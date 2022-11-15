ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter outlook still banking on "dry" La Nina conditions

By Alan Rose
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
If the cold weather this past week has you reaching into your closet for your winter coat, you're probably not alone.

While the Winter Solstice is still more than a month away, we're now getting closer to the start of meteorological winter.

That begins December 1st, and runs through the end of February.

Meteorological seasons are based on annual temperature cycles rather than the position of Earth relative to the sun.

That's what regular, or astronomical seasons are based on.

Meteorological seasons allow for more consistent and precise record keeping, which makes it easier to calculate climate statistics.

This is especially useful for the agriculture and commerce industries.

KOAA weather
Meteorological winter vs. astronomical winter

On average from December to February, we typically see around 13.5" to 14.5" of snow.

That's nearly 42% of our seasonal average in Colorado Springs, and for Pueblo, it's just over half.

Last winter, the Colorado Springs Airport reported above average winter snowfall, while Pueblo came up just short of the norm.

KOAA weather
Average Winter Snowfall for Colorado Springs & Pueblo (December to February)

Now that we've laid out some baseline figures, let's look at the Climate Prediction Center's outlook for snow this winter.

With La Nina back again this winter, the latest outlook for Southern Colorado currently sits in favor of slightly below average snowfall through the end of February.

The odds for a super dry winter actually increase to our south while the potential for a snowy winter improve up across the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies.

KOAA weather
Climate Prediction Center Precipitation Outlook - Winter 2022/2023

Temperature wise...the outlook for us locally is trending towards warmer than average temperatures for parts of Southern Colorado this winter.

Again, that's a common signature for La Nina.

It's important to note that outlooks like these only show us future conditions relative to the norm.

Whereas the purpose of a forecast is to predict day to day changes...such as daily highs and lows, snow probability and snow amounts.

CBS Denver

Snow and cold air coming to Colorado over next few days

Another blast of winter heading for Colorado. We are looking at another round of snow and arctic air to settle in for a few days. There will be a quick wave of snow moving in potentially in time for the morning commute, but it looks more likely that it will move through Denver later in the morning. Then we get a little lull before the heavier snow moves in later in the afternoon and into the overnight hours. We have Winter Weather Advisory for the Front Range and northern mountains. The Denver area could see 3 to 6 inches by early Friday morning. This could impact our evening commute as the snow could start ramping up again by then. Our temperatures also plummet. We'll barely reach the mid-20s for the Front Range and foothills. We could see our coldest temperature overnight this season on Thursday night with a low of 8 degrees! This will mean icy conditions on our roads for a few days, so be cautious on your commute. We stay very cold, in the low 20s on Friday before thawing out in the upper 30s and 40s for the weekend. 
DENVER, CO
K99

A Winter Weather Advisory Has Been Issued for Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado could see its first sizable snowstorm of the season and the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of the storm. Snow could start falling as early as 5 a.m. Thursday morning in parts of Northern Colorado. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Fort Collins, Loveland,...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday

The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

Snow is on the way for Thursday and Friday morning

The Pinpoint Weather Team says more snow is on the way to Colorado later this week. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning. Snow is on the way for Thursday and Friday morning. The Pinpoint Weather Team says more snow is on the way...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow on the way? Here's how much Colorado can expect.

DENVER — A new round of snow will impact Colorado on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Weather Advisories across the state. The worst impacts will be during the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The heaviest snow for most of the Denver area will...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

How cold will it get in Colorado this week?

DENVER — A cold air mass is set to cover most of the country this week bringing frigid temperatures to the Centennial State. The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting high temperatures in Denver to be near or below freezing for several days. Overnight low temperatures will fall below...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

A BIG cool down and a few snow chances are on the way next week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado. Sunday night, a system moving over the mountains will bring snow to the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Water main break floods streets in southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Roads and homes are flooded in one southwest Springs neighborhood following a massive water main break Wednesday morning. Springs Utilities confirms the busted main is at Cheyenne Road and Corona Avenue, in the Stratton Meadows area. A video from an 11 News viewer shows water streaming down multiple residential streets.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities proposes to lower natural gas and electric rates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After multiple rate hikes, Colorado Springs Utilities customers might be getting some relief. Wednesday, the utility company announced a proposal to lower utility bills by $30 a month. This comes just a week after the Colorado Springs City Council approved a water and waste-water rate increase. That is set to The post Colorado Springs Utilities proposes to lower natural gas and electric rates appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

