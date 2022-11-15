THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Every student, or one who has been out of college for a long time, will confirm that the so-called transition from high school to adulthood is one of the most challenging times in any person’s life. In addition to learning, a new student will experience a lot of social interaction, dorm room life, daily conversations, and many other things that can be very stressful for those diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Read how to ease this transition so that a person with autism becomes a successful college student in this blog post.

1 DAY AGO