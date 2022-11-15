Comedian Trevor Noah will visit Milwaukee and Madison next year

Trevor Noah, the retiring host of "The Daily Show," will be coming to Wisconsin next year for two stops on his "Off the Record Tour."

Noah will be coming to the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2023, as well as the Orpheum Theater in Madison on Nov. 1, 2023.

Noah will also be coming to Detroit, Minneapolis, and Chicago along with over 15 other cities.

In addition to his tour, Noah is releasing a new comedy special, I Wish You Would, on Netflix on Nov. 22.

Noah has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials. His show, The Daily Show, is an Emmy Award-winning series. His last day on the show will be on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Noah's special "Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" was nominated for a Grammy Award and won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show.

Ticket sales will open to the public on Nov. 18.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit Trevor Noah's website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip