NBC Los Angeles
Remember That Crazy Pursuit? Here's the List of Charges the Suspect Faces
In a wild pursuit during which a 33-year-old parolee switched cars three times, carjacked a work truck on live TV, and smashed into multiple patrol cars, the suspect accused of being behind the wheel will face at least 25 charges. The Orange County District Attorney's Office was leveling the charges...
Ex-husband of Simi Valley woman found dead formally charged with her murder
The ex-husband of the Simi Valley mother of two who was found dead over the weekend has been formally charged with her murder.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
signalscv.com
Foot chase leads to transient woman’s arrest
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies chased a 24-year-old transient woman suspected of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walgreens store in Canyon Country, LASD officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 6:30 p.m. at...
signalscv.com
Vehicle strikes 25 sheriff’s cadets during training in Whittier, all transported to hospitals
A vehicle struck and injured 25 cadets from a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Recruit training class Wednesday morning in unincorporated Whittier, Sheriff’s Department officials said. Five cadets were in critical condition and a 22-year-old Hispanic man, who was driving the vehicle, was detained for investigation. According to...
KGET 17
Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
2urbangirls.com
Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
Retired FBI agents helped search for Simi Valley woman found dead after disappearance, father says
After a missing Simi Valley woman's body was found and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect, her grieving father spoke out in an interview.
Police fatally shoot suspect in Santa Ana
Police fatally shot wounded a person in Santa Ana Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South McClay Street.At some point during their interaction, police shot the suspect, wounding them. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead.The reason for the shooting was not immediately known. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Man allegedly killed by his neighbor wielding a bat in his driveway
A 74-year-old homeowner was killed in his driveway in Whittier on Saturday night after neighbors say he got into a confrontation with the attacker who struck him with a bat.
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of brandishing weapon against his wife
A Castaic man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of making verbal threats and brandishing a firearm toward his wife, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 28600 block of Black Oak Lane in Castaic after they received a call regarding a family disturbance. Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, said responding deputies discovered the suspect made verbal threats toward his wife while brandishing a firearm.
Missing California Mother Found Dead, Ex-Husband Named As Suspect
Rachel Castillo disappeared last week.
signalscv.com
Three suspects steal $1,000 of alcohol in smash-and-grab
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three suspects in connection with a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at the Vons located on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to Sgt. Barkon, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Barkon...
Supervisors extend $10K reward for info in San Dimas killing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
signalscv.com
Man and woman arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms, drugs and grand theft
A man and woman were arrested Saturday on suspicion of a slew of crimes including possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, grand theft and more, according to law enforcement officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
foxla.com
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas
The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder. At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk
A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time.
