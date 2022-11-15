Elephants are a recurring theme in the estate of Winn Morton, whose love of the circus inspired much of his costume work. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers) Seasoned estate sale shoppers know the somewhat perverse thrill of treasure hunting in a recently vacated and occasionally fabulous home. It’s the most personal form of thrifting, and — in a way — an opportunity for a collector’s legacy and great taste to live on. And while all estate sales are their own unique, eclectic beast, some are buzzier than most. This weekend, those in the Dallas area have the opportunity to catch one of the most notable estate sales of the year: the historic Winniford House in Lancaster, owned by late, great costume designer John “Winn” Morton (aka the “King of Rhinestones and Feathers”).

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO