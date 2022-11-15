ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Foot chase leads to transient woman’s arrest

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies chased a 24-year-old transient woman suspected of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walgreens store in Canyon Country, LASD officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 6:30 p.m. at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
ROSAMOND, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

Police fatally shoot suspect in Santa Ana

Police fatally shot wounded a person in Santa Ana Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South McClay Street.At some point during their interaction, police shot the suspect, wounding them. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead.The reason for the shooting was not immediately known. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
SANTA ANA, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of brandishing weapon against his wife

A Castaic man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of making verbal threats and brandishing a firearm toward his wife, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 28600 block of Black Oak Lane in Castaic after they received a call regarding a family disturbance. Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, said responding deputies discovered the suspect made verbal threats toward his wife while brandishing a firearm.
CASTAIC, CA
signalscv.com

Three suspects steal $1,000 of alcohol in smash-and-grab

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three suspects in connection with a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at the Vons located on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to Sgt. Barkon, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Barkon...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder.  At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk

A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time. 
NORWALK, CA

