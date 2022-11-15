Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
George Harrison Said People Didn’t Know Roy Orbison Was Funny Because He Always Wrote Sad Songs
George Harrison said people didn't know Roy Orbison was funny because he always wrote sad songs. The former Beatle experienced a similar problem.
Eminem, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie Party ‘All Night Long’ at Rock Hall Induction
When Dolly Parton learned she was going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her first reaction was to tell her supporters not to vote for her since she saw herself as strictly a country artist. But when she walked onstage near the end of the induction ceremony Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, after witnessing an incredible evening of music by artists as diverse as Eminem, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie, and Duran Duran, a beaming Parton had a very different take on the situation.
One Elvis Presley Song’s Cover Was More Popular Than The Original
Elvis Presley saw many of his songs become hits, but there was one in particular didn’t connect with his fans. That song, “Wooden Heart,” was performed during the film G.I. Blues and appears on its soundtrack. The track contains both English and German lyrics, because it’s based...
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
Elvis Presley's Ghost Haunting Graceland Home? Family Members Detail Hair-Raising Sightings
Elvis Presley's ghost is said to be haunting Graceland decades after his death. Forty-five years ago, Presley was found dead inside his Graceland's bathroom. The home remains the same as how he left it when he passed away, but his ghost reportedly roams the area these days. In an interview...
Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Elvis Presley's Final Days: King of Rock and Roll 'Could Not Be Saved' Days Before Tragic Death
Elvis Presley's death was unavoidable, as his fiancée herself, Ginger Alden, believed the King of Rock and Roll could not be saved anymore. Presley spent the rest of his life with Alden after asking to be his wife before his death. Although she refused to move in after two months of dating, she knew what the singer went through and why she thought his passing could not be eschewed.
George Harrison Said Roy Orbison Was Like an Opera Singer and He Kind of Was
George Harrison thought his fellow Traveling Wilbury, Roy Orbison, sounded like an opera singer. The former Beatle wasn't the only one who loved Orbison's singing.
George Harrison Made His 1st Wife, Pattie Boyd, Quit Modeling but She Grew Bored of Being ‘the Little Wife Sitting at Home’
George Harrison convinced his first wife, Pattie Boyd, to quit her job as a model, but she soon grew bored of being a stay-at-home wife.
John Lennon Said The Beatles Were ‘More Intellectual’ Than the Bee Gees
John Lennon compared The Beatles and the Bee Gees before saying "the middle classes" only started listening to the Fab Four after the publication of a certain article.
Nancy Sinatra Said Covering The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’ With Brian Wilson Was 1 of the Best Moments of Her Life
Nancy Sinatra covered The Beach Boys' "California Girls" with Brian Wilson for an album of songs themed around the Golden State.
On this day in history, Nov. 15, 1956, Elvis makes big-screen debut in 'Love Me Tender'
Elvis Presley, The king of rock 'n' roll, capped the most extraordinary breakout year in pop-culture history with the release of his first movie on this day in history, Nov. 15, 1956. "Love Me Tender" — and Elvis the actor — garnered only tepid reviews. But the film helped turn...
Elvis Presley: Graceland’s Meditation Garden Wasn’t Originally a Family Graveyard
Elvis Presley's Meditation Garden wasn't originally a family graveyard, it was intended for something else entirely.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Elvis Presley’s Songwriters Wrote 1 of The Monkees’ Hits
Some of Elvis Presley's songs were written by the same songwriters who wrote a hit by The Monkees that charted in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Jimi Hendrix: His Greatest Songs - only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Plus! Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nickelback, Kiss, Bush, Marcus King, Garbage, The White Buffalo, Peter Buck, The Hu and more
1 Elvis Presley Song Didn’t Hit No. 1 in the U.S. But a Quickly-Produced Cover Did
One Elvis Presley song with some German-language lyrics became a No. 1 single in the United Kingdom but not in the United States.
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
