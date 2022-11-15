Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Next-generation body cameras deploying on Columbus officers, cruisers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus is in the midst of an $18-million rollout of next-generation body cameras for Division of Police officers. The new cameras feature multiple ways they can be activated and a “lookback” feature to pre-record two minutes before the cameras are started.
WSYX ABC6
Restored citizen: the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6 is On Your Side is showing the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated. Our team followed a woman released from prison, to show what it looks like when starting life over and experiencing freedom for the first time in years. In two parts,...
WSYX ABC6
Police union calling on CPD to pay for first aid equipment being paid for by officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Minutes after two Columbus police officers were fired at by a suspected gunman over the weekend, they began life-saving measures to save his life. Lamar Blue, 26, was wounded after he was shot by one of the officers who fired back after Blue allegedly opened fire with a shotgun. Blue is now charged with two felony first-degree counts of assault on a peace officer.
WSYX ABC6
'I saw blood, realized I had been shot,' Victim of gun violence calls for change
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a goal of saving lives, people across Franklin County met Tuesday to join forces and call for an end to gun violence. The B.R.E.A.D organization brought together church congregations from across the community to listen to victims' testimonies and hear about the work the organization is doing.
WSYX ABC6
Historic Buxton Inn fire ruled accidental
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Granville Township Fire Department has reported the cause of the fire at the Historic Buxton Inn to be accidental. Firefighters responded to the kitchen fire on Oct. 25 in Granville. The official ruling is going to be accidental and undetermined based on the county...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police giving away Thanksgiving turkeys at 6 locations on Nov. 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division will be giving out free turkeys to families this Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be available beginning at noon on Monday, Nov. 21 at six locations throughout the city:. Headquarters – 120 Marconi Boulevard. Substation 5 – 1371 Cleveland Avenue. Substation 11...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect caught on camera smashing door of Columbus store, stealing cash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a suspect who was captured on surveillance video smashing through the front door of a Linden business and stealing cash. Police said just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 7, the suspect through a rock through the front door of...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect accused of smashing door of north Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect who smashed out the front door of a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month. The incident happened on Nov. 7 at a restaurant located in the 1200 block of Morse Road around 4:40 a.m. The man entered the restaurant...
WSYX ABC6
Warrant filed for second suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warrants have been filed charging an 18-year-old with multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station in east Columbus. Columbus police said Tyyaun Sullivan, 18, is wanted for three counts of felonious assault in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, 21. During...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
WSYX ABC6
Dublin Police investigating a rash of car break-ins at Bridge Park
DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police searching for suspects who've been breaking into cars in the Bridge Park area. "I feel violated right now," Leanne Valentine said, as she rummaged through the mess left behind by thieves after they broke into her parked car inside a public garage at Bridge Park in Dublin.
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating suspicious death in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead at a former motel, now apartments, in the Franklinton area. Columbus police responded to do a well-being check in the 1500 block of West Broad Street Monday morning and found a woman dead. A sergeant...
WSYX ABC6
ODOT prepares ahead of winter season, warns drivers to be cautious
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Salt barns are stocked, plows are ready to go, and the Ohio Department of Transportation is prepared for winter weather. It is Winter Weather Awareness Week, and ODOT is sharing some reminders as we head into the season. "If you are on a route that...
WSYX ABC6
Community members donate more than 20,000 pounds of food to Franklin Co. Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just one week ago, the shelves at the Franklin County Dog Shelter's Community Pet Food Pantry were empty. The shelter put out a call for help and the community stepped up in a big way. The once-empty food pantry now has more than 20,000 pounds...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus program finds help for callers who need more than than EMTs can provide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “911 was designed for housefires and heart attacks.” But what happens when a 911 caller needs something that paramedics and EMTs can’t provide?. A City of Columbus program can connect those neighbors with the services they need after the paramedics leave. It’s...
WSYX ABC6
Spreading warmth along Scioto Mile, brand new winter accessories for those in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Someone in Central Ohio is spreading a little warmth along the Scioto Mile!. As temperatures drop and the weather starts to get colder, it's important to stay warm. Brand new hats, gloves and blankets were dropped off outside in downtown Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
Millions hitting the road for Thanksgiving as gas prices rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Americans will see the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever next week, yet 20% more Americans plan to hit the road, according to GasBuddy. The national average price of gasoline is expected to cost $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day, nearly 30 cents more than last year. Even...
WSYX ABC6
Nationwide Children's lighting up the lawn for patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new Nationwide Children's Hospital tradition kicks off Wednesday night. 'Light up the Lawn, Light up a Life' is a light-up butterfly display on the lawn in front of the hospital, along Livingston Avenue. Every time a community member donates $10 or more to the...
WSYX ABC6
'It was an ambush,' CPD shares body-cam video after officer shot man who fired at officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant provided an update Monday after an officer shot a man early Saturday morning who fired a shotgun at police officers. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 600 block of Kingsford Road. As...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Another cold morning, few flurries possible
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parts of Central Ohio are waking up Thursday morning with snow on the grass but no snow shovels are needed!. Thursday will be a little colder with a high of 37 and the wind will make the wind chill feel like the upper 20s all day long. A few flurries are possible today, but not as many pockets of snow showers, compared to yesterday.
