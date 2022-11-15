ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

KTLA

Ventura County man pleads guilty to killing elderly man in DUI crash

An alleged DUI driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Thousand Oaks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The suspect, Michael Seidman, 41, is accused of driving under the influence during a deadly collision, according to the Ventura County District Attorney. On Oct. 17, 2020, Seidman was driving near Erbes Road and Hauser […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
signalscv.com

Foot chase leads to transient woman’s arrest

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies chased a 24-year-old transient woman suspected of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walgreens store in Canyon Country, LASD officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 6:30 p.m. at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
PALMDALE, CA
KGET 17

Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
ROSAMOND, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Woman assaults fiancé on their way home

A woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of physically assaulting her fiancé while they were driving on their way home, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for domestic violence on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. and responded to the 26700 block of Isabella Parkway in Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials

IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...
Key News Network

3-Hour Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash

Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen white Kia that traveled along multiple freeways and entered multiple counties Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, just after 1:00 a.m. The suspect led California Highway Patrol and LAPD on a pursuit that lasted three hours. The pursuit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Birthday party murder suspect sought by LAPD

Police are searching for a murder suspect who shot and killed a person attending a birthday party in Los Angeles. The suspect is wanted for the shooting death of one victim and the attempted murder of two additional victims on Oct. 23, 2022. The fatal shooting happened in the 300 block of East 62nd Street, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Three suspects steal $1,000 of alcohol in smash-and-grab

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three suspects in connection with a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at the Vons located on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to Sgt. Barkon, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Barkon...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Animal Remains Found in Vehicle During Traffic Stop in Palmdale

Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

