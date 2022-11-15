ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Associated Press

Nevada counties approving voting results; no snags reported

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in several Nevada counties have reviewed and signed off on results of the Nov. 8 vote, in preparation for sending final tallies to the state’s top election official for certification. Storey County commissioners on Tuesday became the first to canvass, or review, the results and finalize the 2,575 votes cast in their rural jurisdiction east of Reno. About 72.5% of active voters in Storey County cast ballots, well above the statewide turnout total of 54.7%, according to Nevada Secretary of State data. In all, more than 1 million people statewide cast ballots in advance, by mail or in person. Commissioners in the rural counties of Pershing, Lander, Mineral and Churchill took unanimous action Wednesday to accept the results of a combined 15,797 votes.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Harmful algal blooms persist in Lake Tahoe

Incline Village, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lake Tahoe is known internationally for its' beautiful blue hue, but what if that were to change?. There are a few factors contributing to the lake's blueness:. Clean air. Clean water. The amount of algae in the lake. UC Davis...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Nevada Current

Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech.  Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan

Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss

Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

SNWA Multi-Billion Dollar Water Pipeline On Hold

The SNWA has had plans on the table to build a multi-million dollar pipeline to bring water from Eastern and Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada. Those plans are now on hold. According to an article posted by legendary investigative report George Knapp on 8NewsNow.com, there has been a legal battle that has been waged for years between the SNWA (Southern Nevada Water Authority) and a group comprised of environmentalists and ranchers. The SNWA is willing to spend $15 billion dollars or more to build a 300-mile long pipeline to bring underground water from the Great Basin National Park and other aquifers in Nevada, to the most populous city in the state, Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
NEVADA STATE
dclabor.org

Labor movement delivers key election wins in Arizona, Nevada

The U.S. Senate has kept its pro-worker majority with the re-elections of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Both senators from the southwestern swing states were declared the winners in their respective races over the weekend. And in both states, these key victories would not have happened without the labor movement’s ground game. Union members campaigned their hearts out in both Arizona and Nevada, delivering major wins that will help ensure worker-friendly laws and policies are passed over the next two years. Many of our affiliated unions participated in this election, including members of UNITE HERE, who led a massive nationwide campaign that helped propel labor to victory. While Nevada’s pro-labor governor, Steve Sisolak, was ultimately unsuccessful in his re-election bid, Arizona’s election for governor remains too close to call. The labor movement congratulates all the union members who campaigned for pro-labor candidates and delivered these victories for working people. Now, we have our sights set on Georgia.
ARIZONA STATE

