ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former President Trump expected to launch 2024 run for White House

Former President Trump is expected to announce his bid for the White House in the 2024 presidential election, his third consecutive run for the Oval Office. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard breaks down what to expect from the former president and how Republicans could respond to his announcement.Nov. 15, 2022.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
IOWA STATE
OK! Magazine

Life After The White House: Where Are Donald Trump's Children Now?

Nearly two years after their famous father, former President Donald Trump, bid adieu to the Oval Office, it seems the ex-Commander-in-Chief’s six children —Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump — have all gotten in back into the swing of life beyond the White House walls. From running business empires to saying “I do,” here’s what each of 45’s children has been up to since their first major foray in the political limelight. Donald Trump Jr. It seems Donald Jr., 44, who the former POTUS shared with his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, has followed in...
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy