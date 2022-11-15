Myles Garrett: ‘I wasn’t singling out any one person, coach or player’ with ‘wrong direction’ remark

Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson pays $5.4 million for Hunting Valley mansion
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Well, it’s official. Deshaun Watson is here to stay. The newly minted and controversial Cleveland Browns quarterback, who received a record-five-year deal from the Browns worth $230 million fully guaranteed earlier this year, has purchased a Hunting Valley mansion, cementing his place in Cleveland for the near future.
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Ross Tucker: I wouldn't make any major changes to the Browns; let's have some continuity, let them go to work
Ross Tucker talks about the Commanders’ win over the Eagles, the Browns’ latest loss to the Dolphins, why he wouldn’t make any major changes right now, the balance in getting Deshaun Watson ready and which NFL teams are contenders or pretenders.
What does Deshaun Watson’s return to practice mean for Jacoby Brissett? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson returned to practice for the Browns on Wednesday. It was the first time practicing with the team since training camp. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discussed Watson’s return before getting into what it means for Jacoby Brissett and how he’ll handle his eventual demotion to No. 2 quarterback.
How Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Browns defense had a rough afternoon during Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
NFL in contact with Browns and Bills, monitoring snowstorm in Buffalo in case game must be moved
BEREA, Ohio -- As the old saying goes, everybody always complains about the weather, but nobody actually does anything about it. But in the case of the Browns vs. Bills game Sunday in Buffalo, the NFL might actually do something about it. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told cleveland.com in an...
Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following Disappointing Loss to Dolphins
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says the staff has to game plan better going forward.
How Thursday Night Football studio crew recreated locker room feel: 'Like a family reunion'
Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth all last played in the NFL last season. Now, they have become fast friends in TNF booth.
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report. This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on...
Number of women working in the NFL steadily rising
From the owner's suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising
Minkah Fitzpatrick Changes Discussion of Steelers Entire Season
The "what ifs" of the Pittsburgh Steelers change drastically this weekend.
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 10: Why Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh is Joe Burrow’s biggest game of the season
Joe Burrow and the Bengals are only a game back of the Ravens for first place in the AFC North as they return from their bye week. But there’s one problem that is following the Bengals into the final eight games of the season. They’re winless in the AFC...
Bengals getting healthier headed into matchup against Steelers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ bye week likely couldn’t have come at a much better time. With a few notable names and notable depth pieces ailing, the Bengals are trending upward headed to their pivotal matchup against the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Cornerbacks Mike Hilton (finger)...
Photographer Joshua Gunter’s favorite pictures from Cleveland Browns’ loss to Miami Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins looked more like the sharks from “Jaws” against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, shredding the well-rested roster that came out of their bye week feeling good about their previous performance in Cleveland against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns started the...
Minkah Fitzpatrick could return from appendectomy when Steelers face Bengals
Minkah Fitzpatrick apparently isn’t going to let a little bout with appendicitis keep him from missing more than one game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, three days after the two-time All-Pro free safety had an appendectomy, coach Mike Tomlin said Fitzpatrick could return Sunday when the Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
Winners and losers from the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were defeated by the Dolphins, 39-17, on Sunday, but that’s just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from the game:. The Halloween night domination of the Bengals gave false hope that the defense had made a 180-degree turn. After...
‘We all get fired up’: TJ Watt reveals secret weapon that’s hyping up Steelers ahead of rematch vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be donning their color rush uniforms for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is getting everyone on the side of the Steelers excited, including star linebacker TJ Watt who said that the uniform is giving the team quite a shot in the arm ahead of their rematch with the Bengals.
What stat does Joe Burrow think he should lead the NFL in every year?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow isn’t as dismissive of stats as his coaches. The Bengals quarterback values wins and losses more than anything else, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t keep an eye on his individual stats as those numbers are a strong indicator of his overall effectiveness.
Dolphins Place DE Emmanuel Ogbah On Season-Ending IR
Adam Schefter reported last night that Ogbah was out for the season after suffering a torn tricep, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Ogbah, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland later traded Ogbah to the Chiefs in exchange for S Eric Murray.
Cavaliers at Bucks: Live updates as Cleveland and Milwaukee look to take back early-season momentum
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. -- The Cavaliers are looking to regain their early-season momentum and they’ll be trying to do so Wednesday against a team that’s after the same goal in the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (8-5) were on a hot streak, winning eight...
