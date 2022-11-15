Read full article on original website
A Horrifying Drug Called ‘Tranq Dope’ Is Spreading in the US
After two years of sobriety, Allie Gramlich began using drugs again in April. This time around, Philadelphia’s street opioid supply was infiltrated with tranq or tranq dope, a mixture of fentanyl mixed and the animal tranquilizer xylazine. The high was non-existent, she said, replaced by hours of unconsciousness followed by intense withdrawal—and when she wanted to come off it only a couple months later, the detox was even worse.
MedicalXpress
Fentanyl and counterfeit prescription drugs: Facts and myths
Fentanyl's growth from its original design as an effective surgical pain management tool to a leading cause of overdose death and concern has happened quickly—with severe consequences. In Colorado last year, 1,881 people died from drug overdoses, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE)—more than...
More teenagers dying from fentanyl. 'It has a hold on me, and I don't know why'
Fentanyl deaths among teens more than doubled from 2019 to 2020, increasing from 253 to 680. Last year, the number jumped to 884, according to a report from the Journal of the American Medical Assn.
Daily Beast
Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed
Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
Friends found 23-year-old dead after taking supplement, GA lawsuit says. What’s kratom?
“You don’t expect to go into a store and find something similar to heroin between energy drinks and breath mints,” an attorney told McClatchy News.
Fentanyl vaccine may have been discovered for those in West Virginia and Ohio, researchers say
Researchers believe they've developed a vaccine targeting synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.
Study Shows Black, Indigenous Children Increasingly Experiencing Racism
With data provided by the U.S. National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH), researchers at the University of Oklahoma (Tulsa) found that more children in minority groups experienced racism in 2020 compared to 2016.
ems1.com
Experts want buprenorphine to be administered for drug overdoses on-scene
WASHINGTON — As the number of opioid overdose deaths continues to surge across the United States, some experts stress the urgency of providing the addiction treatment medication buprenorphine to drug users as soon as possible, on the scene of an overdose. Not only does buprenorphine help people with an...
KXLY
Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
Teens are becoming addicted to e-cigarettes younger; addictions are more intense: report
In 2021, more than 10 percent of adolescent e-cigarette users reported using the device within five minutes of waking up. That statistic, along with the drop in age when users are first introduced to the products, underscores the growing intensity of teen nicotine addiction in the United States. Findings are...
Pandemic Saw Big Rise in Deaths to Millennials From Multiple Causes
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Americans aged 25 to 44 — so-called millennials — are dying at significantly higher rates from three leading killers than similarly aged people just 10 years ago, the latest government data shows. Looking at data collected between 2000 and 2020, the new report from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) finds the biggest jump in deaths from injuries, heart disease and suicide occurred after 2019, when the pandemic began. ...
Daily Trojan
It is not about promoting drugs, it’s about encouraging safer drug use
Since 2016, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise and today fentanyl is the number one cause of drug overdoses and deaths. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2020, there were approximately 92,000 fentanyl-poisoning related deaths across the world, a devastating number that is only continuing to rise year by year.
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African Americans
In 1932 the CDC and the U.S. Public Health Service conducted a study in Tuskegee, Alabama. The study took place on the campus of the Tuskegee Institute. All the subjects in the study were African Americans who volunteered to participate under the guise of free medical care and treatment of ¨bad blood¨.
Thousands of Florida students struggling with mental health committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, data presented Wednesday to a school-safety commission showed.
Psychedelics being studied as a potential treatment for alcoholism
With everything going on in the world today, daily stress can take a big toll on our mental health. Lack of medical attention can easily lead to self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. More than 6% of adults in the U.S. suffer from an alcohol use disorder. Around 1 in 12 men And 1 in 25 women. In addition, more than 623,000 youth between the age of 12 and 17 also suffer from drug and alcohol abuse.
Phys.org
Health harms of mass shootings ripple across communities
A grim and familiar pattern has followed the parade of mass shootings across America. In their aftermath, the nation's attention focuses on the direct victims of the attacks, the dead and injured, their families and friends, and the witnesses. But a growing body of research reveals that the negative effects...
verywellmind.com
Is There Such a Thing as Rational Suicide?
Can suicide ever be rational? That's not an easy question to answer, and there's a lot of gray area, but ultimately the decision is between an individual, their doctor and the laws of their state. Physician-assisted death for those with a terminal illness is fairly widely supported. A 2018 Gallup...
