Read full article on original website
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Huskies eke out 13-12 win, advance in playoffs
The Hanford West Huskies football team advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division VI playoffs following a 13-12 win over Kern Valley on Nov. 10 in Hanford. The Huskies, the No. 1 seed, will host No. 5 seed Avenal on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Hanford.
wascotrib.com
Girls golf team wins against odds
The Wasco High School varsity girls golf team made history after winning the Valley Championship in Visalia. This was after taking first place at the South Sequoia League Championship. The girls played hard to take home the win against many other highly ranked schools, including private schools that have more...
Bakersfield Now
They see me rollin: A young boy is caught on video pulling up to store in toy hummer
VISALIA, Calif. — A Visalia man, Eric Sapien, was casually pumping gas at ChinoWth Git & Go when he spotted something you don't see every day Monday morning. An 11-year-old boy pulling up to the neighborhood store to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy hummer. “I see this...
Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8. This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as […]
Sanger 5th grader donates over $4,000 to his school
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger 5th grader is donating more than $4,000 to help his school’s farm and agriculture department. Fairmont Elementary student Bode Downs won $4,016 prize money for his sheep that he exhibited at the livestock auction at the Big Fresno Fair earlier this year. However, he didn’t choose to keep the […]
Man injured by garbage disposal truck in Porterville, lawsuit could be filed
Enrique Martinez's attorney, Sean Shamsi says he was intubated for half that time and underwent multiple surgeries.
KMPH.com
Inflation causes bistro to close its doors in Downtown Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Rising prices aren't just affecting us at the grocery store, some restaurants have been forced to raise prices... but the chef and owner of Tomanni Bistro said he would not sacrifice the quality of the food and the affordability. That's why he'd rather make a tough call than have his customers pay the price.
Low-flying helicopter getting data for USGS above Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting around November 17, and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over the areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga, and the Pyramid Hills according to the United States Geological […]
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
thesungazette.com
Three car collision leaves one dead
A three car collision on highway 189 leaves a 29-year-old female out of Visalia dead, another with moderate injuries and the other uninjured. EXETER–A female out of Visalia lost control of her vehicle, crashed into a vehicle that then caused a head on collision with a vehicle on the other side of the highway.
thesungazette.com
Body found in orchard in Earlimart
Around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 6, The Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart for a body found in an orchard. When Deputies arrived, they learned someone riding by on a bicycle spotted the body of the man. TCSO detectives were called out and have taken over the investigation. They are treating the death as suspicious.
Porterville Recorder
Council upholds termination of female police officer
The Porterville Police Department came under scrutiny again for its treatment of female police officers as this time the department was challenged concerning the termination of a female officer. The Porterville City Council held a special meeting on Monday night to deal with the issue. During an administrative hearing that...
Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid. Officers say they […]
padailypost.com
5 Hells Angels arrested in murder at Shoreline
Five men in the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested today (Nov. 15) in connection with the murder of one man and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a country music concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June, police said. The murder victim was Juan Rangel Gonzalez, 41,...
Porterville Recorder
Spike in gang activity leads to 46 suspects being arrested
A multi-agency operation dealing with gang violence in Tulare County has led to the arrest of 46 suspects. On Thursday and Friday The Tulare County Sheriffs Office TAGNET Unit organized a multi-agency operation due to an increase in gang violence in and around Tulare County. The Visalia Police Department, Dinuba...
Tulare County gang operation puts 46 behind bars
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-day Tulare County operation prompted by a spike in gang violence resulted in numerous arrests and seizure of illegal drugs, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on November 10th and 11th they organized a multi-agency operation with various Tulare County police departments that encompassed the entire […]
Suspect in fatal Tulare County hit-and-run pleads not guilty, held without bail
Shay Dejonge pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly killing a man who was pushing his bicycle in a hit-and-run crash.
sjvsun.com
Layoffs imminent at Visalia’s Kaweah Health? Here’s what we know.
Tulare County-based hospital operator Kaweah Health may have to institute layoffs of staff if the state of California does not step in and provide financial relief. CEO Gary Herbst wrote an open letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, published by Gannett last week, that Kaweah Health is just one of many hospital systems throughout the state that are on the brink of financial collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after effects.
Comments / 0