Fresno, CA

Vice

A Horrifying Drug Called ‘Tranq Dope’ Is Spreading in the US

After two years of sobriety, Allie Gramlich began using drugs again in April. This time around, Philadelphia’s street opioid supply was infiltrated with tranq or tranq dope, a mixture of fentanyl mixed and the animal tranquilizer xylazine. The high was non-existent, she said, replaced by hours of unconsciousness followed by intense withdrawal—and when she wanted to come off it only a couple months later, the detox was even worse.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MedicalXpress

Fentanyl and counterfeit prescription drugs: Facts and myths

Fentanyl's growth from its original design as an effective surgical pain management tool to a leading cause of overdose death and concern has happened quickly—with severe consequences. In Colorado last year, 1,881 people died from drug overdoses, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE)—more than...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Beast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
KXLY

Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Herald News

Pandemic Saw Big Rise in Deaths to Millennials From Multiple Causes

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Americans aged 25 to 44 — so-called millennials — are dying at significantly higher rates from three leading killers than similarly aged people just 10 years ago, the latest government data shows. Looking at data collected between 2000 and 2020, the new report from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) finds the biggest jump in deaths from injuries, heart disease and suicide occurred after 2019, when the pandemic began. ...
Daily Trojan

It is not about promoting drugs, it’s about encouraging safer drug use

Since 2016, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise and today fentanyl is the number one cause of drug overdoses and deaths. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2020, there were approximately 92,000 fentanyl-poisoning related deaths across the world, a devastating number that is only continuing to rise year by year.
peaceful prospects

Psychedelics being studied as a potential treatment for alcoholism

With everything going on in the world today, daily stress can take a big toll on our mental health. Lack of medical attention can easily lead to self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. More than 6% of adults in the U.S. suffer from an alcohol use disorder. Around 1 in 12 men And 1 in 25 women. In addition, more than 623,000 youth between the age of 12 and 17 also suffer from drug and alcohol abuse.
Phys.org

Health harms of mass shootings ripple across communities

A grim and familiar pattern has followed the parade of mass shootings across America. In their aftermath, the nation's attention focuses on the direct victims of the attacks, the dead and injured, their families and friends, and the witnesses. But a growing body of research reveals that the negative effects...
FLORIDA STATE
verywellmind.com

Is There Such a Thing as Rational Suicide?

Can suicide ever be rational? That's not an easy question to answer, and there's a lot of gray area, but ultimately the decision is between an individual, their doctor and the laws of their state. Physician-assisted death for those with a terminal illness is fairly widely supported. A 2018 Gallup...
CALIFORNIA STATE

