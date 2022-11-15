ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Next-generation body cameras deploying on Columbus officers, cruisers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus is in the midst of an $18-million rollout of next-generation body cameras for Division of Police officers. The new cameras feature multiple ways they can be activated and a “lookback” feature to pre-record two minutes before the cameras are started.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police union calling on CPD to pay for first aid equipment being paid for by officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Minutes after two Columbus police officers were fired at by a suspected gunman over the weekend, they began life-saving measures to save his life. Lamar Blue, 26, was wounded after he was shot by one of the officers who fired back after Blue allegedly opened fire with a shotgun. Blue is now charged with two felony first-degree counts of assault on a peace officer.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Historic Buxton Inn fire ruled accidental

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Granville Township Fire Department has reported the cause of the fire at the Historic Buxton Inn to be accidental. Firefighters responded to the kitchen fire on Oct. 25 in Granville. The official ruling is going to be accidental and undetermined based on the county...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police giving away Thanksgiving turkeys at 6 locations on Nov. 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division will be giving out free turkeys to families this Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be available beginning at noon on Monday, Nov. 21 at six locations throughout the city:. Headquarters – 120 Marconi Boulevard. Substation 5 – 1371 Cleveland Avenue. Substation 11...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dublin Police investigating a rash of car break-ins at Bridge Park

DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police searching for suspects who've been breaking into cars in the Bridge Park area. "I feel violated right now," Leanne Valentine said, as she rummaged through the mess left behind by thieves after they broke into her parked car inside a public garage at Bridge Park in Dublin.
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police investigating suspicious death in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead at a former motel, now apartments, in the Franklinton area. Columbus police responded to do a well-being check in the 1500 block of West Broad Street Monday morning and found a woman dead. A sergeant...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

ODOT prepares ahead of winter season, warns drivers to be cautious

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Salt barns are stocked, plows are ready to go, and the Ohio Department of Transportation is prepared for winter weather. It is Winter Weather Awareness Week, and ODOT is sharing some reminders as we head into the season. "If you are on a route that...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Millions hitting the road for Thanksgiving as gas prices rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Americans will see the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever next week, yet 20% more Americans plan to hit the road, according to GasBuddy. The national average price of gasoline is expected to cost $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day, nearly 30 cents more than last year. Even...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Nationwide Children's lighting up the lawn for patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new Nationwide Children's Hospital tradition kicks off Wednesday night. 'Light up the Lawn, Light up a Life' is a light-up butterfly display on the lawn in front of the hospital, along Livingston Avenue. Every time a community member donates $10 or more to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Another cold morning, few flurries possible

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parts of Central Ohio are waking up Thursday morning with snow on the grass but no snow shovels are needed!. Thursday will be a little colder with a high of 37 and the wind will make the wind chill feel like the upper 20s all day long. A few flurries are possible today, but not as many pockets of snow showers, compared to yesterday.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy