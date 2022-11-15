Read full article on original website
Eureka Recycling Center to remain closed until organic waste facility is complete
EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka's recycling center will remain closed and efforts to find a new center are being suspended until the county has an operational organic waste facility. This is after the Humboldt Waste Management Authority Board of Directors unanimously decided to prioritize the organic waste facility over reopening...
The Arcata Ridge Trail is now complete, linking one side of the city to the other
ARCATA, Calif. — On Saturday, the City of Arcata marked the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The now four-mile redwood forest trail, which has been years in the making, links the Arcata Community Forest to the Sunny Brae Forest. This allows hikers, bikers and horse riders to travel from the northern to the southern limits of Arcata, without parting from the redwoods.
One new hospitalization, 87 new COVID cases reported in Humboldt County
EUREKA, Calif. — One new hospitalization due to COVID-19 was reported in Humboldt County today, according to the Humboldt County Public Health's weekly COVID update. An additional 41 confirmed positive cases were reported, as well as 46 new probable cases, since the last report on Wednesday, Nov. 9. No new deaths were reported.
Del Norte County releases final unofficial election results
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Today, the Del Norte County Elections Office released its final unofficial election results for the Nov. 8 election. The results contained in the office’s fifth report include vote-by-mail ballots that were verified and tabulated on Nov. 14, according to the Del Norte County Office of Elections.
New partnership at Mad River Community Hospital to train North Coast nurses
MAD RIVER, Calif. — Mad River Community Hospital (MRCH) has announced a partnership with Western Governors University (WGU) that would reportedly provide training to healthcare workers in Northern California, including the ability to earn bachelor's and master's degrees. In a press release, the organization stated that residents interested in...
Fortuna's Al Gray Electric Lighted Parade returns Dec. 9
FORTUNA, Calif. — Fortuna's Al Gray Electric Lighted Parade is coming back this December and there's still time to sign up and join the fun. The parade, hosted by the Fortuna Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Fortuna and Redwood Village Shopping Center, is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Fifth annual David Josiah Lawson Coat Drive seeking donations
ARCATA, Calif. — To honor the legacy of David Josiah Lawson, the organization Justice for Josiah Lawson is hosting its fifth annual coat drive to help spread warmth and care during the holiday season. Charmaine Lawson has been giving back to the community in her son’s name since his...
Bookkeeper arrested on embezzlement charge related to Eureka dance studio
EUREKA, Calif. — A woman who served as a bookkeeper of a Eureka non-profit dance studio and the Humboldt County Fair Board was arrested Tuesday on an embezzlement warrant. The Eureka Police Department confirmed Nina Tafarella was taken into custody by Ferndale Police following an ongoing investigation. Officials said...
Woman arrested in Eureka for fentanyl and meth possession
EUREKA, Calif. — On Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant for a home on Togo street in Eureka. They were investigating the illicit sale of narcotics in that area. Deputies said they arrived at the home and detained multiple people including...
Man arrested for felony vandalism in Fortuna
FORTUNA, Calif. — Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly broke the window out of a house. According to HCSO, deputies responded to a report on the 100 block of Hansen Drive near Fortuna after reports of an unwanted person attempting to break-in. Thirtyeight-year-old Kristopher Mobley, Jr. was reportedly spotted near a broken window of the house.
Missing Bridgeville woman found dead by Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies
BRIDGEVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has located the remains of 71-year-old Patricia Ribeiro after she went missing in the Bridgeville Area last August. Officials said the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call on Friday regarding skeletal remains near a private road off...
Arcata police arrest homicide suspect after man is found dead in a tent last month
ARCATA, Calif. — Police in Arcata arrested a man Wednesday morning on suspicion of shooting a man to death last month. According to the Arcata Police Department, 30-year-old Devon Cathey was arrested with help from the Humboldt County SWAT team. In October, police found the body of Nicklas Sellers,...
Trinity County double-homicide update: investigators identity motives
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said they are continuing to investigate the murders in Weaverville and Trinity Center last week. However, today, they announced possible motives behind the shootings. While investigating, the TCSO said they discovered the suspect, David Whitehouse, had reportedly suffered...
UPDATE: Pedestrian suffers major injuries after being hit by car in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Part of Fourth Street in Eureka is closed after a pedestrian and car collided around 7 p.m. Monday. The crash happened in the left lane of Fourth Street near the McDonald's restaurant. The Eureka Police Department said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with...
Cal Poly Humboldt to dedicate sports arena to former coach Tom Wood
ARCATA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt will mark the start of this year's basketball season by formally naming the court at Lumberjack Arena after former coach Tom Wood. The basketball court will be formally named "Tom Wood Court" at a ceremony in Lumberjack Arena during halftime at the men's basketball conference opener on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
