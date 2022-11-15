Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
NBC Sports
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned
The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Steelers
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints lost their second straight game to Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season. The Saints were unable to score in the second half after tying the game at 10 just before halftime. Here is what some of the...
What another Caleb Farley injury means for Tennessee Titans now and in the future
Tennessee Titans second-year cornerback Caleb Farley was placed on injured reserve Monday and is reportedly out for the season with a herniated disc in his back, according to ESPN. This would be Farley's second season-ending injury in two years in the NFL and continues a string of injury problems that have haunted Farley since college. He missed the 2017 season at Virginia Tech with a torn ACL, missed two games in 2019 because of back spasms...
Falcons Making QB Change? Coach Arthur Smith Says 'No Time to Panic'
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith does not seem to be making a change at quarterback any time soon.
What history tells us about these Tennessee Titans — and the ugly truth about their offense
The Tennessee Titans are averaging 18.4 points per game. Since the NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002, there have been 140 cases where a team scored 18.4 points per game or fewer. Just two of those 140 teams (1.43%) made the playoffs: the 2016 Houston Texans and the 2005 Chicago Bears.
Former Jags’ Kicker Josh Lambo To Make Titans Debut After Urban Meyer Lawsuit Is Dismissed
In the same week that a judge dismissed Josh Lambo's lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars for emotional distress caused by Urban Meyer, the former franchise kicker is set to make his debut with the Jaguars' biggest rival. Lambo signed to the Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster on Wednesday and is set...
Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following Disappointing Loss to Dolphins
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says the staff has to game plan better going forward.
How Thursday Night Football studio crew recreated locker room feel: 'Like a family reunion'
Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth all last played in the NFL last season. Now, they have become fast friends in TNF booth.
Tuesday Injury Report: Ben Jones in Concussion Protocol
The Tennessee Titans center has missed just one game in his NFL career, and that was because of a concussion.
NBC Sports
Titans estimate Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Randy Bullock as non-participants
Titans kicker Randy Bullock injured his calf during pregame warmups Sunday. Bullock still kicked two extra points and a 35-yard field goal with 2:59 remaining in the Titans’ 17-10 win. He kicked off on the team’s first kickoff late in the first half but got the ball only to the Denver 18, so punter Ryan Stonehouse took over for the team’s other three kickoffs.
Minkah Fitzpatrick could return from appendectomy when Steelers face Bengals
Minkah Fitzpatrick apparently isn’t going to let a little bout with appendicitis keep him from missing more than one game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, three days after the two-time All-Pro free safety had an appendectomy, coach Mike Tomlin said Fitzpatrick could return Sunday when the Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
Titans' Mike Vrabel has laughably low standards for Todd Downing
As the Tennessee Titans’ offense continues to struggle through the air this season, offensive coordinator Todd Downing has rightly become public enemy No. 1 in Nashville. Sure, Downing can’t control pass protection and wide receiver play, two other issues this offense has, but he can control play-calling (and scheming to get players open) and personnel decisions.
Are the 2022 Vikings better than the 2021 Titans?
Both teams overachieved preseason expectations, but will Minnesota flame out in the playoffs just like Tenneessee?
Falcons Stick with QB Marcus Mariota; What's It Mean for Desmond Ridder?
The Atlanta Falcons will continue to start veteran Marcus Mariota at quarterback over rookie Desmond Ridder. Considering Mariota's difficult stretch of games, does it spell trouble for Ridder?
MMQB Week 10: Vikings’ Hidden Plays, Christian Watson’s Breakout
Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Kevin O’Connell, Jonathan Taylor, Christian Watson, Ryan Tannehill, Colt McCoy and more.
Ten Takeaways: Titans Find Another Way to Win; Here Come the Buccaneers
Plus, the seats are getting warm under Nathaniel Hackett and Josh McDaniels, the Bills’ sloppiness isn’t isolated, and more.
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Browns Week 10 Game
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 39-19 victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium
