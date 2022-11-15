ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strongsville, OH

Strongsville officials grateful for renewal of fire department tax; sewer tax also passes Nov. 8

By Bob Sandrick, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Tree canopy replenishment debate continues in Parma

PARMA, Ohio -- The shared sentiment in Parma is that the city could definitely use more trees around its vast 20 square miles. Where there’s disagreement is in how the city is addressing the issue. Vocal tree advocate and longtime resident Sharon Stahurski said Parma has been cutting down...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

ODOT says it is ready for the first blast of the winter to hit Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The first blast of the winter is headed our way tonight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation says it is prepared to help us navigate the roads. The state agency is urging residents to take extra time and plan ahead for travel. It also is directing residents to ohgo.com, which offers views from hundreds of live traffic cameras, travel speeds and information on crashes or road closings.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Avon voters agree to keep up with road maintenance

AVON, Ohio -- In the current economy, people are cutting back on many things. But Avon residents aren’t cutting back on the funding for road maintenance and repairs. The city’s 1.9-mill, five-year levy renewal passed overwhelmingly Nov. 8 with 93 percent of the vote, according to final, unofficial results from the Lorain County Board of Elections.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s

MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
MEDINA, OH
Brown on Cleveland

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules

BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy