ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next Week

Paramount is filming Yellowstone in Venus, Texas.Austin Ferrington/Unsplash. Venus city officials in Johnson County have confirmed that the popular Western drama is filming a scene in downtown Venus. Venus Mayor James Burgess announced on Facebook that Yellowstone is coming to Venus and urged residents to skip driving in the downtown area. WFAA reports that Mayor Burgess had just recently written about Yellowstone's connections to Texas, including the fact that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan calls the state home.
VENUS, TX
KHOU

'Yellowstone' is filming again - this time in North Texas. Here's what we saw.

VENUS, Texas — Hollywood came to Venus, Texas, on Tuesday. “Pretty neat to have them here this close,” said Jeff Tucker, fan of the hit series, "Yellowstone." "Yellowstone" on Tuesday was filming a scene in downtown Venus, which is in Johnson County south of Dallas-Fort Worth. The scene was involving a speech with a crowd of extras, but more details were not released.
VENUS, TX
CBS DFW

Crews transforms Venus into backdrop for Yellowstone series

VENUS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Crews have been hard at work transforming a North Texas town into the perfect backdrop for scenes of the hit drama "Yellowstone." The series will be filming in Venus tomorrow. "They've repainted some stuff on the square, changed the names of some of the buildings to match what you'd see in Montana in their episode," said Chief Richard Allen with the Venus Fire Department. The Venus town square will be the Montana town of Hardin. Mexican restaurant Casa Jacaranda is now the Zion Café - at least from the outside. "People have been asking if we've gone out of business...
VENUS, TX
travelawaits.com

8 Unique Fort Worth Restaurant Experiences Created By Renowned Chef Tim Love

Chef Tim Love wears a giant hat in Fort Worth, Texas. The award-winning chef owns an impressive list of restaurants in Fort Worth, and he is also an author, boutique hotelier, and co-host of CNBC’s Restaurant Startup. You’ll see Chef Love on national television shows like Iron Chef America, Top Shelf Masters, Good Morning America, and The Today Show. His philanthropic pursuits include Burgers 4 Babies, founded in 2010, which benefits the NICU Helping Hands organization.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Palmer Harding, the Cult London Label Beloved by Michelle Obama, Comes Home to Dallas

Co-founders of London label Palmer Harding, known for their elevated take on the dress shirt, will receive the Fashion Gallery International the Career Achievement in Fashion award this November. (images courtesy of Palmer Harding, graphic by PaperCity) Michelle Obama’s sartorial choices are always considered, but what the former First Lady...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Go Inside the Whimsical World of Winn Morton, Broadway Costumer and Legendary Designer of the Texas Rose Festival

Elephants are a recurring theme in the estate of Winn Morton, whose love of the circus inspired much of his costume work. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers) Seasoned estate sale shoppers know the somewhat perverse thrill of treasure hunting in a recently vacated and occasionally fabulous home. It’s the most personal form of thrifting, and — in a way — an opportunity for a collector’s legacy and great taste to live on. And while all estate sales are their own unique, eclectic beast, some are buzzier than most. This weekend, those in the Dallas area have the opportunity to catch one of the most notable estate sales of the year: the historic Winniford House in Lancaster, owned by late, great costume designer John “Winn” Morton (aka the “King of Rhinestones and Feathers”).
DALLAS, TX
CBS19

Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
DALLAS, TX
Eater

Marilyn Monroe Looms Over Diners at New Dallas Steakhouse

Chef Nick Badovinus has opened his ninth — that’s right, ninth — restaurant in Dallas. The man behind Town Hearth, Neighborhood Services, Montlake Cut, and National Anthem has opened Brass Ram in the East Quarter (er, that little spot of a neighborhood east of Downtown but not in Deep Ellum — it’s cool if we call this Downtown, right?).
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Tragic loss for City of Keller

Former Councilman Terry Barker was one of the six men who were killed tragically in the midair collision on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas airshow. He was an Army veteran and had retired from American Airlines. Mr. Barker served on the Keller P&Z Commission from 1996-1999 and served two terms on the Keller City Council 1999-2003.
KELLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy