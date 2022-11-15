ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

C'Ville Strong: UVA students mourn players' murders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Hours after three University of Virginia students were gunned down and two others injured, police said the suspected shooter is now behind bars. Authorities in Henrico County said they found the car 22-year-old Christopher Jones was driving and arrested him on Monday. UVA officials got word about the arrest in the middle of their 11 a.m. press conference.
UVA works to support students following shooting that left three dead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The dark and rainy weather Tuesday night in Charlottesville reflected the mood of grieving University of Virginia students, coaches and teachers. University leaders canceled classes again Tuesday, as the community still grapples with the loss of three of their own. D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, all three UVA football players.
UVA officials say alleged shooter was on their radar long before Sunday night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nealy 48 hours later, UVA administrators and investigators are still trying to find out what could have motivated the deadly shooting on campus. The shooting happened on a charter bus outside the Culbreth Garage, located on Culbreth Road, after 10 p.m. Sunday. Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry died from their injuries and two other people were hurt.
Twenty One Years Later, the Ghost of ODU’s Monorail Remains

This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Following the 2001 Fourth of July holiday, American Maglev Technology, Inc. (AMT) arrived on ODU’s campus to begin building a one kilometer elevated track, a research project that would cost $14 million dollars. This track was designed to support a small passenger car that would “levitate” on magnets, providing a smooth ride across campus. Twenty-one years later, the abandoned track has become a Stonehenge-like monument used as a landmark for directions, but still has yet to ferry a passenger.
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
'Run, Hide, Fight' | What does it mean?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For 12 hours, UVA students sheltered in place with little more than a tweet from UVA Emergency Management that told students to "run, hide, and fight." This message is a centerpiece of the FBI's active shooter training. "Run, Hide, Fight" is based on three action steps...
Heartbreak for the University of Virginia

Interim President Adelia Thompson makes a statement about the tragedy at UVA. It is with great sadness that I write to you about the horrible tragedy that occurred on the University of Virginia's campus last evening as a gunman took the lives of three students and wounded two others. We...
