It's all too easy to throw words around recklessly in food writing; terms like "spicy" or "sweet" or "buttery" or "bitter" can mean such different things to different palates that, without such words being carefully qualified, the terminology can be anything from devoid of meaning to surprisingly inaccurate. Your definition of spicy food might be someone else's definition of scorching tongue misery, for example. One person may use a macaron as their standard for a sweet food though another may call a piece of brioche bread a sugary treat. But in the case of the new Holiday Roast Box from Blue Apron, the word "rich" is one we're going to use time and time again because it's just a perfectly accurate term for a feast replete with 48-ounce beef tenderloin, three delectable sides, and a dessert fancy enough to write home about on its own.

35 MINUTES AGO