an annual tradition, Max Rieper with Royals Review ran a simulated offseason the past couple of days. Your intrepid blogger helmed the Texas Rangers, with an eye towards trying meet the real life Rangers’ goal of contending for a playoff spot in 2023 without going too crazy.
WGMD Radio
Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez, Braves’ Michael Harris II win Rookie of the Year awards
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez and Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II won the American League and National League Rookie of the Year honors, respectively, on Monday. Both players emerged as top talent for their teams and helped their organizations to playoff appearances. For Rodriguez, his Mariners team made the...
Eagles see perfect season go down the drain with home loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over. The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia, stunning the Eagles 32-21 on Monday night and sending them to their first loss in nine games this season. Behind Jalen...
How to watch Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks (11/16/22): Details, time, FREE live stream
Two of the league’s top scorers — Jayson Tatum (third, 31.9 points per game) and Trae Young (10th, 26.9) — figure to put on a show when the Boston Celtics (11-3) visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-5) on Wednesday evening at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Celtics...
How Thursday Night Football studio crew recreated locker room feel: 'Like a family reunion'
Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth all last played in the NFL last season. Now, they have become fast friends in TNF booth.
Yardbarker
Great Lakes Loons’ Austin Chubb Named 2022 Midwest League Manager Of The Year; Dodgers Prospects Imanol Vargas & Jorbit Vivas Selected To Postseason All-Star Team
On the heels of leading the High-A Great Lakes Loons to a first half division title and playoff appearance, Austin Chubb has been the 2022 Midwest League Manager of the year. Chubb, in his second season at the helm, became only the third Loons manager to win the postseason award, joining Juan Bustabad (2010) and John Shoemaker (2019). Chubb previously earned Manager of the Year honors in 2019 when he was with the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League.
Eagles tight end expected to miss significant time with shoulder injury
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will be without one of their best offensive players for an extended period. Tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to miss significant time with a shoulder injury suffered against the Washington Commanders, according to a league source confirming an NFL Network report. Goedert seemingly suffered...
