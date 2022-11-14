Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez (Video), News On Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil
Naomi took to Twitter on Sunday, showing a video of herself hanging out with WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL:. The official Twitter account of “WWE on BT Sport” sent out a tweet earlier today to reveal that Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one:
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
wrestleview.com
First match announced for post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephanie McMahon Praises All-Female Photography Team From This Week’s RAW
WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has praised the first-ever all-female photo team who worked on this week’s RAW. The November 14th episode of the red brand featured only women taking photos at ringside for WWE.com, which McMahon highlighted in a tweet. WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil also responded...
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Offered Another Match By WWE
Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported, WrestleVotes...
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match
Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.
ewrestlingnews.com
Reby Sky Goes Viral, News & Notes On The XFL, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, More
WKBN.com has an article up looking at WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura’s recent visit to the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio. WRAL.com is running a story on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with a goth outfit. You can check...
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
tjrwrestling.net
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE World Cup
Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was originally set to be part of the WWE World Cup on SmackDown but injury meant he was pulled from the tournament. It was announced on the November 4th edition of Smackdown that WWE will be doing a World Cup tournament with the winner of the competition receiving a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Madison, WI: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. You can check out the results from the show below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Survivor Series Main Event
WWE is quickly approaching the Survivor Series pay-per-view event, but they have yet to announce the men’s WarGames match. Pwinsider is reporting that the plan for the show is Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn to take on Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes, and Kevin Owens in the match, which would likely be the main event of the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars
WWE has brought back several Superstars in the past few weeks, and now we have some additional details regarding their contracts. According to a report from Fightful Select, many of the talents who were brought back to SmackDown are believed to be on three-year deals that will expire in 2025. Hit Row, specifically, were mentioned as being part of that group.
ewrestlingnews.com
Last Week’s Impact Wrestling & Tales From The Territories Ratings
Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that last week’s episode of VICE TV’s Tales from the Territories averaged 74,000 viewers and scored a 0.02 rating in the key P18-49 demo. In comparison, the fifth episode which focused on Stampede Wrestling drew 34,000 viewers. Brandon Thurston is also reporting last...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Unveils Rules For WarGames Matches At Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series takes place on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. WWE has unveiled the rules for both the men’s and women’s WarGames matches ahead of the event. The men’s match has yet to be confirmed, while the women’s match will be Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a partner vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Writer Claims Shane McMahon Had Aspirations To Run His Own MMA Promotion
According to former WWE creative team writer and MLW owner Court Bauer, Shane McMahon had an interest in running his own MMA promotion at one point. Bauer appeared on a recent AdFreeShows episode and talked about Shane’s idea almost coming to fruition and Vince McMahon having the final say.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Says He’s Off Oxygen, Clear To Return To AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW performer Jake Roberts took to social media to deliver some very positive news. The Snake announced via Twitter that he is no longer using oxygen after battling COPD. He went on to note that he is back with AEW again. Roberts wrote, “Off...
ewrestlingnews.com
Baron Corbin Justifies Knocking Talent Who Came From The Independent Scene
Baron Corbin is enjoying a career resurgence thanks to his newfound partnership with John Bradshaw Layfield, but the former United States Champion has detracted many due to his opinions on talent who made their way through the independent scene. While appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Corbin explained why he looks...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Planning To Drop Austin Theory’s Selfie Gimmick
Austin Theory is expected to be moving on from his ‘Selfie’ gimmick as part of an edgier character for the RAW Superstar. On last week’s RAW, Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on U.S. Champion Seth Rollins but failed to win the gold. During...
