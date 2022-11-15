ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox35orlando.com

Man shoots, kills Florida motel worker, tries to shoot another but gun jams, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville motel employee was shot and killed by a guest staying in a room, who later turned the gun on himself when confronted by officers, police said. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers said they responded to a shooting at the Siesta Motel where they found a man who was shot while sitting in a courtyard with another employee. Officers said he died a short time later. The suspect allegedly turned to shoot the other employee when his gun jammed. She was able to run away, police said.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ex-boyfriend of Pine Hills murder victim charged and arrested 4 years later

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has discovered how a 41-year-old woman was killed in her Pine Hills home, four years later. Deputies had been called back in August 2018 after a passerby spotted a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old wandering alone on Pipes O the Glen Way near Indian Hill and North Pine Hills roads, OCSO spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando police officer dragged by suspect during traffic stop, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A bike officer is recovering at a hospital after being dragged by a suspect during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando Wednesday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said it happened at 10:30 a.m. in the area of North Orange Avenue. Police said the driver –...
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Sixth grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Indian Trails Middle School

A sixth grader at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested early Wednesday morning for threatening a mass shooting. The 12-year-old had sent snapchat messages to another student about shooting up the school and wanting to kill people, according to the arrest report. The messages also showed the girl was trying to get a firearm from another minor, the report said.
fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 73, dead after crashing homemade plane, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old Florida man died shortly after crashing a single-engine homemade plane that he traded another pilot for Tuesday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at Blue Ridge Flightpark Airport – a private facility on Maytown Road in...
OAK HILL, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
SANFORD, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man arrested after caught hiding in young lady’s closet in Leesburg

Leesburg police found a battery suspect they had been seeking hiding in a young lady’s bedroom closet. The police received a tip Saturday morning that 28-year-old Shymiere Montese Howell was at a residence located in the 100 block of South East Street in Leesburg. When an officer made contact...
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing your cell phone after EDC weekend? OPD recovers dozens of stolen items

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando police officers are working to reunite dozens of stolen cell phones with their rightful owners. OPD said over 70 phones were stolen during the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) this past weekend. "Through taking proactive steps in their investigative efforts, detectives were able to arrest 3...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

