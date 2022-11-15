ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha Christmas Parade seeking volunteers for Dec. 4 parade

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIonx_0jAqdzpQ00

The Waukesha Christmas parade is looking for volunteers for this year's parade.

The parade will be on Sunday, Dec. 4, and will begin at 4 p.m.

The City says they need the community's help running the event. Tasks will include parade preparation, setting up, crowd management, passing out candy, and more.

Current available slots include:

  • Parade Prep
  • Set Up Elves (first shift)
  • Crowd Management Elves
  • Banner Buddy Elves
  • Special Forces Elves (second shift)
  • Parade Judge (float design)
  • Parade Judge (performance)

To find out how to sign up and view available slots and their descriptions, visit the Waukesha Christmas Parade website .

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly previously shared staffing has always been an issue due to deer hunting season and the holiday. He said several people from public works to police and fire were out of town when tragedy struck last year. The changes come as Waukesha still tries to move past last year's parade attack that killed six people and injured dozens of others.

Modular Vehicle Barriers which are designed to help protect crowds from traffic were purchased to increase safety at the parade.

City of Waukesha
Beyond the new technology, city officials also changed the parade route, making it a closed perimeter-based route.

"We do need more public works people to set them up and take them down," Reilly stated. "We didn't want to be stretched thin in any regards."

The Theme for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade is Peace on Earth. TMJ4 is excited to broadcast the parade and celebrate this theme. We will have the parade on our streaming devices and online.

A portion of proceeds from the parade will be donated to local community organizations. Ascension Wisconsin Hospitals has signed on as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade. More details on this year’s parade and a list of other sponsors that have joined us can be found on the Waukesha Works website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxerfm.com

The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/18/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. No School Friday? No Problem! YMCA’s Camp Y-Koda in Falls hosts a day camp with fun activities for school-aged day-campers! https://ymcacampykoda.campbrainregistration.com/. See the movie Love Actually tonight (Friday)...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store

Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
PLYMOUTH, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from Germantown (WI) Christmas parade

The Germantown Christmas parade was held during the afternoon of Nov. 12. The event is organized by the Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce. A Color Guard comprised of local Veterans (top photo) followed Germantown Police to begin the parade. Other community groups and organizations that participated in the parade were...
GERMANTOWN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration. Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list

The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New parking ordinance proposed for downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — A new parking ordinance for downtown West Bend will go forward to the Common Council with the BID Board’s thumbs-up, designed to simplify parking rules and make them more functionally enforceable. The West Bend Downtown Business Improvement District Board met Tuesday morning. The special meeting’s...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Farewell to Rev. Nathan Reesman on December 11, 2022

West Bend, Wi – The Knights of Columbus is hosting a Farewell Social and Dinner in honor of Rev. Nathan Reesman, who served our council for 13 years as our beloved Chaplin. It will be at The Columbian. Doors open at 4 p.m. with a social before dinner to say our farewells personally to Rev. Reesman followed by a sit-down dinner at 6 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Man cited following accident with bus after Hartford Christmas Parade

November 14, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – There was an accident with a Riteway Bus following Hartford’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. According to Hartford city administrator Steve Volkert a vehicle sideswiped the bus. The incident happened at the end of the parade route at Main Street and Jefferson. Nobody was injured but a search began for the driver of the vehicle. The man was eventually found near a liquor store. A field sobriety test was conducted and police determined the man was not under the influence.
HARTFORD, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from the Hartford (WI) Christmas parade

The city of Hartford (WI) held its annual Christmas parade on Nov. 12. A Color Guard comprised of Veterans from the Hartford area (top photo) started the parade. Bottom photos, clockwise from upper left: The Slinger and Hartford Union High School bands participated in the paradel Girl Scouts from the Glacier Hills Service Area serving Slinger and Hartford and WTKM radio also participated in the parade. Beth and Mike Hermann served as Grand Marshals for the parade.
HARTFORD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Sheboygan County driver ignores school bus ‘stop sign’ moments before kids cross the road

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Sheboygan County have shared a video of a driver who ignored a school bus stop sign moments before two kids crossed the road. In a Facebook post by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a driver in a blue SUV can be seen going through flashing red lights and a displayed stop sign of a school bus that was stopping to pick kids up on Tuesday.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy