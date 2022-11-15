ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

14news.com

Castle football advances to semistate for 7th time in program history

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle football team advanced to the IHSAA Class 5A semistate game last week after taking care of business with a convincing 31-14 victory over Bloomington South. “All the credit goes to our kids, they played their tails off, they played like warriors,” Castle head coach...
NEWBURGH, IN
WTVW

Owensboro Catholic preparing for battle

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The high school football playoffs always bring a different level of excitement and for Owensboro Catholic it’s no different. The Aces have not dropped a game since September and Aces head coach Jason Morris credits that to a strong out of district schedule early in the season saying they learned from their mistakes and have worked to get better each week.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

USI men’s basketball falls to Notre Dame in 82-70 loss

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball fought hard, but lost to the University of Notre Dame, 82-70, Wednesday evening in South Bend, Indiana. The Screaming Eagles are 1-2 after tonight’s action, while the Fighting Irish begin 2022-23, 3-0. The Eagles fell behind early in the opening half as the Irish took advantage USI’s cold field goal shooting to post a 13-5 lead before six minutes were gone. USI was just two-of-nine from field to start game.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo

"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

UE volleyball completes record-breaking regular season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a special evening inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse as the University of Evansville volleyball team put the finishing touches on a special season with a 3-1 victory over Indiana State. With its 11th Missouri Valley Conference win of the season, the Purple Aces surpassed the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Five Memorial seniors commit to college athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five Reitz Memorial High School seniors signed their National Letter of Intent. Four of the signees won back-to-back IHSAA soccer State Championships with the Tigers and went undefeated in their final season. Kennedy Neighbors, Ella Hamner, and Lydia Bordfeld signed play soccer at Indiana University, University...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

14 News announces 2022 Sunrise School Spirit winner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit 2022 is in the books, and it’s officially time to announce the winning school. Eight schools stepped up to raise a total of 111,375 pounds of food this season for the Tri-State Food Bank. But only one school was top dog. Congratulations...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

‘Live Like Logan’ Day declared in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Judge Executive Jack Whitfield delivered a heartfelt proclamation declaring November 24, 2022 as “Live Like Logan Day.”. Logan McKnight died in a car crash in 2021 at 18-years-old. The Hopkins County Government says he was a bright young Dawson Springs resident. On...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Confederate statue finds new home at Potter’s Field

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Confederate statue that once stood on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse has a new home. After approving the move in September, officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court have relocated the statue. The move was approved after a judge ruled they were the...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Listen: Radio traffic from Princeton house explosion

PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

City of Henderson awards $10.5 million base bid for new sports complex

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners have awarded a base bid of $10.5 million for the construction of the Henderson Sports Complex. According to a press release, that happened at the commission’s called meeting on Tuesday. Officials say the bid was awarded to Arc...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

13 inducted into EVSC Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC Hall of Fame class of 2022 has inducted thirteen people. The Hall of Fame induction takes place every two years and honors outstanding achievement in their life’s work. It also recognizes those who have made a positive impact on public education in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing overnight, Evansville officials say no one was hurt in a house fire on Blyth Drive. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. We’re following the aftermath of a large fire in Henderson. True Vine Inn is destroyed, and it left traffic backed up in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park’ is back

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It may be November, but Christmas is right around the corner at Panther Creek Park. The holiday light display, “Christmas at Panther Creek Park,” will take place November 25. It costs five dollars per car and will include around 50,000 lights. The event...
OWENSBORO, KY
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
POSEY COUNTY, IN

