Strongsville officials grateful for renewal of fire department tax; sewer tax also passes Nov. 8

Parma City Council President Brennan wins race for 14th Ohio House District
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council President Sean Brennan has won the race to represent the 14th Ohio House District. “It’s just surreal,” said Brennan, a 28-year Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School American government teacher who has called Parma home for nearly three decades. “I was telling my students the...
Tree canopy replenishment debate continues in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- The shared sentiment in Parma is that the city could definitely use more trees around its vast 20 square miles. Where there’s disagreement is in how the city is addressing the issue. Vocal tree advocate and longtime resident Sharon Stahurski said Parma has been cutting down...
Rezoning issue that would allow homes in southern Broadview Heights still too close to call
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Issue 33 -- a rezoning that would allow Petros Development Group to build 60 townhome condominiums and/or single-family homes at the northeast corner of Broadview and Boston roads -- was too close to call as of Tuesday (Nov. 15), a week after the Nov. 8 election.
ODOT says it is ready for the first blast of the winter to hit Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The first blast of the winter is headed our way tonight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation says it is prepared to help us navigate the roads. The state agency is urging residents to take extra time and plan ahead for travel. It also is directing residents to ohgo.com, which offers views from hundreds of live traffic cameras, travel speeds and information on crashes or road closings.
Council hears bold vision to reimagine Severance in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Walmart is gone, Regal Cinemas has closed and been repurposed, vacant storefronts and Dave’s Market and Home Depot are the only two big businesses that remain in the middle of Cleveland Heights. “This is the most important thing we’ve ever done and I think...
CertainTeed moves Lakewood plant to Strongsville, receives Ohio grant
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- CertainTeed – a Malvern, Pa.-based maker of construction materials with more than 150 locations in the United States and Canada -- has moved its Lakewood plant to Strongsville. The company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month at its new Strongsville building, 16065 Imperial Parkway. The...
Former Trumbull County official passes away
Trumbull County's former director of Human Resources has died.
Richmond Heights police force adds three officers with experience working for neighboring departments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A City Council Safety Committee meeting was the backdrop Tuesday (Nov. 15) as Mayor Kim Thomas ceremonially swore in the three newest members of the Richmond Heights Police Department. The new officers are all lateral transfers from other police departments. A lateral transfer allows a police...
Is it fair to charge you for time spent by Cleveland Clinic doctors responding to your online messages? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for online messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer. We’re talking about whether that’s fair on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Avon voters agree to keep up with road maintenance
AVON, Ohio -- In the current economy, people are cutting back on many things. But Avon residents aren’t cutting back on the funding for road maintenance and repairs. The city’s 1.9-mill, five-year levy renewal passed overwhelmingly Nov. 8 with 93 percent of the vote, according to final, unofficial results from the Lorain County Board of Elections.
Fairview Park awarded ODOT grant to improve student and traffic safety
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Eight years after it was awarded an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Safe Routes to School infrastructure grant, Fairview Park was recently the recipient of new funds to update the safety plan. “It’s time to look at it again, build on the success of the prior...
Brecksville to continue seeking development proposals for former Highland school
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will continue to seek proposals from residential developers for the former Highland Drive Elementary School on Highland, now that voters have rezoned the property. The city might also buy the land even though the zoning has changed, Mayor Jerry Hruby told cleveland.com last week after...
New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s
MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
Cleveland Clinic could be at forefront of trend of hospitals charging for patient messages
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients send to their provider is either a cash grab or a logical business decision to compensate physicians for their time. Clinic patients, health experts and patient advocates offered differing views Tuesday of the...
Solon’s proposed 2023 budget includes two new full-time positions
SOLON, Ohio -- The city’s proposed 2023 operating budget includes funding for two new full-time positions: a communications coordinator in the mayor’s office and an administrative coordinator for the Solon Center for the Arts. At the first budget hearing Monday (Nov. 14), Finance Director Matt Rubino told City...
See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for October (searchable database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cleveland.com database of home sales and other property transfer details has been updated with transactions for October 2022. Search the home sales database at this link for all transfers since 2019. The database is searchable by seller name, buyer name, city, street and more. The database...
Couple shares experience of losing a child after labor and delivery unit closes
Several hospital maternity units have closed recently; News 5 traveled to some affected areas to see what kind of decisions expecting mothers are facing, and what childbirth has been like for some.
Avon Lake safety forces head back to drawing board after voters reject income tax increase
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa is “obviously disappointed” that voters rejected a 0.25 percent income tax increase on the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure would have paid for a new fire station, as well as renovation of the city’s police station. Betsa remarked that...
Lorain condo owner says property manager has failed to fix collapsing balconies
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Condo owners at Residents on the Green in Lorain are worried about the balconies collapsing on their building. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s worried someone will get seriously hurt if the balconies aren’t fixed in time. “You can see...
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules
BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.
