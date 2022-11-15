Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Man shoots, kills Florida motel worker, tries to shoot another but gun jams, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville motel employee was shot and killed by a guest staying in a room, who later turned the gun on himself when confronted by officers, police said. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers said they responded to a shooting at the Siesta Motel where they found a man who was shot while sitting in a courtyard with another employee. Officers said he died a short time later. The suspect allegedly turned to shoot the other employee when his gun jammed. She was able to run away, police said.
Ex-boyfriend of Pine Hills murder victim charged and arrested 4 years later
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has discovered how a 41-year-old woman was killed in her Pine Hills home, four years later. Deputies had been called back in August 2018 after a passerby spotted a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old wandering alone on Pipes O the Glen Way near Indian Hill and North Pine Hills roads, OCSO spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
Convicted felon charged with murder for deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It took just over 24 hours for Daytona Beach police to track down their suspect in a shooting that left a man dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. Police say...
WESH
26-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach shooting; suspect arrested
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting in Daytona Beach. He was identified by police as 26-year-old Timothy Seamore, Jr. Daytona Beach police say officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Officials later said...
palmcoastobserver.com
CRIME REPORT: Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers
Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers. A Palm Coast man was arrested after a verbal disturbance ended with him threatening and hitting deputies on Nov. 11 in Flagler Beach. The Flagler Beach Police Department responded to a disturbance call just before 9 a.m. in the 300 block of...
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue in Daytona Beach for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. See map of location below:. Police say they received several 911...
click orlando
Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando police officer dragged by suspect during traffic stop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A bike officer is recovering at a hospital after being dragged by a suspect during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando Wednesday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said it happened at 10:30 a.m. in the area of North Orange Avenue. Police said the driver –...
fox35orlando.com
Florida 6th grader charged for making mass shooting threats on Snapchat
A parent of one of the students found the messages, after it was sent to their child, and reported them to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found multiple messages referencing killing people and shooting up the school.
DeLand law enforcement is teaming up to crack down on crimes through increased police presence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department have teamed up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to increase police presence throughout the city of DeLand. This comes just weeks after four shootings were reported within four days of each other in the Spring Hills area. DeLand Police...
WESH
12-year-old central Florida student arrested for threatening mass shooting
PALM COAST, Fla. — A 12-year-old Indian Trails Middle School student has been arrested after deputies say the student threatened to conduct a mass shooting. According to the Flagler County Sheriff, the sixth grader sent Snapchat messages about planning to conduct a mass shooting on Nov. 15. "Upon questioning,...
Florida pregnant mother shot and killed while parked in car, police say
A Florida pregnant mother of a one-year-old was shot and killed before she was found by police on late Friday night, according to officials.
palmcoastobserver.com
Sixth grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Indian Trails Middle School
A sixth grader at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested early Wednesday morning for threatening a mass shooting. The 12-year-old had sent snapchat messages to another student about shooting up the school and wanting to kill people, according to the arrest report. The messages also showed the girl was trying to get a firearm from another minor, the report said.
Lost your cell at EDC? Backpack full of stolen phones recovered, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you went to Electric Daisy Carnival and got separated from your cell phone, the Orlando Police Department might be looking for you. OPD said investigators are working to identify the owners of more than 70 cellphones that were stolen during last weekend’s EDC event at Camping World Stadium.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 73, dead after crashing homemade plane, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old Florida man died shortly after crashing a single-engine homemade plane that he traded another pilot for Tuesday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at Blue Ridge Flightpark Airport – a private facility on Maytown Road in...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Deltona lake
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a Deltona lake Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the area near Peru Court after a neighbor said they saw a man floating in Theresa Lake just after 9 a.m.
leesburg-news.com
Man arrested after caught hiding in young lady’s closet in Leesburg
Leesburg police found a battery suspect they had been seeking hiding in a young lady’s bedroom closet. The police received a tip Saturday morning that 28-year-old Shymiere Montese Howell was at a residence located in the 100 block of South East Street in Leesburg. When an officer made contact...
fox35orlando.com
Missing your cell phone after EDC weekend? OPD recovers dozens of stolen items
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando police officers are working to reunite dozens of stolen cell phones with their rightful owners. OPD said over 70 phones were stolen during the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) this past weekend. "Through taking proactive steps in their investigative efforts, detectives were able to arrest 3...
WESH
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
