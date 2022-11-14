ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA reports 1st death of child due to Flu/RSV

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdVH6_0jAqcmQA00
Courtesy of Kelly Sikkema

State health officials Monday confirmed California’s first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing privacy of the patient.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this young child,” State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomás Aragón said in a statement.

“This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants. We are entering a busy winter virus season — with RSV, flu and COVID-19 spreading — and urge parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as soon as possible against flu and COVID-19. It’s also important to follow basic prevention tips like frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and staying home when sick to slow the spread of germs.”

Health officials in many parts of the state have reported upticks in RSV, along with an earlier-than-usual onset of flu season. Combined with continued COVID-19 infections, health authorities have expressed concern about a possible surge in respiratory illness cases that could potentially stress hospitals.

The state on Monday issued new guidance to hospitals across California for addressing the “anticipated further surge” of hospitalizations from winter viruses. The guidance, in part, “allows health facilities to reconfigure space as needed to accommodate patient surge.”

Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis told the Board of Supervisors earlier this month the county was seeing a higher-than-usual number of RSV cases for this time of year, along with a higher-than-normal percentage of pediatric patients at hospital emergency rooms who are testing positive for flu-like symptoms.

Davis said hospitals had not seen a major spike in pediatric hospital beds being filled due to RSV cases. But he said the combination of RSV, flu and COVID, along with ongoing staffing shortages, could combine to over-tax medical centers.

Health officials have repeatedly noted that flu infection rates are also rising earlier than normal in Los Angeles County. It was unclear if the early onset of flu season would lead to a dramatically high number of cases in the coming months. But they have also noted rising COVID infection numbers since the beginning of November.

RSV is a relatively common respiratory virus. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most patients recover in a week or two, but it can become a serious illness for infants and older adults.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS 8

Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

California Reports First Flu and RSV Death in Child Under 5

State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing privacy of the patient. "Our hearts go out to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC New York

NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults

You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
thepanthernewspaper.org

State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus

Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kwos.com

Missourians are urged to stay home if you’re sick

Missouri health officials are warning about an increase in respiratory viruses, including the flu and RSV. The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for flu, RSV and the COVID virus at several locations statewide. A single swab will detect all three viruses, according to DHSS. Click here to find a location near you.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS LA

Health officials urge public to get Covid booster shots

A new COVID wave is coming, and public health officials are urging the public to get booster shots."The holidays bring a lot of people together in indoor settings so there is a lot more opportunities for transmission, said Dr. Anissa Davis, Long Beach's Health Officer. On Monday, Moderna released data showing its new bivalent COVID-19 booster works significantly better than its original formula, particularly against the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, according to the latest numbers people aren't getting boosted at the same rate compared to when the vaccines were first released. In Long Beach, 70% of residents are fully vaccinated,...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

LA County COVID: New infections, hospitalizations keep increasing

The number of COVID-positive patients at Los Angeles County hospitals is back over 500 Friday as health officials warn of another possible cold-weather surge in cases. There are 502 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, 38 more than the previous day, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients, 51 were being treated in intensive care, up one from the previous day.
KTLA.com

Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook

The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

$20M available for childcare operators in LA County

In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for eligible childcare operators. The county’s Childcare Providers Recovery (CPR) grant program opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Handcuffs in Hallways: Thousands of California children are being arrested on K-12 campuses. Why?

SACRAMENTO - Videos of Children being handcuffed at school often make headlines and go viral. While you may assume those viral incidents are rare exceptions, a CBS News investigation finds that arrests at elementary schools are more common than you may think.Nationwide, thousands of children are arrested each year at K through 8th-grade schools and data reveals those students are disproportionately black or have disabilities. Students, like this boy, who we'll call CB. Officer body camera video captures one of the four times CB was handcuffed at his Southern California school, according to court records. This time, he was handcuffed for refusing to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

LA County, OC home sales, prices decrease in October

Sales of existing homes and median prices in Los Angeles County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday. In October, home sales countywide were down 6.1% compared with September and were off 40% compared with a year ago, according to CAR. The association’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Parolee charged in wild police chase from Fullerton to Whittier

A parolee convicted of car theft and attempted carjacking was charged Wednesday with leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild chase from Fullerton through Los Angeles County, stealing a van and work truck along the way before he was subdued at a Whittier gas station. Fullerton police attempted to...
FULLERTON, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy