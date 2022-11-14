The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.

