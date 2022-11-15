ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comedian Trevor Noah will visit Milwaukee and Madison next year

By Jacie Griffith
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7YQ3_0jAqdywh00

Trevor Noah, the retiring host of "The Daily Show," will be coming to Wisconsin next year for two stops on his "Off the Record Tour."

Noah will be coming to the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2023, as well as the Orpheum Theater in Madison on Nov. 1, 2023.

Noah will also be coming to Detroit, Minneapolis, and Chicago along with over 15 other cities.

In addition to his tour, Noah is releasing a new comedy special, I Wish You Would, on Netflix on Nov. 22.

Noah has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials. His show, The Daily Show, is an Emmy Award-winning series. His last day on the show will be on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Noah's special "Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" was nominated for a Grammy Award and won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show.

Ticket sales will open to the public on Nov. 18.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit Trevor Noah's website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Dr. Phil speaks to CBS 58 about his three-part Jeffrey Dahmer series

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin have been in the spotlight of infamy for the past couple of months with the release of two popular Jeffrey Dahmer projects on Netflix: one, a dramatized series, and the other, a documentary. While the series has been lauded for its acting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Radio Ink

Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee

Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee designates first LGBTQ+ historical landmark in Third Ward

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An almost forgotten piece of Milwaukee LGBTQ+ history is now considered a historic landmark. On Monday, the Milwaukee Historical Society confirmed the landmark status for the site of the former Black Nite Tavern, a gay bar in the 60s that was the location of a bar brawl.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode

“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

The Hideaway Barbershop is a throwback in a familiar location

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

1 dead after fire destroys both units of Milwaukee townhome

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say the victim killed in a residential fire Tuesday night is a 68-year-old Milwaukee man. The cause of the fire remains undetermined; however, officials say it does not appear to be suspicious. Published: 9:21 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2022. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Milwaukee Krampusnacht celebrates 5-year anniversary in new location

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Since 2017, Milwaukee Krampusnacht has honored the deliciously dark Krampus tradition with local art, music, performers, food and drink. Krampus is a monster of folklore that originates from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy