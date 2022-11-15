Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO