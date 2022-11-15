Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Gov. Youngkin leaves flowers at UVA memorial for slain football players
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin dropped off flowers at the University of Virginia football stadium Tuesday, where students have left mementos honoring the three players killed in a shooting Sunday night. A gunman shot Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. to death, and hurt two other...
C'Ville Strong: UVA students mourn players' murders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Hours after three University of Virginia students were gunned down and two others injured, police said the suspected shooter is now behind bars. Authorities in Henrico County said they found the car 22-year-old Christopher Jones was driving and arrested him on Monday. UVA officials got word about the arrest in the middle of their 11 a.m. press conference.
Pres. Biden, Virginia governor, senators and sports icons react to deadly shooting at UVA
NORFOLK, Va. — Three University of Virginia football players were killed and two other people were hurt in a shooting at the University of Virginia, according to University President Jim Ryan and campus police. The shooting happened on a bus at the Culbreth Garage, and students were initially alerted...
Arraignment for UVA shooting suspect postponed to Wednesday
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of killing three men and hurting two others at the University of Virginia Sunday night had his arraignment postponed Tuesday morning in Albemarle County. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested Monday afternoon in Henrico County, over 70 miles from where the shooting...
UVA works to support students following shooting that left three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The dark and rainy weather Tuesday night in Charlottesville reflected the mood of grieving University of Virginia students, coaches and teachers. University leaders canceled classes again Tuesday, as the community still grapples with the loss of three of their own. D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, all three UVA football players.
UVA officials say alleged shooter was on their radar long before Sunday night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nealy 48 hours later, UVA administrators and investigators are still trying to find out what could have motivated the deadly shooting on campus. The shooting happened on a charter bus outside the Culbreth Garage, located on Culbreth Road, after 10 p.m. Sunday. Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry died from their injuries and two other people were hurt.
Outpouring of love for UVA shooting victims shines a light on how they impacted their communities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It's nothing short of an outpouring of love for the three young men killed in Sunday night's shooting on the University of Virginia grounds. Family, friends, teammates, even strangers took to social media to honor University of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry.
Student recounts moment shooter opened fire at UVA, killing 3 football players
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Two days ago, five University of Virginia students were shot while on a charter bus on university grounds. Three football players were killed in the shooting: Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. Two others were injured in the shooting and are receiving medical care; their identities have not been made public.
Live Updates: Suspect in custody after shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead, 2 hurt
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three people died and two were hurt after a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, according to university officials. Here's what we know: The shooting happened on a charter bus at the Culbreth Garage. University police issued an alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Twenty One Years Later, the Ghost of ODU’s Monorail Remains
This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Following the 2001 Fourth of July holiday, American Maglev Technology, Inc. (AMT) arrived on ODU’s campus to begin building a one kilometer elevated track, a research project that would cost $14 million dollars. This track was designed to support a small passenger car that would “levitate” on magnets, providing a smooth ride across campus. Twenty-one years later, the abandoned track has become a Stonehenge-like monument used as a landmark for directions, but still has yet to ferry a passenger.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
Vigil at Christopher Newport University honors UVA shooting victims
On Monday night, Christopher Newport University held a vigil in memory of the victims killed Sunday night in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia.
NCAA Football: Old Dominion at Virginia
Sep 17, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. (1) catches a pass against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Online tributes pour in for UVA students killed in shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Tributes are pouring in for the three University of Virginia (UVA) football players shot and killed Sunday night. The tragedy sparked heartache, sadness and reflections on social media. Family, friends, and people across the country have sent prayers online, and their words are shedding more light...
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation, local organizations host 'Shellabration' in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — It's a 'Shellabration Celebration.' Try saying that fast multiple times. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Shored Up, Downtown Hampton and other local organizations have joined forces to host the event, which will combine food, education and fun on Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. At the...
'Run, Hide, Fight' | What does it mean?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For 12 hours, UVA students sheltered in place with little more than a tweet from UVA Emergency Management that told students to "run, hide, and fight." This message is a centerpiece of the FBI's active shooter training. "Run, Hide, Fight" is based on three action steps...
Heartbreak for the University of Virginia
Interim President Adelia Thompson makes a statement about the tragedy at UVA. It is with great sadness that I write to you about the horrible tragedy that occurred on the University of Virginia's campus last evening as a gunman took the lives of three students and wounded two others. We...
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
