Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Remember That Crazy Pursuit? Here's the List of Charges the Suspect Faces
In a wild pursuit during which a 33-year-old parolee switched cars three times, carjacked a work truck on live TV, and smashed into multiple patrol cars, the suspect accused of being behind the wheel will face at least 25 charges. The Orange County District Attorney's Office was leveling the charges...
Ventura County man pleads guilty to killing elderly man in DUI crash
An alleged DUI driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Thousand Oaks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The suspect, Michael Seidman, 41, is accused of driving under the influence during a deadly collision, according to the Ventura County District Attorney. On Oct. 17, 2020, Seidman was driving near Erbes Road and Hauser […]
signalscv.com
Foot chase leads to transient woman’s arrest
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies chased a 24-year-old transient woman suspected of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walgreens store in Canyon Country, LASD officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 6:30 p.m. at...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
KGET 17
Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman assaults fiancé on their way home
A woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of physically assaulting her fiancé while they were driving on their way home, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for domestic violence on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. and responded to the 26700 block of Isabella Parkway in Santa Clarita.
foxla.com
Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials
IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...
Retired FBI agents helped search for Simi Valley woman found dead after disappearance, father says
After a missing Simi Valley woman's body was found and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect, her grieving father spoke out in an interview.
3-Hour Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash
Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen white Kia that traveled along multiple freeways and entered multiple counties Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, just after 1:00 a.m. The suspect led California Highway Patrol and LAPD on a pursuit that lasted three hours. The pursuit...
Birthday party murder suspect sought by LAPD
Police are searching for a murder suspect who shot and killed a person attending a birthday party in Los Angeles. The suspect is wanted for the shooting death of one victim and the attempted murder of two additional victims on Oct. 23, 2022. The fatal shooting happened in the 300 block of East 62nd Street, […]
Police release photos, video of suspect wanted in fatal shooting outside South Los Angeles meat market
Police on Wednesday released images and video showing a man wanted for a shooting outside a meat market in South Los Angeles that left one person dead and two others wounded last month. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, just east of Royalty Market, […]
KTLA.com
Man accused of killing 25-year-old ex-wife to appear in court Tuesday
Zarbab Ali, the man accused of killing his ex-wife, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo, is behind bars and being held on $510,000 bond. Castillo’s body was discovered Sunday in a remote Antelope Valley location. After the discovery, Ali was arrested on suspicion of murder at his parents’ home in Victorville.
yourcentralvalley.com
25 recruits with LA County Sheriff’s Department injured by wrong-way driver; 5 in critical condition
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits who were jogging in Southern California on Wednesday morning, injuring 25 — and five of them critically. The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent dozens of police, fire and...
signalscv.com
Three suspects steal $1,000 of alcohol in smash-and-grab
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three suspects in connection with a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at the Vons located on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to Sgt. Barkon, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Barkon...
NBC Los Angeles
Animal Remains Found in Vehicle During Traffic Stop in Palmdale
Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
NBC Los Angeles
Missing Simi Valley Mother Found Dead, Ex-Husband Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder
A 25-year-old mother who vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley under mysterious circumstances was found dead Sunday and police said her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her murder. Rachel Castillo had two young children and was last heard-from Thursday afternoon. Her sister called police when she discovered...
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
Supervisors extend $10K reward for info in San Dimas killing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
foxla.com
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
Comments / 0