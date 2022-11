BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. scored 15 points as Lehigh beat Marist 64-54 on Wednesday night. Higgins added five rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (2-2). Jakob Alamudun scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Evan Taylor shot 3 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO