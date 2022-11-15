ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson to Get First-String Reps With Browns Offense, per Source

By Jelani Scott
The veteran quarterback is set to return to practice this week as he nears the end of an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct.

The Browns reportedly have established a plan for Deshaun Watson entering practice this week as the quarterback prepares to make his return from suspension.

Watson, 27, is set to take first-team reps with the Cleveland offense upon his return to practice on Wednesday, a league source told Sports Illustrated ’s Albert Breer . Cleveland has determined the exact number of reps Watson will receive, per Breer, but his participation will not interfere with current starter Jacoby Brissett , whom the team will continue to prioritize in preparation for Week 11.

Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct , and was allowed to return to the Browns facility in early October for team meetings and individual workouts. Cleveland cleared the veteran QB for practice on Monday, his first eligible day to resume practicing since training camp.

Although Watson remains on track to rejoin his teammates this week, it remains unclear when he could be elevated to the active roster. He is eligible to be reinstated Nov. 28, with his Browns debut expected to come in Week 13 against the Texans, his former team, on Dec. 4–a game Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently said Watson is slated to start in .

Since arriving in a blockbuster trade in March, Watson has attempted to repair his career in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

More than two dozen lawsuits describing sexual assault and harassment have been filed against Watson since March 2021. Twenty of the 24 lawsuits were settled in late June while another case was ultimately dropped due to privacy concerns . Watson and his legal team then settled three more cases prior to independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson’s initial disciplinary decision on Aug. 1.

Two months after the suspension was announced, a new lawsuit was filed against Watson in Harris County, Texas. He still faces two active civil cases.

