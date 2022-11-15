ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Active Volcanoes

There are around 1,500 active volcanoes around the world. Some are much more dangerous than others. Mount Vesuvius, Campania, Italy.Image by Charlotte Gupta from Pixabay. Volcanoes are mountains, but they're not like other mountains. They are made up of rock, ash, and lava. They are formed when hot molten rock (magma) and ash escape from an opening in the Earth's surface.
allthatsinteresting.com

World War II ‘Ghost Boat’ Revealed In Drought-Stricken California Lake, Leaving Experts Baffled

This Higgins boat was used for amphibious landings and has a well-documented military history — but it remains unclear how it wound up at the bottom of Lake Shasta. As many regions in the western United States face ongoing droughts, a number of objects that once lurked beneath the surfaces of lakes and rivers are revealing themselves to the world. And now, an old, rusted boat used during World War II has inexplicably been found in a lake in Northern California.
NEBRASKA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
US News and World Report

Tongan Volcano Eruption Unleashed Highest Plume on Record

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The powerful Jan. 15 underwater eruption of Tonga's Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in the South Pacific produced a plume that soared higher into Earth's atmosphere than any other on record - about 35 miles (57 km) - as it extended more than halfway to space, researchers said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Moment 11,000-year-old fish trap discovered on ocean floor off Alaska coast

A fish trap thought to be at least 11,000 years old has been discovered on the ocean floor off the coast of Alaska.This video shows the moment scientists came across the oldest stone fish weir ever found, encased with grime from years underwater.Scientists with Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration are using AI to explore ancient caves in the area to try and find evidence of “early human occupation.The discovery in Shakan Bay by Prince of Wales Island pushes back native occupation of the region by more than 1,000 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike‘A star is born’: Lidl Bear rises to fame in supermarket’s Christmas advertisementHarry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
ALASKA STATE
GreenMatters

The Ozone Hole Over Antarctica May Be Shrinking — Is This a Good Sign?

Different parts of the world are being slammed with a wide range of life-threatening weather conditions — some regions are flooding, while others are suffering from an ongoing drought. But nonetheless climate scientists were recently given a glimmer of hope. The hole in the ozone layer above Antartica, which is letting in ultraviolet rays and is contributing to rising global temperatures, is reportedly getting smaller.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher

A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
Phys.org

Scientists say sea-level changes formed Australia's K'Gari Sand Island, Great Barrier Reef

How did the world's largest sand island K'gari, the indigenous name for eastern Australia's Fraser Island, along with the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef, come to be? Little is known about the formation of these UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites, which have been influenced by a stable, long-term tectonic history over the Quaternary period that began 2.6 million years ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy